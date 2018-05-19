Karnataka Assembly floor test LIVE updates: Buses carrying Congress MLAs reached Hilton Hotel in Bengaluru ahead of their oath-taking ceremony and the floor test in Karnataka Assembly.
The Supreme Court directive on Friday to hold a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly on Saturday led to heightened political activity in the state, with the Congress-JD(S) post-poll alliance sure of Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa losing the battle and the BJP sounding confident to sail through.
The Supreme Court had in its Thursday morning order rejected Yeddyurappa's plea, made through senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, asking for at least a week's time to face the floor test, and directed it to be conducted on Saturday instead.
A bench of Justice AK Sikri, Justice SA Bobde and Justice Ashok Bhushan on Friday said the pro tem Speaker, conventionally the senior-most member of the Assembly, would administer the newly-elected members their oath and then conduct the floor test.
The court junked Attorney General KK Venugopal's suggestion that the floor test be conducted through secret ballot. The court also barred Yeddyurappa from taking any policy decisions till the floor test.
On Friday evening, the confrontation between the two sides once again reached the Supreme Court, with the Congress claiming that the appointment of BJP legislator KG Bopaiah as pro tem Speaker by the Governor "violates every single constitutional norm" of senior-most member being appointed to the post.
Yeddyurappa was on Thursday morning sworn-in as the chief minister after the 12 May election threw up a hung Assembly. The BJP won 104 of the 222 seats, falling eight short of the 112-halfway mark. The Congress bagged 78 seats and the JD(S) 37.
The court also restrained the chief minister from nominating an Anglo-Indian member. Following the apex court order, Yeddyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru that he was confident of proving his majority in the House. "We welcome the Supreme Court order of floor test at 4 pm on Saturday. We are confident of proving our majority," he said. Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was election in-charge of the BJP in Karnataka, also expressed similar confidence.
On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the BJP's "bluff" has been called. "The BJP's bluff that it will form the government, even without the numbers, has been called by the court. Stopped legally, they will now try money and muscle, to steal the mandate," he tweeted. Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters in Delhi that they will bring the matter of Bopaiah's appointment before the court.
He said Congress member RV Deshpande was the senior-most member of the House.
Bopaiah, 62, is a three-time legislator. He was speaker during the BJP rule in the state from 2008-13. Surjewala said Bopaiah has been indicted by the apex court. "People of Karnataka are determined to foil and defeat these evil and nefarious designs of Governor Vajubhai Vala, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he said. Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the BJP will be defeated in floor test and that Yeddyurappa had exhibited "desperation" in becoming the chief minister. Singhvi referred to Venugopal's suggestion and took a dig at the Modi government, saying that trust vote is never conducted through secret ballot.
However, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of "murdering the mandate" in Karnataka after being "rejected" by the people of state with its numbers coming down from 122 to 78.
"The Congress has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision. Some days back they had questioned the Supreme Court verdict in the case of judge Loya's death. They even tried to impeach the CJI," he said. Patra said both "prayers" of the Congress to the apex court to quash Governor's decision to invite the BJP to form government and to invite the Congress-JD-S instead have been rejected. "Yet the Congress is claiming victory, like Rahul Gandhi had claimed 'moral victory' after defeat in Gujarat elections," he said.
Meanwhile, both Congress and JD(S) leaders said they had shifted legislators to Hyderabad to prevent the BJP from "poaching" them.
In Bengaluru, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said it is surprising that the Congress and the JD(S), which together have the support of 117 legislators including two Independents, were not invited to form a government by the governor.
Siddaramaiah held a crucial meeting with newly-elected Congress MLAs in Hyderabad to discuss the strategy to be adopted during the floor test.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 19, 2018 08:07 AM
Highlights
BS Yeddyurappa to leave for Shangri-La hotel at 9 am for the party legislature meeting, will then head to Assembly for trust vote - ANI
HD Kumaraswamy alleges two of his MLAs were 'hijacked' by BJP
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged that two of his MLAs were "hijacked" by the BJP from Bengaluru, but expressed hope that they would join his camp Saturday morning. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that the BJP has been trying to "purchase" his MLAs by offering several incentives.
"The BJP has no strength to form the government. The confidence vote to be held on Saturday will be defeated by the Congress and the JD(S) combine... We know that two MLAs were hijacked from Bengaluru. One MLA is in touch with us. Saturday morning, they are going to join our camp," he said.
Click here to read more
Congress MLAs brought to Bengaluru ahead of floor test
The newly-elected MLAs will be sworn-in on Saturday before the floor test, which will be held at 4 pm. The legislators from Congress and JD(S) were earlier moved to places outside of Bengaluru in a bid to avoid "poaching".
Congress' petition in the Supreme Court lists 7 points
The Congress and JD(S) have listed seven main points in their petition on Friday night. Primary among them: Setting aside the appointment of the current pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah and replacing him with the "senior most" MLA in the Assembly, as is the tradidtion. Dividing up the MLAs on the basis of their alignment to the triage of parties involved and video recording of the floor test are other requests that detail the Congress JD(S) petition.
Bidar's MLA says BJP has 'approached everyone'
Bidar constituency's Congress MLA Raheem Khan said that the BJP does not have majority, and that the party has approached everyone excluding him. On being asked if any offer has been made to him by the BJP, the MLA refused to comment by saying that he will comment on this later.
Input: Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
08:07 (IST)
07:55 (IST)
07:47 (IST)
07:26 (IST)
07:14 (IST)
07:11 (IST)
'All Congress and JD(S) MLAs are together': Congress MLA B Narayan Rao
Congress MLA B Narayan Rao from Basavakalyan, Bidar, said, "I don't know if the BJP would be able to prove majority but all Congress and JD(S) MLAs are together. We are 117 of us together. We will get justice and we are 100 percent sure about it.
The governor should be ashamed for doing this. No one is superior to the law. We are a democratic country. It is not about an individual or a party it is about law and democracy. Whoever has majority will come in power. We are in Hyderabad, I don't know when we are heading back. None of the Congress guys are leaving. In fact, MLAs from other party are ready to join us."
Input: Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
07:02 (IST)
06:57 (IST)
Floor test to begin at 4 pm today; SC hearing at 10 am
A three judge bench of the Supreme Court has set a 10:30 am hearing Saturday for the Congress-JD(S) challenge to Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala's appointment of MLA KG Bopaiah as pro-tem speaker to oversee the crucial floor test in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly scheduled for the same day at 4 pm.
Read the full story here
22:15 (IST)
Supreme Court to hear Congress' plea against the appointment of pro tem speaker at 10.30 am