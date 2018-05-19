You are here:
Karnataka Assembly floor test LIVE updates: Congress alleges BSY tried to bribe BC Patil, releases audio recording

Politics FP Staff May 19, 2018 14:07:17 IST
  • BJP should persuade Yeddyurappa to step down, the party stands to benefit from such a strategy in the long run 

    With allegations of horse trading flying thick and fast, the BJP should reconsider its decision to go for cross voting if it fails to gather the numbers. Some unverified audio clips aired by TV channels show chief minister BS Yeddyurappa allegedly trying to convince Congress MLA BC Patil to jump ship in exchange of ministerial berth. Reports are also coming in of two Congress MLAs being "held captive" at a Bengaluru hotel. The numbers are stacked against the BJP and Supreme Court has severely restricted its hands. In this situation, a lunge to garner the numbers to prove majority in Assembly will make BJP appear desperate, erode its moral standing and may dent its political capital among the electorate ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

    Given the predicament, it might be better for the BJP to persuade Yeddyurappa to step down, show allegiance to Constitutional values and claim the high moral ground. In any case, the inherent contradictions of an opportunistic Congress-JD(S) government might cause it implode. Yeddy may get another chance sooner than he imagines.

  • 14:05 (IST)

    Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar attended emergency meeting chaired by BS Yeddurappa

    BJP Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar, Ananth Kumar and DV Sadananda Gowda and BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao were present in the Assembly. Later, they attended an emergency meeting convened by BS Yeddyurappa at his office to discuss the strategy for the trust vote in the Assembly. Krishnaraja MLA SA Ramadas, Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar also attended the meeting.

    Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:03 (IST)

    Security beefed up in all major towns

    Kodagu deputy commissioner PI Sri Vidya clamped down with prohibitionary orders under Section 144 on Saturday. Superintendent of Police P Rajendra Prasad said that the SSD and CRPF platoons camping in district have been notified and security beefed up in all major towns and inter district check posts.

    Input by Coovercolly Indresh/team 101Reporters

  • 13:58 (IST)

    'Missing' Congress MLA Anand Singh spotted leaved Goldfinch Hotel

  • 13:51 (IST)

    Congress alleges another audio tape, claims Yeddyurappa offered bribe to MLA BC Patil

    Congress has released another audio tape, this time alleging that BS Yeddyurappa offered ministerial post to MLA BC Patil.

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Karnataka Assembly adjourned till 3.30 pm

  • 13:30 (IST)

    Visuals from outside Goldfinch Hotel in Bengaluru

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Security tightened outside Goldfinch Hotel

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Missing Congress MLAs kept captive in Bengaluru hotel: Report

    Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil have been allegedly kept captive in Gold Finch Hotel in Bengaluru, News18 reported. Additional Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh along with his team are leaving for the hotel, the report said.

  ANI reports

    13:03 (IST)

    BJP MLA G Somashekhar Reddy is with the two 'missing' Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gouda, ANI reports

  • Judiciary upholds rule of law but parties should be aware of the bigger danger in fighting political battles through courts 

    It is understandable why the Congress wants to move the Supreme Court at every opportunity and relying upon the judiciary to deliver crucial verdicts on Karnataka elections. From trying to keep its flock together for the floor test to ensuring a pro tem Speaker of its choice to challenging governor's decision to call BS Yeddyurappa first to prove the numbers, the grand old party has been depending on the court to win its political battles. While this ensures a modicum of sanity in developments and upholds democratic values and rule of law (refer to the SC's balanced judgement on live telecast of proceedings) there's a larger point to be made.

    The danger is that if political parties rely too much on judiciary to win political battles, it might encourage the judiciary further to encroach upon the role of the executive. The Constitution allows clear separation of powers because democracy survives online when this delicate balance remains intact.

  • 12:59 (IST)

    So far, the SC has played a neutral referee: Yogendra Yadav

  • 12:57 (IST)

    BJP using MLAs' family members to ask for votes, alleges Congress

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:54 (IST)

    Prohibitory orders imposed in Dakshina Kannada district

    Dakshina Kannada district has been put under prohibitory orders under Section 144 of IPC following the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police of the district, Ravikante Gowda. District magistrate S Senthil has clamped Puttur, Sullia, Buntwal and Belthangady taluks of the district under the Section 144. The decision was taken after examining the situation which is stated to be highly volatile in the wake of political developments in Bengaluru. Consequently, Mangaluru commissioner Vipul Kumar has also clamped the Mangalore taluk which comes under the jurisdiction of the Mangalore police commissionarate under the same section.

    Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters

  ANI quoted him as saying.

    12:43 (IST)

    Veerapa Moily says BJP will be 'exposed' after floor test

    Congress leader Veerapa Moily said that BJP will be "exposed" to the whole world. "They (BJP) know very well that they are 104. Still they are trying everything and anything to buy our MLAs. But, our MLAs are intact. Two of our MLAs are still not here, whenever they come they will surely support us," ANI quoted him as saying.

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot were asked to ensure no MLAs switch sides

    During meet on Congress strategy with the Gandhi family, Congress general secretary camping in Bengaluru Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot were asked to ensure no MLAs cross over. Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and Sitaram Yechury also pitched in with their inputs. Top Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad were in touch with TDP and TRS leaders, writes Pallavi Ghosh in News18.

  • 12:38 (IST)

    Abhishek Manu Singhvi had discussions with Sonia Gandhi on Congress' strategy 

    Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Friday, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi had a discussion with Sonia Gandhi. Other members of the family, including Priyanka Gandhi, were involved in strategising party position, writes Pallavi Ghosh, in News18.

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Kapil Sibal hits out at Narendra Modi over 'poaching'

    At the press conference, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that along with preaching "Na khaunga, na khane dunga (Won't indulge in corruption, won't allow it eiteher)", Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also preach "Na kharidunga, na kharidne dunga(Won't buy support, won't allow others to buy support).

  • 12:24 (IST)

    'Congress could not let delay in trust vote'

    Speaking at the Congress press conference, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "We could not delay the trust vote at all today. In one and a half days, we have done away with the option of a secret ballot, the pro tem Speaker cannot take any other agenda. And everything will be recorded. It will be a victory of the republic now."

  • FP Editors

    12:22 (IST)

    A look at the scenarios ahead of the 4 pm trust vote

    The Supreme Court has mandated that the only agenda before the pro tem Speaker today is to conduct the confidence vote. That ensures the Speaker can’t do anything that will alter the voting strengths on either side (such as disqualifying any member).

    But the pro tem Speaker still has some elbow room to manoeuvre. He might try to avoid division and decide the confidence vote on either a show of hands or voice vote. The Opposition would like a division (where each MLA votes as per their party whip and each vote is counted, so there is no doubt about who won or lost).

    The BJP would like the day to end with a voice vote. If that happens, the Opposition, of course, has the option of another challenge in the Supreme Court. But that gives the BJP what it wants: More time to manage its numbers. There is a hitch though. Apparently, the Karnataka Assembly rules say that the Speaker has to go in for division even if one member demands it.

    That will surely happen if indeed the Speaker tries to wind up with the vote on voice. But will the Speaker overlook this rule for division so that the fight might last a few days more? That is the big question now. 

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Congress address press conference on SC hearing

    "The Supreme Court said that it would have to serve KG Bopaiah a notice to hear his side if his appointment was to be dropped. This would mean that the hearing would be postponed, and the trust vote would be delayed," Kapil Sibal said at a press conference.

    "We urged that the pro tem Speaker should not take up any agenda and should only administer the oath," he said.

  • 12:15 (IST)

    'Absconding' Congress MLA arrives

    One of the two "absconding" Congress MLAs, Pratap Gowda Patil, has arrived for the oath taking ceremony, According to reports, he was missing when his name was called out for the oath taking.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    B Sriramulu and BS Yeddyurappa resigned from Lok Sabha; Speaker accepts resignations - ANI

  • 12:02 (IST)

    CISF personnel from West Bengal deployed along Raj Bhavan road ahead of trust vote

    Input by Y Maheswara Reddy/101Reporters

  • SC has made a balanced observation

    By ordering the live telecast of floor test at Vidhana Soudha and at the same time refusing to interfere in the governor's decision to appoint KG Bopaiah as pro tem Speaker, the Supreme Court has made a balanced and nuanced observation. By turning down Congress's appeal to block Bopaiah from conducting House proceedings, the court pointed out that it is not permissible in law to direct the governor to appoint a particular person as pro tem Speaker. While Bopaiah retains power to conduct floor test, the decision to share House feed with all channels, including local and private, will ensure transparency, which was Congress' key concern. 

  • FP Editors

    11:55 (IST)

    If two Congress MLAs remain 'absconding', strength of the House with come down to 220

    CNNNews18 is reporting that the two Congress MLAs who have been untraceable for the last few days have not turned up in the Assembly. If they stay out for the entire day, it means the strength of the House will come down to 220. So, Yeddyurappa will need 110 votes to win the day. He will have to engineer the absence/abstention of at least six MLAs. Is that going to happen?

  • FP Editors

    11:52 (IST)

    Congress clearly underplaying rejection of their demand

    Congressman lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has claimed victory saying the objective of his party was to ensure a transparent and fair conduct of the confidence vote. They are clearly underplaying the rejection of their demand for a direction to the pro tem Speaker for conducting a division. Mukul Rohatgi, representing Yedyurappa, also claimed victory for his client, again a convenient interpretation of the Supreme Court order, considering they lost the bigger battle on Friday of buying more time to shore up their numbers.

  • FP Editors

    11:44 (IST)

    SC has specified KG Bopaiah's agenda

    The Supreme Court has specified that the only agenda before the pro tem Speaker is to conduct the vote of confidence. This will restrict the pro tem Speaker from taking up any other business that could alter the voting strength of parties on either side of the divide. Another feather in the Supreme Court's cap.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Two Congress MLAs 'absconding'

    Two Congress MLAs Anand Singh andPratap Gowda Patil have not yet come to the Assembly for oath-taking, according to reports.

  • FP Editors

    11:40 (IST)

    Congress plea on Bopaiah raises disturbing questions

    Congress' petition against the appointment of BJP MLA Bopaiah as pro tem Speaker raises disturbing questions. The fact that it wants a Congressman to conduct the vote of confidence leaves nobody in doubt about the why of it. Obviously, all parties expect a pro tem speaker to be partial to the party of their origin, whereas the post is supposed to be apolitical. It’s a shame that all parties demand a speaker of their choice in the name of the constitution.

  • SC has been the only sane voice in the process

    The Supreme Court has been equanimous and, given the current circumstances, the only sane voice in dealing with the impasse in Karnataka. All three of its decisions — to advance the floor test, reject the motion to dismiss KG Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker, and order all channels to broadcast the floor test live — have served to bring equilibrium to the mess that the southern state is in. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:35 (IST)

    Media personnel staging a protest outside Vidhana Soudha for being denied access inside

    Input by Y Maheshwara Reddy/Team 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:33 (IST)

    BJP will prove majority, says MLA Prabhu Chavan

    "We already have the majority, but we will still wait until evening to see what happens. You can wait till evening, we will prove our majority," says BJP MLA from Aurad, Bidar, Prabhu Chavan.

    Inputs by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters

  • FP Editors

    11:32 (IST)

    Congress' conduct suggests it want things done only in a manner it dictates

    The Congress’ aggressive manner of taking everything to court also suggests that it wants things done only in a manner that it dictates. Yesterday in court it wanted the appointment of a pro tem speaker and a quick vote of confidence. It pushed the name of Congress MLA RV Deshpande for the post (the senior most legislator) and somehow seemed to imagine that the governor would oblige it. When that did not happen and the governor appointed Bopaiah, a BJP MLA as pro tem Speaker to conduct the confidence vote, it panicked and rushed to court again to stall it.

  • FP Editors

    11:30 (IST)

    Congress didn't anticipate SC would refuse to pass order on KG Bopaiah

    Congress seems have to set a trap for itself by going to court over the appointment of Bopaiah. Fresh from the victory earlier yesterday in forcing the trust vote for 4 pm today, its strategists obviously overplayed their hand by questioning the appointment. As the Supreme Court pointed out, this was in total contrast of their stand yesterday that the vote of confidence be conducted at the earliest. They did not anticipate that the court would refuse to pass any order against the appointment without hearing the person concerned, Bopaiah. That would have given what the BJP wants most: more time to win over MLAs. That’s why Kapil Sibal and company had to make a hasty retreat and accept the government counsel offer of live telecast of the proceedings.

  • 11:28 (IST)

    'Congress' objective was to establish transparency'

    "Most important objective was to establish transparency. Since the statement has come from ASG that live feed of proceedings would be given, we hope and trust there would be fairness. I have no doubt that the victory would be of Congress and JD(S)," Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters after the Supreme Court allowed the live broadcast of the floor test.

  • 11:23 (IST)

    'Live telecast will solve all problems'

    Speaking to reporters, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "It's for the first time I'm thankful that the court has taken decision during the time of holiday. The Supreme Court allowed live videography of the floor test. This will solve our concerns."

  • 11:18 (IST)

    MLAs' oath-taking ceremony begin

    The swearing-in has begun in the Vidhana Soudha. Siddaramaiah and BS Yeddyurappa have taken the oath of office.

  • 11:13 (IST)

    'Restrain Bopaiah but don't delay trust vote'

    Upon hearing Kapil Sibal's arguments, Justice Bobde said, "If you want us to review the order, we should postpone the floor test. We declined to pass an order in that midnight hearing because we want to hear." However, Sibal appealed that the trust vote be not delayed.

  • 11:01 (IST)

    'Bopaiah has a different history'

    Appearing for the Congress, Kapil Sibal cited pro tem Speaker KG Bopaiah's conduct in the past. Sibal gave example of 2010, when Bopaiah disqualified certain members which the court found as illegal and unconstitutional. He also reads our the Supreme Court judgement against Bopaiah in 2011.

    He cited how Bopaiah was found to be acting in partisan manner when BS Yeddyurappa faced floor test earlier.

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Supreme Court hearing on KG Bopaiah's appointment begins

    The hearing on Congress-JD(S) plea challenging appointment of pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah is underway in the Supreme Court. Appearing for Congress, Kapil Sibal said in the top court, "The individual appointed must be the senior most member of the House which is a convention in the Parliament also," according to ANI.

    "It is global practice and established convention that senior most member is to be appointed as pro tem speaker," Sibal was quoted as telling Supreme Court by Live Law. He also said Bopaiah conducting the floor test is a problem.

  • Congress is trying to play an aggressive game but it should be careful 

    Congress' decision to move the Supreme Court at the eleventh hour to stall the appointment of BJP MLA KG Bopaiah is significant. It indicates that the party is aware of the important role played by the pro tem Speaker in management of the floor test, and often the Speaker's decision could well be the difference between victory or defeat. But more importantly, the move signifies a new combative spirit in Congress which seems to have become more aggressive under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. The Congress appears ready to shake off its ennui and take the fight to the enemy camp. From knocking the doors of the Supreme Court at midnight, to belatedly challenging governors' decisions in several states and staking claims to form governments in Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya — it is clear that Rahul won't give up an inch. It remains to be seen if this combative spirit results in electoral gains.

    While the assertiveness is a refreshing change, mere aggression sans electoral gains could be counterproductive, and push potential partners away. 

  • 10:24 (IST)

    'Not an important day for me'

    Ahead of the trust vote, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that it wasn't an important day for him. "The important days will come in future. Up to 4 pm, BJP will try to poach our MLAs. All the MLAs are together; no one is going to go to the other side. None of our MLAs are trapped," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

  • 10:15 (IST)

    BJP MLAs reach for party legislature meet

    Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has already reached Shangri-La Hotel for the BJP parliamentary meeting. Yeddyurappa and the MLAs will leave for the Vidhana Soudha after the meeting for the floor test.

  • 10:04 (IST)

    Siddarmaiah reaches Vidhana Soudha ahead of floor test

    Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has reached the Karnataka Assembly premises ahead of the floor test at 4 pm. 

  ANI quoted Reddy as saying.

    09:50 (IST)

    Congress MLA Anand Singh will 'definitely' vote for us, says Ramalinga Reddy

    BJP leader Ramalinga Reddy claimed that Congress MLA Anand Singh would defy party whip during the trust vote. "Physically he is not with us, but he is in contact with our leaders. He has to come to Vidhana Soudha today. He will definitely vote for us," ANI quoted Reddy as saying.

  Click here to read more

    09:31 (IST)

    This is Yeddyurappa's 6th floor test in 11 years

    BS Yeddyurappa will face the 6th floor test on Saturday. His first floor test was in November 2007 when his eight-day-old government collapsed when its alliance partner JD(S) refused support. In June 2008, he faced another floor test which he won. His third floor test was in 2010. which Yeddyurappa won by a voice vote, which the then governor rejected and recommended President’s rule. Yeddyurappa was given another chance to prove his floor strength in October, 2010.

    Click here to read more

  • 09:18 (IST)

    Pro-tem speaker KG Bopaiah at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru

    Ahead of the floor test, pro tem Speaker KG Bopaiah has reached the Karnataka Assembly in Bengaluru. The BJP is currently holding a legislature meeting. BS Yeddyrappa and the party MLAs will leave for the Assembly after wrapping up the meeting.

  Click here to read more

    09:14 (IST)

    Anti-defection law makes false assumption that party is always right, curbs legislators' freedom of choice

    Over the years, because of the anti-defection law, the judiciary has been able to impose itself on what is essentially the prerogative of the legislature. This may be seen by some as being necessary but it is not healthy in a parliamentary democracy.

    Over the decades, more than 100 MLAs and two dozen MPs have been disqualified under the anti-defection law across India. Other democracies also have the problem of legislators defying their whip, but their solution or punishment is not as drastic as ours. In the United Kingdom, an MP who defies a three-line whip (meaning a written notice which has been underlined three times to mark its urgency) could be expelled from the party but retains their seat, unlike in India where they lose both. In Australia, the punishment for defying the whip include things like being denied some party resources.

    Click here to read more

  • 09:04 (IST)

    Congress-JD(S) alliance 'unholy', says Ananth Kumar

    "Both Congress and JD(S) have an unholy alliance. They are going to be rejected," ANI quoted Union Minister Ananth Kumar as saying.

Karnataka Assembly floor test LIVE updates: The Congress has released another audio tape, this time alleging that BS Yeddyurappa offered ministerial post to MLA BC Patil. Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil have been allegedly kept captive in Gold Finch Hotel in Bengaluru. Additional Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh along with his team are leaving for the hotel, the report said.

Congress leader Veerapa Moily said that BJP will be "exposed" to the whole world. "They (BJP) know very well that they are 104. Still they are trying everything and anything to buy our MLAs. But, our MLAs are intact.

The Supreme Court turned down Congress and JD(S)' plea against the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker KG Bopaiah. However, it allowed the live telecast of the trust vote.

Ahead of the trust vote, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that it wasn't an important day for him. "The important days will come in future. Till 4 pm, BJP will try to poach our MLAs. All the MLAs are together; no one is going to go to the other side," he said.

Ramalinga Reddy claimed that Congress MLA will defy the party whip during the trust vote on Saturday. "Physically he is not with us, but he is in contact with our leaders... He will definitely vote for us" he said.

Chief Minister BS Yeddyrappa, who will be facing the floor test on Saturday, has reached Shangri-La Hotel for the BJP legislature meeting. Appearing confident, BS Yeddyurappa urged his supporters to stay calm and said that they would be celebrating at 5 pm.

Buses carrying Congress MLAs reached Hilton Hotel in Bengaluru ahead of their oath-taking ceremony and the floor test in Karnataka Assembly.

The Supreme Court directive on Friday to hold a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly on Saturday led to heightened political activity in the state, with the Congress-JD(S) post-poll alliance sure of Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa losing the battle and the BJP sounding confident to sail through.

The Supreme Court had in its Thursday morning order rejected Yeddyurappa's plea, made through senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, asking for at least a week's time to face the floor test, and directed it to be conducted on Saturday instead.

A bench of Justice AK Sikri, Justice SA Bobde and Justice Ashok Bhushan on Friday said the pro tem Speaker, conventionally the senior-most member of the Assembly, would administer the newly-elected members their oath and then conduct the floor test.

The court junked Attorney General KK Venugopal's suggestion that the floor test be conducted through secret ballot. The court also barred Yeddyurappa from taking any policy decisions till the floor test.

File image of BS Yeddyurappa. PTI

File image of BS Yeddyurappa. PTI

On Friday evening, the confrontation between the two sides once again reached the Supreme Court, with the Congress claiming that the appointment of BJP legislator KG Bopaiah as pro tem Speaker by the Governor "violates every single constitutional norm" of senior-most member being appointed to the post.

Yeddyurappa was on Thursday morning sworn-in as the chief minister after the 12 May election threw up a hung Assembly. The BJP won 104 of the 222 seats, falling eight short of the 112-halfway mark. The Congress bagged 78 seats and the JD(S) 37.

The court also restrained the chief minister from nominating an Anglo-Indian member. Following the apex court order, Yeddyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru that he was confident of proving his majority in the House. "We welcome the Supreme Court order of floor test at 4 pm on Saturday. We are confident of proving our majority," he said. Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was election in-charge of the BJP in Karnataka, also expressed similar confidence.

On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the BJP's "bluff" has been called. "The BJP's bluff that it will form the government, even without the numbers, has been called by the court. Stopped legally, they will now try money and muscle, to steal the mandate," he tweeted.  Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters in Delhi that they will bring the matter of Bopaiah's appointment before the court.

He said Congress member RV Deshpande was the senior-most member of the House.

Bopaiah, 62, is a three-time legislator. He was speaker during the BJP rule in the state from 2008-13. Surjewala said Bopaiah has been indicted by the apex court. "People of Karnataka are determined to foil and defeat these evil and nefarious designs of Governor Vajubhai Vala, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he said. Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the BJP will be defeated in floor test and that Yeddyurappa had exhibited "desperation" in becoming the chief minister. Singhvi referred to Venugopal's suggestion and took a dig at the Modi government, saying that trust vote is never conducted through secret ballot.

However, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of "murdering the mandate" in Karnataka after being "rejected" by the people of state with its numbers coming down from 122 to 78.

"The Congress has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision. Some days back they had questioned the Supreme Court verdict in the case of judge Loya's death. They even tried to impeach the CJI," he said. Patra said both "prayers" of the Congress to the apex court to quash Governor's decision to invite the BJP to form government and to invite the Congress-JD-S instead have been rejected. "Yet the Congress is claiming victory, like Rahul Gandhi had claimed 'moral victory' after defeat in Gujarat elections," he said.

Meanwhile, both Congress and JD(S) leaders said they had shifted legislators to Hyderabad to prevent the BJP from "poaching" them.

In Bengaluru, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said it is surprising that the Congress and the JD(S), which together have the support of 117 legislators including two Independents, were not invited to form a government by the governor.

Siddaramaiah held a crucial meeting with newly-elected Congress MLAs in Hyderabad to discuss the strategy to be adopted during the floor test.

With inputs from agencies


