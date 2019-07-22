Karnataka Assembly floor test LIVE updates: Security tightened around Vidhan Soudha, Raj Bhavan ahead of crucial floor test at 11 am today

Karnataka Assembly floor test LATEST updates: Ahead of the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, security has been increased around Vidhana Soudha. Security personnel have been deployed at Vidhana Soudha and the Raj Bhavan, ANI reported.
Pleas filed by Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, seeking clarification on the previous Supreme Court order which allowed the rebel MLAs to skip the floor test in the Assembly session on Monday, are likely to be mentioned before the apex court again ahead of the trust vote.
The petitions are reportedly to be mentioned before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi at 10.30 on Monday. Kumaraswamy and the Congress have moved the petitions seeking clarification for if the order applies to their constitutional right to issue a whip to their MLAs.
The applications filed by two Independent MLAs are also to be mentioned in the apex court as they have asked for a direction for the conclusion of the trust vote by 5 pm on Monday.
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa expressed confidence that Monday "will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government" and said the chief minister was just trying to buy time by delaying the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly.
“As (senior Congress leader) Siddaramaiah, the Speaker and Kumaraswamy have said that they will seek majority on Monday, I am 100 percent confident that things will reach a conclusion. I am confident that tomorrow will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government,” he said.
With the fate of the fragile Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka likely to be decided on Monday with a trust vote in the Assembly, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has appealed to the rebel MLAs to return and "expose" the BJP during the debate in the House, but they ruled out attending the session.
After the voting on confidence motion did not take place despite two deadlines on 19 July set by Governor Vajubhai Vala, two Independent MLAs, who withdrew support to the Congress-JD(S) government, moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction for conducting a floor test forthwith in the state Assembly, their lawyer said.
In their petition, which is likely to be mentioned on Monday, MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh, have sought a direction to the coalition government to hold the floor test on or before 5 pm on 22 July, senior advocate Mukul Rohatagi, said.
Amid reports that the government was still trying to prolong the discussion on the confidence motion to delay the floor test in a hope of some kind of relief from the Supreme Court, Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he was not trying to cling onto power.
"My only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the entire country know how the BJP, which talks of morality, is trying to subvert the very principles of democracy as well as Constitution," he said in a statement, and offered to hold talks with rebels MLAs to resolve their issues. But the rebel lawmakers hunkered down in a Mumbai hotel asserted they would not return and rejected allegations they were held captive.
"We thought this government will do good to the state but it did not happen. There is no question of our attending the assembly session tomorrow," rebel JD(S) MLA K Gopalaiah said in a video, flanked by ten other legislators.
AH Vishwanath, who resigned as the JD(S) state president following the Lok Sabha election debacle, said "the demonic politics in the name of coalition has done no good to the people and compelled the MLAs to reisgn."
Senior minister and Congress trouble-shooter DK Shivakumar claimed Kumaraswamy has told the Congress that it can appoint any leader of its choice as chief minister to save the coalition.
There was, however, no confirmation from the JD(S) that it has made such a proposal though there were reports earlier that such a suggestion by Kumaraswamy was shot down by his father and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda.
Kumaraswamy and the Congress had moved the Supreme Court on Friday, accusing the Governor of interfering with the Assembly proceedings when the debate on the trust vote was underway and sought clarification on its 17 July order, which they said, caused hindrance in issuing whip to the legislators.
Kumaraswamy on Sunday mounted a scathing attack on BJP, accusing it of touching a new low by its "immoral politics".
"It is a matter of immense pain and disgust that the BJP has not only taken Karnataka's political scenario to a new low, but also touched a new low in the country for immoral politics. The BJP has made a mockery of democracy by taking away several MLAs from ruling coalition forcefully," he said in the statement.
"Amidst all these developments, which are a result of the sole ambition to capture power through immoral and illegal ways, the BJP has been demanding I must resign immediately and has even got the Raj Bhavan to set deadlines for putting the confidence motion into vote," the chief minister said.
He made a fervent appeal to the disgruntled MLAs to return and "expose" the BJP. "I would like to appeal to such MLAs who have gone away from us to please attend the legislature session and narrate how the BJP took them away forcefully," he said.
The JD(S) leader also assured he would do every bit to solve their problems. Meanwhile, the coalition received a minor relief when Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati directed her party's lone MLA in Karnataka N Mahesh to vote in favour of the trust motion.
BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa hit back at Kumaraswamy questioning where was his morality when the JD(S) and Congress came together to satiate the greed for power after fighting elections against each other.
The Assembly was adjourned till Monday after the Governor's 1.30 pm deadline and the second one to conclude the confidence motion process by Friday itself was ignored, prolonging the climax to the ceaseless power struggle that has been on for the last three weeks.
As the situation threatens to blow into a Constitutional crisis, the ruling coalition has vociferously questioned the Governor's power to issue such directions. However, before adjourning the House on Friday, Speaker Ramesh Kumar extracted a "commitment" from the coalition that the motion of confidence would reach finality on Monday, even as he made it clear that it would not be prolonged further under any circumstances.
With treasury benches insisting that the Speaker allow its long list of speakers to voice their feelings, questions are still being raised in political circles over whether voting on the motion will happen Monday also.
If the trust vote is not taken up on Monday, all eyes will be on the next move by the Governor, who has been keeping the Centre posted on the unfolding drama in the state.
Yeddyurappa said, "As Siddaramaiah, Speaker and Kumaraswamy have said that they will seek majority on Monday, I am 100 percent confident that things will reach a conclusion. I am confident that tomorrow is the last day of the Kumaraswamy government," he told reporters.
"The Supreme Court has clearly said in its order that under no circumstances should the 15 MLAs staying in Mumbai be compelled to attend the current assembly session," he said.
If he fails to prove majority on the floor of the House, Kumaraswamy will have to tender the resignation, following which the procedure to form an alternative government will be kickstarted.
Yeddyurappa has claimed that the Congress-JD(S) coalition had just 98 legislators and it has lost majority, while the BJP led by him, with 106 MLAs, was in a comfortable position to form an alternative government.
As many as 16 MLAs — 13 from the Congress and three from JDS — had resigned, while independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, putting the government to the precipice. One Congress member Ramalinga Reddy retracted, saying he would support the government.
The ruling combine's strength is 117 — Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.
If the resignations of 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and three from JDS) are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalitions tally will plummet to 101, (excluding the Speaker) reducing the government to a minority. BJP's strength is also likely to come down to 106, as Shankar who has extended support to the saffron party will not attend the session, according to sources.
Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019
Family members of rebel MLAs refuse to intervene
Leaders of the Karnataka coalition government, including Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, attempted to urge families of the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs to intervene and convince them to return and support the government. However, The Times of India reported that the families have refused to get involved in the matter.
"Family members, while admitting they are tense and apprehensive over the entire affair and want the logjam to end, denied coalition leaders’ claim that the rebels are being held captive and against their will," the report said.
Shiv Sena blames Centre for being 'spectator' to Karnataka political crisis
The BJP's ally in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena blamed the Centre for being "just a mere spectator and doing nothing in the Karnataka Crisis".
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party demanded President's rule in the state, or the dissolution of the state government and fresh elections. The party's statement was printed in its mouthpiece, Saamana magazine.
Security tightened around Vidhan Soudha ahead of trust vote
Congress' HK Patil 'confident' that coalition govt will win floor test
Senior Congress leader HK Patil on Sunday expressed confidence that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government will clear the floor test scheduled to be held on Monday.
"We have moved a motion of vote of confidence. We are confident that we will win the vote of confidence as we believe rebel MLAs will come back," Patil said to ANI.
BJP MLAs perform yoga before leaving for Vidhan Soudha
Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, who were lodged at the Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru, performed yoga before leaving for the Vidhan Soudha ahead of the crucial trust vote on the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the Assembly on Monday.
BJP MLAs leave Bengaluru hotel for Vidhan Soudha
BJP MLAs have left from Bengaluru's Ramada Hotel for the Vidhana Soudha ahead of the trust vote on the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in the Assembly on Monday.
Trust vote today after missing two deadlines from Karnataka governor
On Friday, the Karnataka Assembly was adjourned without a conclusion of the floor test on the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government. The HD Kumaraswamy-led government missed twice Governor Vajubhai Vala's deadline to conclude the deadline on the trust vote.
BJP MLAs on best behaviour in Karnataka Assembly
The Karnataka BJP MLAs have refused to give in to the provocation by ruling MLAs in the Assembly to avoid any of the saffron party's MLAs being suspended for "unruly behaviou", a report by The Indian Express said. Their "stoic silence" is despite the allegations made by Congress, JD(S) MLAs that the party is trying to "topple" the coalition government.
BJP claims people of Karnataka will 'take revenge' during elections
BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday claimed that the people of Karnataka will "take revenge" when elections take place.
"They are acting in the funniest manner we have ever seen. They are not able to face the electorate. That is why they keep on delaying the trust vote. The people of Karnataka, who are upset with the coalition, will take their revenge when elections happen. Monday is possibly the last day when this government will breathe its last," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Karnataka trust vote debate is going on like test match: BJP
BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday hit out at the HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government over the delay in holding the trust vote, saying that discussion has been going on like a "test match".
"HD Kumaraswamy has been given a lot of time to prove his majority. This process of confidence motion is going on like a test match. It looks like that they want to spend five years in proving the confidence motion," he told ANI. "Either Kumaraswamy should resign or prove the mandate. The governor cannot give him time forever to prove the majority," Rao added.
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar yet to accept resignations of rebel MLAs
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is yet to accept the resignations of the rebel MLAs even as the Assembly is likely to witness a trust vote on the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government on Monday.
Karnataka govt likely to be in trouble even if HD Kumaraswamy loses floor test
According to analysts, if the BJP manages to come to power in Karnataka in the event that the Congress-JD(S) government loses the floor test in the Assembly on Monday, the saffron party is also likely to face difficulties as it will have to "win most of the bypolls as well as accommodate the demands of the rebels which could add to the displeasure of its own leadership and cadre in the state," Livemint reported.
HD Kumaraswamy appeals to rebel MLAs to attend Assembly session
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday appealed to the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs to attend the Assembly session for the floor test which is likely to take place on Monday.
Amid reports that the coalition government was still trying to prolong the discussion on the confidence motion to delay the floor test in the hope of some kind of relief from the Supreme Court, Kumaraswamy also said he was not trying to cling onto power.
"My only intention of seeking time for debate on trust vote is to let the entire country know how the BJP, which talks of morality, is trying to subvert the very principles of democracy as well as Constitution," he said in a statement, and offered to hold talks with rebels MLAs to resolve their issues.
Karnataka Assembly floor test likely today
With the fate of the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka likely to be decided on Monday with a trust vote in the Assembly, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has appealed the rebel MLAs to return and "expose" the BJP during the debate in the House, but they ruled out attending the session.
Trust vote to conclude today: Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar was quoted by India Today as saying that the floor test on the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the Assembly is going to conclude on Monday. "It is a gentlemanly agreement between the parties that the floor test must conclude today," he was quoted as saying.
Karnataka Assembly numbers
The ruling coalition Karnataka government's strength is 117 — Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker. With the support of the two Independent MLAs, the Opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.
Karnataka Speaker asks Congress, JD(S) for 'commitment' on trust vote conclusion
Before adjourning the Karnataka Assembly on Friday, which is when the trust vote on the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government was supposed to have concluded, Speaker Ramesh Kumar extracted a "commitment" from the Congress and JD(S) that the motion of confidence would reach finality on Monday, even as he made it clear that it would not be prolonged further under any circumstances.
Rebel MLAs term coalition govt 'unholy' in video message
Ahead of the scheduled trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday, rebel JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath on Sunday termed the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka "unholy", saying the dissident MLAs don't want this "monster government" to remain in power.
"We haven't come here for any other intention. We wanted to teach a lesson to this unholy coalition government. That is why we people (rebel MLAs) took this stand. We have resigned. We don't want this monster government," he said in a video message released by the rebel MLAs on Sunday.
In the video, Congress MLA Byrathi Basavraj also hit out at the coalition government, accusing them of trying to destroy the future of the legislators.
DK Shivakumar says JD(S) ready for a Congress CM
Insisting that that the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in Karnataka will survive the ongoing political crisis in the state, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said HD Kumaraswamy will vacate the chief minister’s position to save the combine.
Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda conveyed to the Congress high command that his party is not opposed to a Congress leader becoming the chief minister.
“He (Deve Gowda) has said that G Parameshwara, Siddaramaiah or I may become the chief minister,” he said, adding that the decision has been left to the Congress.
Independent MLAs move SC for deadline on Assembly floor test
Two independent Karnataka MLAs — H Nagesh and R Shankar — on Sunday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to conclude a floor test in the state Assembly on Monday before 5 pm.
They have named Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and the Centre as the respondents in their petition.
Mayawati directs BSP MLA to vote in favour of coalition
