Karnataka Assembly Floor Test LIVE Updates: Will take time to come up with impartial decision, says Speaker ahead of guv's 1.30 pm deadline

Karnataka Assembly Trust Vote (Floor Test) Latest Updates: Those who hurl slurs at my character, look back at what your life has been. Anyone who knows me knows I don't have lakhs of money stashed up like others. I have enough strength to take a nonpartisan decision despite such slurs: Speaker K Ramesh Kumar told the Assembly.
The wording of Governor Vajubhai Vala's letter was interesting to note. While addressing the Speaker, Vala said that the Speaker may consider holding a trust vote, whereas he told the chief minister that he requires him to prove his majority by 1.30 pm today. The government's intervention was not taken kindly by the ruling side. The JD(S) leaders were quick to point out that the governor is overstepping his jurisdiction as the Speaker holds complete command over the House.
The Congress Thursday alleged in the Karnataka assembly its MLA Shreemant Patil, who suddenly disappeared after being with them at a resort and went incommunicado, had been 'kidnapped' as part of efforts to 'topple' the coalition government. However, Patil, in a video message on a social networking site, said no one had kidnapped him.
BJP legislators staged a night-long sit-in at Vidhana Soudha, protesting against the Congress-JD(S) government dragging its feet on the trust vote. The BJP MLAs were seen having discussions, dining together and sleeping on the green floor and the well of the House.
Shortly after the Karnataka Assembly was adjourned on Thursday without a trial of strength, Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove majority on the floor of the House by Friday afternoon.
Vala told Kumaraswamy to prove his government's majority by 1.30 pm on Friday.
Earlier on Thursday, the governor had conveyed to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar that the government should enjoy the confidence of the House at all times and that the business of confidence vote be completed on Thursday itself.
"The motion of confidence moved is in consideration at the House. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to maintain the confidence of the House at all times. I send a message to consider trust vote by the end of the day," Vala said in a message to the Speaker.
This came after a BJP delegation headed by former minister Jagdish Shettar rushed to the Raj Bhavan and met the governor seeking completion of the business on Thursday itself.
After the Assembly proceedings, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said that the governor is officially communicating that MLAs have withdrawn support which means it is a case under the anti-defection law.
"The governor has written a letter. He said that 15 MLAs have withdrawn support from the government. A governor certifying that MLAs have withdrawn support in itself proves that it is a fit case under the anti-defection law," he said.
"A few MLAs have said that they have withdrawn support. But officially the governor communicating to the chief minister and the Speaker that the MLAs have withdrawn the support clearly shows that the anti-defection law can come into force," he told reporters in Bengaluru.
"As per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, they are supposed to lose membership... So, I am appealing the legislators that the BJP is trying to put monkey cap on you, be cautious," Shivakumar said.
Earlier in the Assembly, senior Congress leader HK Patil questioned the governor's action in sending the message to the Speaker and asked him not to "interfere" in the House proceedings.
The Speaker had acknowledged that he received the message from the governor about ensuring that the confidence is tested on Thursday.
Amid a furore on the issue with BJP members demanding that the confidence motion be put to vote immediately, the Chair adjourned the House till Friday.
The BJP announced that its members will spend the night in the House in protest.
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, in his speech, said the voting should be held on Thursday. "Even if it is midnight, let the trust vote be held today," he said.
Eighteen MLAs were not present in the Assembly as the House took up the vote of confidence for debate.
The MLAs who were absent include Byrathi Basavaraj, Munirathna, ST Somashekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Roshan Baig, Srimanth Patil, Anand Singh, B Nagendra, R Shankar, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda, MTB Basavaraj, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Mahesh Kumthahalli, Prathap Gouda Patil, K Sudhakar and Shivaram Hebbar.
The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government had earlier in July slumped into a minority following the resignation of the dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S)MLAs have resigned.
If the dissident MLAs, who are in Mumbai, are counted out, the BJP appears to have the support of 105 MLAs in the 225-member state Assembly including one nominated MLA.
Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 12:27:34 IST
Highlights
Karnataka Trust Vote Latest update: Speaker K Ramesh says he is not delaying trust vote
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has dismissed suggestions that he was trying to delay the vote on the confidence motion moved by CM HD Kumaraswamy to decide the fate of his government.
The Speaker made his position clear as the Assembly proceedings began with Governor Vajubhai Vala having set 1.30 pm as the deadline to prove his majority today.
"You may have your own apprehensions but let me make it clear that there is no room for me being impartial. I have led fairly in public life. Character assassination is easy but those commenting on me please look at your background," the speaker said.
'I require you to prove majority,' Vajubhai Vala tells CM; JD(S) says guv has no authority over House
The wording of Governor Vajubhai Vala's letter was interesting to note. While addressing the Speaker, Vala said that the Speaker may consider holding a trust vote, whereas he told the chief minister that he requires him to prove his majority by 1.30 pm today. The government's intervention was not taken kindly by the ruling side.
The JD(S) leaders were quick to point out that the governor is overstepping his jurisdiction as the Speaker holds complete command over the House.
Karnataka Floor Test Latest update: All options open before us: BJP's S Suresh Kumar tells reporter
Laying out all the options open before BJP, if the Speaker does not conduct the floor test even today, BJP leader S Suresh Kumar said that the party has kept all options open before it, including visiting the President of India and approaching the Supreme Court
Beyond Politics, we are all friends: G Parameshwara on arranging food for protesting BJP MLAs
"They(BJP MLAs) were on an over night dharna at Vidhana Soudha. It's our duty to arrange food&other things for them.Some of them have diabetes&BP, that's why we arranged everything here.Beyond politics we're friends,it's the beauty of democracy," Parameshwara was quoted as saying by ANI.
His statement came after media reported that Parameshwara was seen having breakfast with BJP leaders, who were camping in the Vidhan Soudha overnight.
Karnataka trust vote Latest update: BJP MLAs, BS Yeddyurappa in huddle before commencement of session at 11 am
Meanwhile... Amid much political animosity on the floor of the House, Congress, BJP leaders break bread together
Even as allegations and counter allegations of subverting democracy are flying thick and fast between Congress and JD(S), the bonhomie the leaders of the two parties share on a personal level, seems to be unscathed. Today, after BJP MLAs camped at the Vidhan Soudha overnight, Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara was seen having breakfast with BJP's Suresh Kumar.
Yesterday, DK Shivakumar was spotted bantering with BJP's B Sriramulu.
Watch: Karnataka BJP MLAs go for a morning walk after staging overnight dharna at Vidhana Soudha
Hold floor test immediately, says Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka MLA and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has urged the Karnataka government to hold the trust vote urgently. "We insist the vote of confidence to be held immediately because it is a minority government and 15 MLAs have already resigned from their post," Shettar said
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:27 (IST)
Karnataka issue echoes in Lok Sabha too, heated debate ensues as Congress, BJP accuse each other of horse trading
12:05 (IST)
Karnataka Trust Vote Latest update: Speaker K Ramesh says he is not delaying trust vote
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has dismissed suggestions that he was trying to delay the vote on the confidence motion moved by CM HD Kumaraswamy to decide the fate of his government.
The Speaker made his position clear as the Assembly proceedings began with Governor Vajubhai Vala having set 1.30 pm as the deadline to prove his majority today.
"You may have your own apprehensions but let me make it clear that there is no room for me being impartial. I have led fairly in public life. Character assassination is easy but those commenting on me please look at your background," the speaker said.
12:00 (IST)
Karnataka Floor Test Latest update: HD Kumaraswamy will make his farewell speech today, says BS Yeddyurappa
With the Karnataka Governor asking Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove majority in the Assembly by Friday afternoon, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa predicted the end of the coalition government and said his party will decide on the future course of action after consulting the national leadership.
"Mostly today will be the end of Congress-JDS government's misrule... the Chief Minister will make his farewell speech today, we will patiently hear it," Yeddyurappa told reporters. "Depending on the outcome of the proceedings in the House today, we will discuss with our national president Amit Shah and decide on the future course of action," he added.
11:51 (IST)
Those maligning me should look back at their own life: Speaker K Ramesh Kumar hits back at
11:21 (IST)
Karnataka Floor Test Latest update: Dinesh Gundu Rao criticises Governor for setting govt a timeline
Reacting strongly to the Governor's letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "This same Governor had given @BSYBJP 15 days to prove his majority last year, ample enough time to do horse trading. Now he’s issuing illegal directions to our CM. Does it not raise questions about the integrity of the Governors office?"
11:12 (IST)
'I require you to prove majority,' Vajubhai Vala tells CM; JD(S) says guv has no authority over House
The wording of Governor Vajubhai Vala's letter was interesting to note. While addressing the Speaker, Vala said that the Speaker may consider holding a trust vote, whereas he told the chief minister that he requires him to prove his majority by 1.30 pm today. The government's intervention was not taken kindly by the ruling side.
The JD(S) leaders were quick to point out that the governor is overstepping his jurisdiction as the Speaker holds complete command over the House.
11:00 (IST)
Karnataka Floor Test Latest update: All options open before us: BJP's S Suresh Kumar tells reporter
Laying out all the options open before BJP, if the Speaker does not conduct the floor test even today, BJP leader S Suresh Kumar said that the party has kept all options open before it, including visiting the President of India and approaching the Supreme Court
10:46 (IST)
Bengaluru Police in Mumbai to take Shrimant Patil's statement even as MLA clarifies he wasn't kidnapped
A team of Karnataka Police has visited to Mumbai to take MLA Shrikant Patil's statement, even as the Congress leader has denied his own party's claims that he was kidnapped or coerced to come to Mumbai.
10:40 (IST)
Beyond Politics, we are all friends: G Parameshwara on arranging food for protesting BJP MLAs
"They(BJP MLAs) were on an over night dharna at Vidhana Soudha. It's our duty to arrange food&other things for them.Some of them have diabetes&BP, that's why we arranged everything here.Beyond politics we're friends,it's the beauty of democracy," Parameshwara was quoted as saying by ANI.
His statement came after media reported that Parameshwara was seen having breakfast with BJP leaders, who were camping in the Vidhan Soudha overnight.
10:15 (IST)
Karnataka trust vote Latest update: BJP MLAs, BS Yeddyurappa in huddle before commencement of session at 11 am
10:15 (IST)
No one kidnapped me, says MLA Shrimant Patil as Congress claims otherwise
The Congress Thursday alleged in the Karnataka assembly its MLA Shreemant Patil, who suddenly disappeared after being with them at a resort and went incommunicado, had been 'kidnapped' as part of efforts to 'topple' the coalition government. However, Patil, in a video message on a social networking site, said no one had kidnapped him.
In the message, he said he had developed chest pain due to which he was admitted at a hospital in Mumbai where he had gone for some "personal work." "Yesterday I had come here (Mumbai) for some personal work. I felt tired, and body became numb and there was pain in the chest. Hence, I got admitted in a hospital in Mumbai. No one has kidnapped me. Since my health is not proper, I got admitted in a hospital." Patil said.
09:26 (IST)
Meanwhile... Amid much political animosity on the floor of the House, Congress, BJP leaders break bread together
Even as allegations and counter allegations of subverting democracy are flying thick and fast between Congress and JD(S), the bonhomie the leaders of the two parties share on a personal level, seems to be unscathed. Today, after BJP MLAs camped at the Vidhan Soudha overnight, Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara was seen having breakfast with BJP's Suresh Kumar.
Yesterday, DK Shivakumar was spotted bantering with BJP's B Sriramulu.
09:16 (IST)
BJP MLAs stay put at Vidhana Soudha overnight as Speaker, govt drag feet on floor test
BJP legislators staged a night-long sit-in at Vidhana Soudha, protesting against the Congress-JD(S) government dragging its feet on the trust vote. The BJP MLAs were seen having discussions, dining together and sleeping on the green floor and the well of the House.
"This government has lost the majority. They tried to drag on the issue and tried to provoke us but we acted with patience. We will continue to press for a trust vote on the motion. We will stage night-long dharna in the House," Yeddyurappa told reporters here.
08:54 (IST)
Watch: Karnataka BJP MLAs go for a morning walk after staging overnight dharna at Vidhana Soudha
08:50 (IST)
Hold floor test immediately, says Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka MLA and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has urged the Karnataka government to hold the trust vote urgently. "We insist the vote of confidence to be held immediately because it is a minority government and 15 MLAs have already resigned from their post," Shettar said
07:51 (IST)
Karnataka trust vote Latest update: No trust vote in Karnataka Assembly yesterday,Governor sets HDK a deadline