Karnataka Assembly election see 70 percent turnout as polling ends for 222 out of 224 seats

Politics PTI May 12, 2018 19:57:50 IST

New Delhi: The high-stakes Karnataka Assembly elections saw a 70 percent voter turnout on Friday, the Election Commission said in New Delhi.

People queue up to cast their ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The last Assembly election in 2013 had witnessed 71.4 percent polling, it said. The polling figure is likely to go up as some voters were still queued up at the polling stations after 6 pm.

In what is projected as a tight race, voting was held in 222 out of 224 seats in a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's JD(S).

Over 2,600 candidates are in the fray — more than 2400 men and and over 200 women. There are a total of 5,06,90,538, voters of whom 2,56,75,579 male voters, 2,50,09,904 female and 5,055 transgender voters.

Counting of votes will take place on 15 May.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 19:57 PM

