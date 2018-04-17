Karnataka Assembly polls: AAP releases second list of candidates for 12 May election, plans to contest more than 40 seats

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party announced the second list comprising 10 candidates to contest the 12 May Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Releasing the list, party's co-convener and in charge of state political affairs Shivakumar Chengalraya introduced the candidates and said the people are eagerly looking for alternate politics and change from the traditional politics of Karnataka.

"Our Delhi Government's work in the last three years, particularly in the field of education and health care, has boosted our confidence. It won accolades across the globe for revolutionary developments in the education and health sectors", he said.

Chengalraya said none of the candidates face any charge of corruption, criminal or communal activity. He added that AAP has so far released the list of 28 candidates and will contest more than 40 seats.

Those given tickets are Asif Herkal from Devarahipparagi, Ajit Babu from Ramanagara, B R Bhaskar Prasad from Mahadevapura, A Ilangovan from Gandhinagar, Farooqsaab Nadaf from Belagavi (North), Sadananda Metri from Belagavi (South), Sanjeeva Kumar Karikal from Kalaburgi North, Dr. Sundara Gowda from Chickamagaluru, B Prabhuswamy from Gubbi and S F Patil from Dharawad (Rural).