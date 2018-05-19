2
Karnataka Assembly floor test LIVE updates: Following reports that BS Yeddyurappa might resign if he does not have enough numbers to prove majority, Congerss' DK Shivakumar exuded confidence that his party will soon come to power. "I am sure he will resign before the trust vote," he said.
Meanwhile, the Congress has released another audio tape, this time alleging that BS Yeddyurappa offered ministerial post to MLA BC Patil.
Meanwhile, Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil have been allegedly kept captive in Gold Finch Hotel in Bengaluru. Additional Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh along with his team are leaving for the hotel, the report said.
Congress leader Veerapa Moily said that BJP will be "exposed" to the whole world. "They (BJP) know very well that they are 104. Still they are trying everything and anything to buy our MLAs. But, our MLAs are intact.
The Supreme Court, earlier on Saturday, turned down Congress and JD(S)' plea against the appointment of KG Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker KG Bopaiah. However, it allowed the live telecast of the trust vote.
Ahead of the trust vote, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that it wasn't an important day for him. "The important days will come in future. Till 4 pm, BJP will try to poach our MLAs. All the MLAs are together; no one is going to go to the other side," he said.
Ramalinga Reddy claimed that Congress MLA will defy the party whip during the trust vote on Saturday. "Physically he is not with us, but he is in contact with our leaders... He will definitely vote for us" he said.
Chief Minister BS Yeddyrappa, who will be facing the floor test on Saturday, has reached Shangri-La Hotel for the BJP legislature meeting. Appearing confident, BS Yeddyurappa urged his supporters to stay calm and said that they would be celebrating at 5 pm.
Buses carrying Congress MLAs reached Hilton Hotel in Bengaluru ahead of their oath-taking ceremony and the floor test in Karnataka Assembly.
The Supreme Court directive on Friday to hold a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly on Saturday led to heightened political activity in the state, with the Congress-JD(S) post-poll alliance sure of Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa losing the battle and the BJP sounding confident to sail through.
The Supreme Court had in its Thursday morning order rejected Yeddyurappa's plea, made through senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, asking for at least a week's time to face the floor test, and directed it to be conducted on Saturday instead.
A bench of Justice AK Sikri, Justice SA Bobde and Justice Ashok Bhushan on Friday said the pro tem Speaker, conventionally the senior-most member of the Assembly, would administer the newly-elected members their oath and then conduct the floor test.
The court junked Attorney General KK Venugopal's suggestion that the floor test be conducted through secret ballot. The court also barred Yeddyurappa from taking any policy decisions till the floor test.
On Friday evening, the confrontation between the two sides once again reached the Supreme Court, with the Congress claiming that the appointment of BJP legislator KG Bopaiah as pro tem Speaker by the Governor "violates every single constitutional norm" of senior-most member being appointed to the post.
Yeddyurappa was on Thursday morning sworn-in as the chief minister after the 12 May election threw up a hung Assembly. The BJP won 104 of the 222 seats, falling eight short of the 112-halfway mark. The Congress bagged 78 seats and the JD(S) 37.
The court also restrained the chief minister from nominating an Anglo-Indian member. Following the apex court order, Yeddyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru that he was confident of proving his majority in the House. "We welcome the Supreme Court order of floor test at 4 pm on Saturday. We are confident of proving our majority," he said. Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was election in-charge of the BJP in Karnataka, also expressed similar confidence.
On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the BJP's "bluff" has been called. "The BJP's bluff that it will form the government, even without the numbers, has been called by the court. Stopped legally, they will now try money and muscle, to steal the mandate," he tweeted. Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters in Delhi that they will bring the matter of Bopaiah's appointment before the court.
He said Congress member RV Deshpande was the senior-most member of the House.
Bopaiah, 62, is a three-time legislator. He was speaker during the BJP rule in the state from 2008-13. Surjewala said Bopaiah has been indicted by the apex court. "People of Karnataka are determined to foil and defeat these evil and nefarious designs of Governor Vajubhai Vala, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," he said. Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the BJP will be defeated in floor test and that Yeddyurappa had exhibited "desperation" in becoming the chief minister. Singhvi referred to Venugopal's suggestion and took a dig at the Modi government, saying that trust vote is never conducted through secret ballot.
However, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of "murdering the mandate" in Karnataka after being "rejected" by the people of state with its numbers coming down from 122 to 78.
"The Congress has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision. Some days back they had questioned the Supreme Court verdict in the case of judge Loya's death. They even tried to impeach the CJI," he said. Patra said both "prayers" of the Congress to the apex court to quash Governor's decision to invite the BJP to form government and to invite the Congress-JD-S instead have been rejected. "Yet the Congress is claiming victory, like Rahul Gandhi had claimed 'moral victory' after defeat in Gujarat elections," he said.
Meanwhile, both Congress and JD(S) leaders said they had shifted legislators to Hyderabad to prevent the BJP from "poaching" them.
In Bengaluru, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said it is surprising that the Congress and the JD(S), which together have the support of 117 legislators including two Independents, were not invited to form a government by the governor.
Siddaramaiah held a crucial meeting with newly-elected Congress MLAs in Hyderabad to discuss the strategy to be adopted during the floor test.
Will the anti-defection law comes into picture in the current situation? (2/2)
Under The Constitution (Fifty-second Amendment) Act, 1985, an elected member of a party can be disqualified on two grounds:
1. If he voluntarily gives up his membership
2. He votes or abstains from voting in the House, contrary to his party's direction and without obtaining prior permission.
Another condition is that his abstaining the voting should not be overlooked by his party within 15 days of such incident. According to the anti-defection law, at least two-thirds of the members of a party have to be in favour of a 'merger' for it to possess validity in the eyes of the law. But if the completer merger of a party with another for making a stable government will not be considered defection and will not be actionable under the anti-defection law of 1985.
Will the anti-defection law comes into picture in the current situation? (1/2)
Surely it will, says senior constitutional lawyer SP Chengappa. “Under the anti-defection act, any elected member who defects from one party to another, singly or with a group few MLAs, will stand to get disqualified and will lose his or their membership of the legislative assembly. In the present context since they will be taking oath, they cannot escape the clutches of anti defection law, in which case it was unlikely that BJP would increase their tally by the second round of Operation Kamala,” he observed.
BS Yeddyurappa may resign as chief minister if numbers not enough to pass floor test, reports CNN-News18 quoting sources
BJP should persuade Yeddyurappa to step down, the party stands to benefit from such a strategy in the long run
With allegations of horse trading flying thick and fast, the BJP should reconsider its decision to go for cross voting if it fails to gather the numbers. Some unverified audio clips aired by TV channels show chief minister BS Yeddyurappa allegedly trying to convince Congress MLA BC Patil to jump ship in exchange of ministerial berth. Reports are also coming in of two Congress MLAs being "held captive" at a Bengaluru hotel. The numbers are stacked against the BJP and Supreme Court has severely restricted its hands. In this situation, a lunge to garner the numbers to prove majority in Assembly will make BJP appear desperate, erode its moral standing and may dent its political capital among the electorate ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Given the predicament, it might be better for the BJP to persuade Yeddyurappa to step down, show allegiance to Constitutional values and claim the high moral ground. In any case, the inherent contradictions of an opportunistic Congress-JD(S) government might cause it implode. Yeddy may get another chance sooner than he imagines.
Dakshina Kannada district has been put under prohibitory orders under Section 144 of IPC following the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police of the district, Ravikante Gowda. District magistrate S Senthil has clamped Puttur, Sullia, Buntwal and Belthangady taluks of the district under the Section 144. The decision was taken after examining the situation which is stated to be highly volatile in the wake of political developments in Bengaluru. Consequently, Mangaluru commissioner Vipul Kumar has also clamped the Mangalore taluk which comes under the jurisdiction of the Mangalore police commissionarate under the same section.
Veerapa Moily says BJP will be 'exposed' after floor test
Congress leader Veerapa Moily said that BJP will be "exposed" to the whole world. "They (BJP) know very well that they are 104. Still they are trying everything and anything to buy our MLAs. But, our MLAs are intact. Two of our MLAs are still not here, whenever they come they will surely support us," ANI quoted him as saying.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot were asked to ensure no MLAs switch sides
During meet on Congress strategy with the Gandhi family, Congress general secretary camping in Bengaluru Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot were asked to ensure no MLAs cross over. Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and Sitaram Yechury also pitched in with their inputs. Top Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad were in touch with TDP and TRS leaders, writes Pallavi Ghosh in News18.
Kapil Sibal hits out at Narendra Modi over 'poaching'
At the press conference, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that along with preaching "Na khaunga, na khane dunga (Won't indulge in corruption, won't allow it eiteher)", Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also preach "Na kharidunga, na kharidne dunga(Won't buy support, won't allow others to buy support).
'Congress could not let delay in trust vote'
Speaking at the Congress press conference, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "We could not delay the trust vote at all today. In one and a half days, we have done away with the option of a secret ballot, the pro tem Speaker cannot take any other agenda. And everything will be recorded. It will be a victory of the republic now."
SC has made a balanced observation
By ordering the live telecast of floor test at Vidhana Soudha and at the same time refusing to interfere in the governor's decision to appoint KG Bopaiah as pro tem Speaker, the Supreme Court has made a balanced and nuanced observation. By turning down Congress's appeal to block Bopaiah from conducting House proceedings, the court pointed out that it is not permissible in law to direct the governor to appoint a particular person as pro tem Speaker. While Bopaiah retains power to conduct floor test, the decision to share House feed with all channels, including local and private, will ensure transparency, which was Congress' key concern.
Congress clearly underplaying rejection of their demand
Congressman lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has claimed victory saying the objective of his party was to ensure a transparent and fair conduct of the confidence vote. They are clearly underplaying the rejection of their demand for a direction to the pro tem Speaker for conducting a division. Mukul Rohatgi, representing Yedyurappa, also claimed victory for his client, again a convenient interpretation of the Supreme Court order, considering they lost the bigger battle on Friday of buying more time to shore up their numbers.
SC has specified KG Bopaiah's agenda
The Supreme Court has specified that the only agenda before the pro tem Speaker is to conduct the vote of confidence. This will restrict the pro tem Speaker from taking up any other business that could alter the voting strength of parties on either side of the divide. Another feather in the Supreme Court's cap.
Congress plea on Bopaiah raises disturbing questions
Congress' petition against the appointment of BJP MLA Bopaiah as pro tem Speaker raises disturbing questions. The fact that it wants a Congressman to conduct the vote of confidence leaves nobody in doubt about the why of it. Obviously, all parties expect a pro tem speaker to be partial to the party of their origin, whereas the post is supposed to be apolitical. It’s a shame that all parties demand a speaker of their choice in the name of the constitution.
SC has been the only sane voice in the process
The Supreme Court has been equanimous and, given the current circumstances, the only sane voice in dealing with the impasse in Karnataka. All three of its decisions — to advance the floor test, reject the motion to dismiss KG Bopaiah as the pro tem Speaker, and order all channels to broadcast the floor test live — have served to bring equilibrium to the mess that the southern state is in.
BJP will prove majority, says MLA Prabhu Chavan
"We already have the majority, but we will still wait until evening to see what happens. You can wait till evening, we will prove our majority," says BJP MLA from Aurad, Bidar, Prabhu Chavan.
Congress' conduct suggests it want things done only in a manner it dictates
The Congress’ aggressive manner of taking everything to court also suggests that it wants things done only in a manner that it dictates. Yesterday in court it wanted the appointment of a pro tem speaker and a quick vote of confidence. It pushed the name of Congress MLA RV Deshpande for the post (the senior most legislator) and somehow seemed to imagine that the governor would oblige it. When that did not happen and the governor appointed Bopaiah, a BJP MLA as pro tem Speaker to conduct the confidence vote, it panicked and rushed to court again to stall it.
Congress didn't anticipate SC would refuse to pass order on KG Bopaiah
Congress seems have to set a trap for itself by going to court over the appointment of Bopaiah. Fresh from the victory earlier yesterday in forcing the trust vote for 4 pm today, its strategists obviously overplayed their hand by questioning the appointment. As the Supreme Court pointed out, this was in total contrast of their stand yesterday that the vote of confidence be conducted at the earliest. They did not anticipate that the court would refuse to pass any order against the appointment without hearing the person concerned, Bopaiah. That would have given what the BJP wants most: more time to win over MLAs. That’s why Kapil Sibal and company had to make a hasty retreat and accept the government counsel offer of live telecast of the proceedings.
'Congress' objective was to establish transparency'
"Most important objective was to establish transparency. Since the statement has come from ASG that live feed of proceedings would be given, we hope and trust there would be fairness. I have no doubt that the victory would be of Congress and JD(S)," Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters after the Supreme Court allowed the live broadcast of the floor test.
'Live telecast will solve all problems'
Speaking to reporters, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "It's for the first time I'm thankful that the court has taken decision during the time of holiday. The Supreme Court allowed live videography of the floor test. This will solve our concerns."
Congress is trying to play an aggressive game but it should be careful
Congress' decision to move the Supreme Court at the eleventh hour to stall the appointment of BJP MLA KG Bopaiah is significant. It indicates that the party is aware of the important role played by the pro tem Speaker in management of the floor test, and often the Speaker's decision could well be the difference between victory or defeat. But more importantly, the move signifies a new combative spirit in Congress which seems to have become more aggressive under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. The Congress appears ready to shake off its ennui and take the fight to the enemy camp. From knocking the doors of the Supreme Court at midnight, to belatedly challenging governors' decisions in several states and staking claims to form governments in Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya — it is clear that Rahul won't give up an inch. It remains to be seen if this combative spirit results in electoral gains.
While the assertiveness is a refreshing change, mere aggression sans electoral gains could be counterproductive, and push potential partners away.
This is Yeddyurappa's 6th floor test in 11 years
BS Yeddyurappa will face the 6th floor test on Saturday. His first floor test was in November 2007 when his eight-day-old government collapsed when its alliance partner JD(S) refused support. In June 2008, he faced another floor test which he won. His third floor test was in 2010. which Yeddyurappa won by a voice vote, which the then governor rejected and recommended President’s rule. Yeddyurappa was given another chance to prove his floor strength in October, 2010.
Anti-defection law makes false assumption that party is always right, curbs legislators' freedom of choice
Over the years, because of the anti-defection law, the judiciary has been able to impose itself on what is essentially the prerogative of the legislature. This may be seen by some as being necessary but it is not healthy in a parliamentary democracy.
Over the decades, more than 100 MLAs and two dozen MPs have been disqualified under the anti-defection law across India. Other democracies also have the problem of legislators defying their whip, but their solution or punishment is not as drastic as ours. In the United Kingdom, an MP who defies a three-line whip (meaning a written notice which has been underlined three times to mark its urgency) could be expelled from the party but retains their seat, unlike in India where they lose both. In Australia, the punishment for defying the whip include things like being denied some party resources.
When one Congress MLA's time at the pool made party leaders think he was lost to BJP
"Poaching" and "horse-trading" are two terms that have haunted Congress ever since the results came out for the Karnataka Assembly election. The party, along with it's ally JD(S), has been busy in the past couple of days, moving its legislators from resort to resort in order to keep them out of BJP's reach. But on Friday, Congress almost thought it had lost one to the saffron party.
Some of Congress and JD(S) MLAs were shifted to Hyderabad on Friday. In Banjara Hills, where the Congress MLAs were holed up, the party workers launched a search for a missing MLAs. According to NDTV, after they searched "everywhere for him" — from the bar and restaurants to the washrooms — he was found "chilling" at the swimming pool.
SC order on Karnataka floor test exposes Rahul's blinkered vision on integrity of CJI and Indian judiciary
Now that the Supreme Court has effectively quashed the Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala's decision and slashed BJP chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's window to prove majority from 15 days to 24 hours (a key Congress demand), will Congress president Rahul Gandhi now admit he was wrong to cast aspersions on the judiciary? Will he apologise for his conduct?
The least the Gandhi scion should do is issue an unqualified public apology for attempting to bring the Indian judiciary into disrepute. It isn't just the petty attempt to impeach the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, in his effort to "get even" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom he is unable to defeat politically, the Congress president has made subversion of judiciary a cornerstone of his irresponsible, infantile and vituperative campaign.
Congress' petition in the Supreme Court lists 7 points
The Congress and JD(S) have listed seven main points in their petition on Friday night. Primary among them: Setting aside the appointment of the current pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah and replacing him with the "senior most" MLA in the Assembly, as is the tradidtion. Dividing up the MLAs on the basis of their alignment to the triage of parties involved and video recording of the floor test are other requests that detail the Congress JD(S) petition.
Judiciary upholds rule of law but parties should be aware of the bigger danger in fighting political battles through courts
It is understandable why the Congress wants to move the Supreme Court at every opportunity and relying upon the judiciary to deliver crucial verdicts on Karnataka elections. From trying to keep its flock together for the floor test to ensuring a pro tem Speaker of its choice to challenging governor's decision to call BS Yeddyurappa first to prove the numbers, the grand old party has been depending on the court to win its political battles. While this ensures a modicum of sanity in developments and upholds democratic values and rule of law (refer to the SC's balanced judgement on live telecast of proceedings) there's a larger point to be made.
The danger is that if political parties rely too much on judiciary to win political battles, it might encourage the judiciary further to encroach upon the role of the executive. The Constitution allows clear separation of powers because democracy survives online when this delicate balance remains intact.
A look at the scenarios ahead of the 4 pm trust vote
The Supreme Court has mandated that the only agenda before the pro tem Speaker today is to conduct the confidence vote. That ensures the Speaker can’t do anything that will alter the voting strengths on either side (such as disqualifying any member).
But the pro tem Speaker still has some elbow room to manoeuvre. He might try to avoid division and decide the confidence vote on either a show of hands or voice vote. The Opposition would like a division (where each MLA votes as per their party whip and each vote is counted, so there is no doubt about who won or lost).
The BJP would like the day to end with a voice vote. If that happens, the Opposition, of course, has the option of another challenge in the Supreme Court. But that gives the BJP what it wants: More time to manage its numbers. There is a hitch though. Apparently, the Karnataka Assembly rules say that the Speaker has to go in for division even if one member demands it.
That will surely happen if indeed the Speaker tries to wind up with the vote on voice. But will the Speaker overlook this rule for division so that the fight might last a few days more? That is the big question now.
