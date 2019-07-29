Karnataka Assembly Floor Test LIVE Updates: Siddaramaiah-led Congress strategy meeting over trust vote on BS Yediyurappa govt underway

Karnataka Assembly Floor Test LATEST Updates: The Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting, chaired by senior party leader Siddaramaiah, has begun at the Vidhana Soudha ahead of the confidence motion to be moved by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and other Congress MLAs are also present.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa visited the Sri Bala Vera Anjaneya temple in Bengaluru on Monday morning, ahead of the confidence motion on his government in the Karnataka Assembly.
Five of the rebel Congress MLAs who were disqualified by Karnataka Speaker on Sunday also returned to Bengaluru on Monday morning ahead of the anticipated confidence motion. The MLAs, who have returned after camping out in a Mumbai hotel for almost a month, include Byrathi Basavaraj, MTB Nagaraj, ST Somashekhar.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he would move the confidence motion in the Vidhana Soudha on Monday. He was briefing media persons after presiding over the BJP's Legislative Party meeting in the state.
"Today in our Legislative Party meeting we have discussed tomorrow's programme in the Assembly in detail. Tomorrow I will move the confidence motion in the House. After that I will introduce the finance bill as well," he said. "I think both the Congress and the JDS are going to support us in this matter," he added.
In a bid to keep its flock intact, the Karnataka BJP decided to lodge its MLAs at the hotel Chancery Pavilion on Sunday night, just ahead of the vote of confidence in Vidhana Soudha.
The BJP's legislative party meeting took place late on Sunday evening at the hotel and was chaired by Yediyurappa. After the meeting concluded, the BJP announced its decision to keep its lawmakers at the hotel for the night.
Briefing about the meeting, Ravi Kumar, BJP's state unit secretary, said: "Apart from our 105 MLAs, we have also the support of one or two independent MLAs. We are confident of proving our majority on the floor of Assembly." He added, "The BJP will also request the JD(S) and the Congress to support in getting the finance bill passed."
"Many topics were discussed in the meeting. We have to prove the majority tomorrow. So all MLAs were called in for the meeting," said Sriramulu, BJP MLA. The new BJP government is scheduled to face the vote of confidence in the House on Monday, for which the session is being convened.
In a significant move, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Sunday disqualified, with immediate effect, 14 rebel ex-MLAs, days after the Congress-JD(S) government collapsed after losing the confidence motion. This is in addition to the three dissident MLAs he had disqualified last week.
Yediyurappa had taken charge as chief minister on Friday, hours after he was sworn in by Governor Vajubhai Vala. Ahead of the vote of confidence in the Legislative Assembly, Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar on Saturday issued a prohibitory order to impose Section 144 within a two-kilometre radius of the Vidhana Soudha from 6 am on 29 July to midnight of 30 July.
Section 144 prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area.
Updated Date: Jul 29, 2019 10:31:07 IST
Congress Legislature Party on confidence motion underway
The Congress Legislature Party has convened ahead of the confidence motion on the BS Yediyurappa government to discuss the party's strategy, less than a week after the coalition government in which it was a partner collapsed.
BS Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhan Soudha
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has arrived at the Vidhan Soudha for the confidence motion on his BJP government in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday.
Siddaramaiah chairs CLP strategy meeting on confidence motion on BSY govt today
BS Yediyurappa visits temple ahead of confidence motion in Karnataka Assembly
Five disqualified MLAs return to Bengaluru from Mumbai
Congress, JD(S) will support us in passing finance bill: BS Yediyurappa
10:31 (IST)
10:17 (IST)
10:14 (IST)
10:07 (IST)
BS Yediyurappa to defend fourth stint as Karnataka chief minister in Assembly today
Newly appointed Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that he's "100 percent" confident of proving majority of his government during the confidence motion in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday.
Amid accusations and counter-accusations of horse-trading, the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed last week. However, the BJP central leadership was "in no hurry" to form the government in the state.
But analysts argue that Yediyurappa's clout in the state as a veteran Lingayat leader informed BJP president Amit Shah's decision to appoint him as the chief minister despite the age bar.
Read the full report here
09:58 (IST)
How numbers are stacked in Karnataka Assembly
With the disqualification of the 14 MLAs and three other legislators, the effective strength of the 225-member Assembly has come down to 208, which also includes the Speaker.
Currently, BJP has 105 members supported by an Independent, while the Congress and JD(S) have 66 and 35 MLAs, respectively. The BSP has just one member in the House. Thus, for any party to prove its majority, the half-way mark has come down from 113 and 104, which is an advantage for BJP.
09:54 (IST)
Rebel MLAs to move SC today challenging extent of disqualification
Three disqualified Karnataka MLAs will move the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify them under the anti-defection law. Kumar, while making the announcement of the disqualification, said that the ex-MLAs will not be able to contest bypolls till the end of the current Assembly's term, in May 2023.
Congress legislators Ramesh Jarakiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli and Independent R Shankar were disqualified by the Speaker on 25 June. Other 14 MLAs, who were disqualified by the Speaker on Sunday, are also likely to join their petition, ANI reported.
09:40 (IST)
09:37 (IST)
09:34 (IST)
Disqualification of rebel MLAs unlikely to affect floor test on BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who is likely to move a confidence motion on his newly formed BJP government in the Assembly on Monday, is expected to be unaffected by the disqualifications of the 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs.
On Sunday, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 more rebel MLAs under the anti-defection law.
07:43 (IST)
07:41 (IST)
BS Yediyurappa to move confidence motion in Karnataka Assembly today
Newly appointed Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said he will move a confidence motion for the BJP government in the Assembly on Monday. The move is expected to prove the party's majority in the House to facilitate the passage of the finance bill, which has to be passed before 31 July.