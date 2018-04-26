Karnataka Assembly Elections: 3,374 candidates file nominations; BJP leads with 282, Congress follows with 250

Bengaluru: A total of 3,374 candidates have filed their nominations for the 12 May Karnataka Assembly elections, as per the revised figures from the Election Commission released on Wednesday.

According to the Election Commission data, of the total nominees, 250 were from the ruling Congress, 282 from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 231 from the JD (S), 1,673 Independents and 938 from regional parties and fringe outfits.

The nomination process began on 17 April after the single-phase election schedule was announced, and Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations.

The Congress has fielded a total of 16 women, while BJP and JD (S) fielded 17 and 14 respectively. In addition, 90 women have filed their nominations as Independents from various constituencies. Five of the nominees are aged between 81 to 90 years, the EC said.

Congress leaders Kagodu Thimmappa, 87, who filed his nomination from Sagar in Shivamogga district, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, 86, from Davanagere South Assembly segment, AB Malakareddy, 82, from Yadgir, JD(S) leader Mallappa Channaveerappa M, 82, from Sindgi constituency in Vijayapura district, and BJP's nominee from Hangal in Haveri district, CM Udasi, 82, are the oldest nominees.

Karnataka has 224 Assembly constituencies. Since the three major parties have all exceeded this mark, it's likely that 26 Congress candidates, 58 BJP candidates and seven from JD(S) would have done so without the mandatory B-Form from their respective parties, and are hence likely to be rejected once the EC conducts its scrutiny. The last day of withdrawal of candidatures is 27 April.

The Election Commission is yet to release the list of accepted nominations following its scrutiny on Wednesday.