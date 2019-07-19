Karnataka Assembly Floor Test Updates: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday

Karnataka Assembly Trust Vote (Floor Test) Latest Updates: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has adjourned the House till Monday. Earlier, Ramesh Kumar said no MLA has sought protection from him amid allegations by the Congress that rebel lawmakers were being held captive to bring down the government. The statement by the Speaker came after senior Congress leader HK Patil requested him to create an atmosphere conducive for the legislators who are holed up outside the city to attend the session. "No one has come seeking protection... nor have their families come. So, the issue ends there," Kumar said in Assembly.
Insisting that the trust vote process be completed on Friday itself, BJP leader Suresh Kumar said in the Assembly that the sanctity of the trust vote will be lost if the debate on the confidence motion is dragged on.
HD Kumaraswamy missed the 6 pm deadline set by the governor for him to prove his majority on the floor of the House. The Assembly is currently debating on the motion of confidence.
HD Kumaraswamy has moved the Supreme Court to seek clarification on the order that rebel MLAs can't be compelled to attend Assembly proceedings. In his plea, Kumaraswamy said that he cannot act on governor's direction to complete trust vote process before 1:30 pm on Friday. "No such direction on trust vote could have been issued by Governor Vajubhai Valla when confidence motion was already initiated. Governor cannot dictate the House on the manner in which debate of confidence motion has to take place," he said in the plea.
HD Kumaraswamy said in the Assembly on Friday that he had received a "second love letter" from the governor on the deadline for the floor test. He also asked why the governor was reacting to the situation now and not ten days ago.
Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala has written to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, asking his to prove his majority on the floor of the House by 6 pm. On Thursday, Vala has asked Kumaraswamy to prove his majority by 1.30 pm on Friday.
The governor's deadline has come and gone but the Assembly is nowhere close to conducting a vote. Infact, the speaker has made it clear that he will not conduct the vote until the discussion is over. At 1.35 pm, five minutes post the governor's deadline, he adjourned the house till 3 pm.
HD Kumaraswamy told BJP, "from the day I came to power, I know it won't be for long... how long you will sit in power, I am here to see... how stable your government will be with the people who are now helping you." He also asked the BJP why it was in a hurry to end the trust vote debate in one day if it was sure of its numbers.
On judgement day, we have to answer God. I appeal to the MLAs. You can do this to us but don't do this to people who have sent you to this temple of democracy. We will come and go. This isn't permanent: HD Kumaraswamy in Karnataka Assembly
Those who hurl slurs at my character, look back at what your life has been. Anyone who knows me knows I don't have lakhs of money stashed up like others. I have enough strength to take a nonpartisan decision despite such slurs: Speaker K Ramesh Kumar told the Assembly.
The wording of Governor Vajubhai Vala's letter was interesting to note. While addressing the Speaker, Vala said that the Speaker may consider holding a trust vote, whereas he told the chief minister that he requires him to prove his majority by 1.30 pm today. The government's intervention was not taken kindly by the ruling side. The JD(S) leaders were quick to point out that the governor is overstepping his jurisdiction as the Speaker holds complete command over the House.
The Congress Thursday alleged in the Karnataka assembly its MLA Shreemant Patil, who suddenly disappeared after being with them at a resort and went incommunicado, had been 'kidnapped' as part of efforts to 'topple' the coalition government. However, Patil, in a video message on a social networking site, said no one had kidnapped him.
BJP legislators staged a night-long sit-in at Vidhana Soudha, protesting against the Congress-JD(S) government dragging its feet on the trust vote. The BJP MLAs were seen having discussions, dining together and sleeping on the green floor and the well of the House.
Shortly after the Karnataka Assembly was adjourned on Thursday without a trial of strength, Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove majority on the floor of the House by Friday afternoon.
Vala told Kumaraswamy to prove his government's majority by 1.30 pm on Friday.
Earlier on Thursday, the governor had conveyed to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar that the government should enjoy the confidence of the House at all times and that the business of confidence vote be completed on Thursday itself.
"The motion of confidence moved is in consideration at the House. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to maintain the confidence of the House at all times. I send a message to consider trust vote by the end of the day," Vala said in a message to the Speaker.
This came after a BJP delegation headed by former minister Jagdish Shettar rushed to the Raj Bhavan and met the governor seeking completion of the business on Thursday itself.
After the Assembly proceedings, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said that the governor is officially communicating that MLAs have withdrawn support which means it is a case under the anti-defection law.
"The governor has written a letter. He said that 15 MLAs have withdrawn support from the government. A governor certifying that MLAs have withdrawn support in itself proves that it is a fit case under the anti-defection law," he said.
"A few MLAs have said that they have withdrawn support. But officially the governor communicating to the chief minister and the Speaker that the MLAs have withdrawn the support clearly shows that the anti-defection law can come into force," he told reporters in Bengaluru.
"As per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, they are supposed to lose membership... So, I am appealing the legislators that the BJP is trying to put monkey cap on you, be cautious," Shivakumar said.
Earlier in the Assembly, senior Congress leader HK Patil questioned the governor's action in sending the message to the Speaker and asked him not to "interfere" in the House proceedings.
The Speaker had acknowledged that he received the message from the governor about ensuring that the confidence is tested on Thursday.
Amid a furore on the issue with BJP members demanding that the confidence motion be put to vote immediately, the Chair adjourned the House till Friday.
The BJP announced that its members will spend the night in the House in protest.
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, in his speech, said the voting should be held on Thursday. "Even if it is midnight, let the trust vote be held today," he said.
Eighteen MLAs were not present in the Assembly as the House took up the vote of confidence for debate.
The MLAs who were absent include Byrathi Basavaraj, Munirathna, ST Somashekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Roshan Baig, Srimanth Patil, Anand Singh, B Nagendra, R Shankar, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda, MTB Basavaraj, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Mahesh Kumthahalli, Prathap Gouda Patil, K Sudhakar and Shivaram Hebbar.
The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government had earlier in July slumped into a minority following the resignation of the dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S)MLAs have resigned.
If the dissident MLAs, who are in Mumbai, are counted out, the BJP appears to have the support of 105 MLAs in the 225-member state Assembly including one nominated MLA.
