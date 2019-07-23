Karnataka Assembly Floor Test LIVE Updates: Speaker responds to allegations of bias towards coalition, says 'I pray for God to give them sense'

Karnataka Assembly Floor Test LATEST Updates: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, who arrived at the Vidhana Soudha ahead of the floor test in the Assembly on Monday, responded to allegations that he was "intentionally" providing more time to coalition partners Congress and JD(S) to prove their majority. He was quoted by ANI as saying, "I convey my thanks to them. I pray for God to give them some sense."
He also weighed in on the rebel MLAs' letter seeking more time before meeting him, and said, "It is all related to court proceedings. It will all be dealt with in the court."
The Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose resignations kickstarted the latest political crisis in Karnataka, have reportedly written to Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar asking for four weeks' time before meeting with him. The Speaker has summoned them for a meeting on Tuesday on the disqualification notice issued by Congress leaders.
India Today reported that, in a letter to the Speaker, the MLAs have asked for the additional time to be able to "consult their lawyers", and also stated that the minimum time available for MLAs in consideration for disqualification is seven days, as per the law.
The fate of the Congress-JD(S) government remained uncertain even on the third day of the debate on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. After the ruling parties and BJP locked horns to debate on the motion, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourned the proceedings till 10 am on Tuesday. "By 6 pm tomorrow (Tuesday), the floor test will be done," he said."
Right from the time when the proceedings began, Kumar repeatedly reminded the government to honour its commitment to complete the trust process Monday itself.
As the House resumed its sitting after an hour's delay in the morning, the Speaker made it clear, "Everybody is watching us. Please don't make me a scapegoat. Let us reach our goal," stressing that the process should reach finality Monday.
Kumaraswamy had moved the confidence motion on Thursday to decide the fate of the Congress-JD(S) government, rocked by rebellion by a section of its MLAs threatening its survival.
The debate on the confidence motion prolonged to Friday, with the ruling coalition defying the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala — to complete the process by 1.30 pm on Friday and later by the end of the day. The proceedings were adjourned till Monday after the Speaker extracted a commitment from the government that the process would be completed by Monday itself.
"It will not bring respect to the House or to me," the Speaker made his position clear, implying that the trust vote should not be delayed further, amid reports that the ruling coalition had sought two more days time for voting.
"We are in public life. People are watching. In the name of discussion, if an opinion is created that we are wasting time, it won't be right on my part or anybody else's," he said.
The Congress' position was stated during the debate on the confidence motion by senior Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who said that taking up the voting without the Speaker's decision on the resignation issue would leave the confidence motion process without any sanctity.
"We are in an extraordinary situation... I request the Chair to decide on the resignation first. Or else, it will (confidence vote) will have no standing," Gowda said, as the debate on the trust vote dragged on for the third day.
"Is the resignation voluntary and genuine. Aren't they against democracy?" he asked.
Mounting an attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Gowda charged that there was a "systematic effort" to eliminate the "political opposition" in the country and the operation in Karnataka by BJP was part of such an attempt.
Alleging that there was an "undeclared emergency" in the country, Gowda told the BJP "the blood of democracy is on
your hands". He also appealed to the rebel lawmakers to reconsider their stand.
The BJP suspects that the voting is being delayed by the Congress-JD(S) government only to buy time to win back the rebel MLAs, whose resignations have pushed it to the precipice.
Earlier, the governor had shot off two missives to the chief minister, setting deadlines on Friday to conclude the proceedings, expressing fear that the delay only gives rise to the scope for horse-trading.
Senior BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and Madhuswamy told the Speaker that the business on confidence motion should be completed Monday itself and the debate should not be dragged on endlessly. The Speaker also on Monday gave a ruling that a legislature party leader has the right to issue a whip.
"Issuing whip is your right. Following them is left to the MLAs. If any complaint comes to me, I will follow rules and take a decision," Kumar told Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who had raised a point of order on the issue of whip in the light of the Supreme Court order last week.
When the confidence motion was moved on Thursday last, Siddaramaiah had pressed for deferring it till the Speaker decided on the issue of whip in the wake of the apex court's verdict on the political crisis in the state.
Siddaramaiah had said that the 15 ruling coalition rebel MLAs were influenced by the apex court order that they can abstain from attending the Assembly proceedings and asked the Speaker to give a ruling on the fate of the whip issued by him as CLP leader.
"If this motion is taken up, then it will not be constitutional. It violates the constitutional provisions. I request you to defer it. I want your ruling on this point of order," Siddaramaiah had told the Speaker.
Seeking to exert pressure on the government, BJP asked Kumaraswamy "to resign and go" if he has faith in the Constitution and people of the state. The BJP said Kumaraswamy himself moved the confidence motion, but the trust process was still prolonging.
Earlier, during Monday's session, Kumar took a dig at the politics of defection in Karnataka. "I am worried about the people of Karnataka who have voted them to power. They will be left without an MLA. If the ruling party has documentary evidence, please submit it to me. If you do not have, then I'll have to expunge it from the records," he said.
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah also said that while it is up to the Speaker to take a call on the confidence motion, his party has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court in the matter.
The House was adjourned for 10 minutes around 6.30 pm, but reconvened only after about two hours. During the adjournment, the Speaker held two meetings — one with BJP and JD(S) members and another with Kumaraswamy, his deputy G Parameshwara and other Congress-JD(S) members — in his chamber.
After the House reconvened, Kumaraswamy claimed that a fake resignation letter forged with his signature was doing rounds on social media. "I got information that I have tendered my resignation to the governor. I don't know who is waiting to become chief minister. Someone has forged my signature and has spread the same on social media. I am shocked. It is a cheap tactic of politics."
A while back, Kumar also snapped at the Congress-JD(S) MLAs, who were raising slogans, 'Save the Constitution' in Vidhana Soudha. "I am ready to sit till 12 pm. Why are you doing like this? This is not right."
Supreme Court to hear plea of two Independent MLAs tomorrow
The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a fresh plea of two Independent Karnataka MLAs — R Shankar and H Nagesh — seeking holding of the floor test "forthwith" in the state Assembly on the trust motion moved by Kumaraswamy.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday declined to hear during the day the plea. "On mentioning, the matter is taken on board. List the matter tomorrow (Tuesday) before the appropriate bench as per the roster," the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said in its order.
The two MLAs, who withdrew support to the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, had moved the top court seeking a direction to the Kumaraswamy government for conducting a floor test in the state Assembly on or before 5 pm on Monday.
The Independent MLAs' petition came days after Kumaraswamy and state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao moved the top court accusing the governor of interfering with the Assembly's proceedings during the debate on trust vote.
Kumaraswamy and Rao had filed separate applications after the deadlines set by the governor to conclude the proceedings of the confidence motion were not met.
They had also sought a clarification of the 17 July order of the apex court by which the 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs were granted relief that they cannot be compelled to participate in the ongoing Assembly proceedings.
In Karnataka, the Congress-JD(S) government slumped into a minority earlier in July following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition, including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs, have tendered their resignations. One of the rebel MLAs Ramalinga Reddy took back his resignation last week, after holding talks with the Congress leadership.
On Friday, the Assembly failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote. After that, Kumaraswamy moved the Supreme Court challenging the governor's directive to the government saying it was in violation of well-settled law laid down by the court.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. The ruling combine's strength is 117, besides the Speaker.
With the support of the two Independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.
If the resignations of 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and three from JDS) are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, reducing the government to a minority.
BJP MLAs instructed not to speak in Assembly, say reports
Karnataka BJP MLAs have reportedly been asked not to speak during the Assembly session on Tuesday, as the House is likely to vote in the confidence motion on the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa and MLA Madhuswamy are to raise or counter arguments made during the Assembly session on Tuesday.
J Shettar says today is 'final day' of coalition govt
BJP MLA J Shettar said that Tuesday would be the "final day" of the coalition government.
"It's the final day for this government. We believed yesterday was the last but because of the 'milapi kushti' between the ruling party and others, they postponed it for one day... We'll see what happens and if a division of votes takes place, this government will definitely be defeated," he said.
BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP MLAs arrived at the Vidhana Soudha ahead of the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday.
Karnataka Assembly proceedings to begin soon
Karnataka Speaker arrives at Vidhana Soudha
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has arrived at the Vidhana Soudha ahead of the floor test on the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday.
BJP MLAs slam Congress over Karnataka crisis, say BS Yeddyurappa will be 'next CM'
BJP MLA Renukacharya and MLC Ravi Kumar criticised coalition partner Congress and said that Congress leader Siddaramaiah "didn't want" this government to continue. Renukacharya said, "The Speaker will put the confidence motion to vote and he won't break his promise like Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy."
Kumar said, "Speaker will put the confidence motion to vote on Tuesday and Kumaraswamy will lose power. BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa will become the next chief minister."
BS Yeddyurappa distributed chocolates as House proceedings dragged on Monday
The Karnataka Assembly was in session till 11.45 pm on Monday night as coalition MLAs disrupted the House with protests against holding the floor test.
As Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar attempted to bring order to the House and appealed to the MLAs to maintain decorum, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa distributed chocolates to all the MLAs and some suiggested that dinner be prepared for legislators.
BJP MLAs leave for Vidhan Soudha, Assembly to begin at 10 am
BJP MLAs have left for the Vidhan Soudha for the day's proceedings in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday. The floor test on the HD Kumaraswamy government is likely to be concluded on Tuesday, after being delayed for three days.
On Monday, HD Kumaraswamy brings up fake' resignation letter being circulated on social media
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, in the Assembly on Monday, said that a "fake" resignation letter was being circulated on social media. He showed the letter to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Kumaraswamy also said that the letter, with his signature forged, was purportedly addressed to the governor was being circulated "even as he was sitting in the Assembly."
"Similar rumours about me also," the Speaker said in response.
HD Kumaraswamy, G Parmeshwara absent during end of proceedings on Monday
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara were not present towards the end of House's proceedings on Monday, as the Assembly was disrupted by ruckus caused by ruling coalition MLAs.
BJP says democracy is being 'murdered' in Karnataka, urges governor's intervention
Alleging that democracy was being murdered in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao Monday urged the Governor of that state to protect the principles of democracy. "People who talk about democracy, people who talk about moral politics, those who talk about due process... we are warning them all, the system of democracy is being murdered in Karnataka.
"The BJP will not accept this. We urge the (Karnataka) Governor to protect (democracy)," Rao, who is in-charge of BJP affairs in Karnataka, told reporters in Hyderabad. He claimed that the Karnataka Assembly Speaker was violating the law and subverting the spirit of the Constitution by conducting the debate on the trust vote in a "never-ending" manner.
JD(S) leader challenges rebel MLAs over 'no vested interests' claim
Taking on rebel MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday for their statement that they have no vested interest in resigning and that it was voluntary, JD(S) member AT Ramaswamy dared them to declare that they will not contest elections in future.
Participating in the debate on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, he also criticised facilitation of "zero traffic" when the disgruntled MLAs of the ruling Congress and JDS arrived here on 10 July and travelled by road to the Vidhana Soudha to submit their resignations to Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar.
Ramalinga Reddy withdraws resignation, likely to support coalition govt
One of the rebel MLAs, Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy retracted his decision to resign over the weekend and said that he would support the government.
BJP making systematic effort to eliminate political opposition: Karnataka Congress
Mounting an attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, state minister and Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda, during the debate on the trust vote, charged that there was a "systematic effort" to eliminate the "political opposition" in the country and the "Operation Kamala" in Karnataka by BJP was part of such an attempt.
Twenty MLAs absent from Monday's proceedings
Twenty MLAs, including 17 from the ruling coalition, skipped the Karnataka Assembly proceedings on Monday. The absentees included the two Independent MLAs and BSP member N Mahesh, who has been instructed by party leader Mayawati to extend support to the government.
SC to hear plea of Independent MLAs today
The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a fresh plea from the two Independent Karnataka MLAs — R Shankar and H Nagesh — seeking holding of the floor test "forthwith" in the state Assembly on the trust motion.
The MLAs who withdrew support to the ruling coalition had sought a direction to the Kumaraswamy government to conduct the floor test on or before 5 pm on Monday, however, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had said that it would be "impossible" to hear the plea before Tuesday.
We will finish the floor test by 6 pm, says Siddaramaiah
Congress leader Siddaramaiah spoke during the debate on the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday and as the House got adjourned for the third day without a trust vote on Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's government, Siddaramaiah said that the floor test will conclude by 6 pm on Tuesday.
On Monday, he said, "Tomorrow we will finish the floor test, after some of our members speak. By 4 pm tomorrow we will finish discussion, by 6 pm we will finish the floor test."
