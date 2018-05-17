Karnataka Assembly elections: Shatrughan Sinha terms formation of govt by BJP as 'politics of jugaad'

Patna: Disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday questioned the party's decision to form a government in Karnataka without the required majority and said politics of "dhan-shakti over jan-shakti" was neither acceptable nor desirable.

In a series of tweets, the Patna Sahib MP, who has been critical of his party on most issues for quite some time, also favoured giving the post-poll alliance of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) a chance in the southern state as the two have the majority number.

Sir, why are we playing with fire? Votaries of Democracy are now making mockery of System. Those who do not forget to sermonize on the value of Democracy are out to wreck the polity....1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 17, 2018

"This politics of jugaad and arm-twisting or for that matter dhanshakti over janshakti is neither acceptable nor desirable. Sir, there is a saying you cannot fool all the people all the time to win/gain anyhow by hook or crook, and moreover the same is not advisable too," Sinha tweeted.

"It may be termed as penny wise pound foolish politics. Hope, wish and pray that good sense, maturity and wisdom prevails. Now, the matter has gone to court and the court mercifully agreed for a midnight drama which is great news to begin with. We hold judiciary in very high esteem. We shall wait and watch. In the present situation, one really wishes that justice prevails," he said.

"What is right for Peter should be right for Paul too. What is right for Meghalaya, Manipur and Goa should be right for Karnataka too. God save Karnataka and democracy. Jai Hind", Sinha signed off.

He was pointing to the BJP having formed governments in the two northeastern states and the coastal province with the help of post-poll alliances, though it had not emerged as the single largest party in any of the legislative Assemblies.

Sinha, the second consecutive term BJP Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib, has fallen out with the party leadership after being ignored in the 2015 Bihar polls and since than, has on several occasions, made a barrage of attacks on senior leaders.

Recently, he was seen with Yashwant Sinha, who has quit the BJP.

Sinha popularly called "Bihari Babu" met TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. He has been seen in the company of RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family very often.