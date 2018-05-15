Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: BJP's Bharath Shetty defeated Mohideen Bava of Congress and clinched the Mangalore North constituency. So far, Congress has won one seat in Managluru while two other seats (Moodbidri and Mangalore North) have gone to BJP.
BJP workers erupted in celebration outside the party headquarters in Bengaluru after reports emerged of the party crossing the halfway mark of 112 seats in leads.
Chief Minister Siddaramiah is narrowly ahead of BJP's B Sreeramulu in Badami with a margin of 298 votes at 9.50 am. Meanwhile, his son S Yathindra, is leading with 4,526 votes after the first round of counting for Varuna. Abhishek S Manegar is second with 3,978 votes while Thottappa Basavaraju is trailing with 459 votes.
Among the 49 Mumbai-Karnataka seats, the BJP is leading in 30. Meanwhile, BS Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 3,420 votes. Goni Malathesha of Congress is trailing behind.
According to officials Election Commission trends, the BJP is leading in 22 seats with the Congress trailing in 13 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has a lead only in three seats, as per EC data.
JD(S) candidate GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 5,016 votes in the Chamundeswari Assembly constituency while Siddaramiah trails behind him.
According to CNN-News18, the BJP is leading in Lingayat dominated areas across the state and coastal Karnataka as well. Meanwhile, JD(S) is gaining a stronger foothold in the southern parts of the state.
As per early trends, both BJP and Congress in Karnataka are neck-and-neck with leading 24 seats each. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, is trailing in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.
The counting of votes across 38 centres in the state began on Tuesday, with postal ballots being counted first amid heavy security. As per CNN-News18, JD(S) chief ministerial candidate and party chief HD Deve Gowda's son, HD Kumaraswamy is currently leading in Ramanagara Assembly constituency.
As counting began across 38 centres in Karnataka, senior leaders from JD(S), BJP and Congress sought divine intervention to ensure their victory in the polls. With results being announced on Amavasya, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda decided to perform Amavasya pooja to ward off "evil spirits". HD Kumaraswamy also offered special pooja on Tuesday at the Kalabhaireswara Temple in Mandya. Similarly, BJP's chief ministerial face, BS Yeddyurappa also received special prasad from the Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple. A 'havan' is being conducted at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
Ahead of counting of votes in Karntaka, 50,000 police personnel have been deployed across 38 counting centres in the state with 11,000 personnel in Bengaluru alone. One Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have also been deployed in Bengaluru, reported ANI.
Reports emerged on Monday about a large number of postal ballots being discovered in a hotel room in Badami in Karnataka. The Election Commission issued a clarification on Tuesday morning that an investigation by the Tahsildar and the Assistant Returning Officer yielded only two pages of instructions on how to exercise postal ballot but no postal ballots.
Counting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 will be held across a total of 38 centres in 33 election districts. Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru have two centres, Tumakuru has three and the rest of the districts one each.
Security has been tightened across Karnataka with forces deployed outside counting centres ahead of counting of votes at 8 am on Tuesday.
The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will be taken up on Tuesday with pollsters saying they would likely go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state's ruling Congress and challenger BJP.
Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka, and said former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) would play the role of the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on 12 May. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.
Counting of votes would begin at 8 am in nearly 40 counting centres, election office sources said. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour and all results are expected to be declared by late evening.
In case of a clear verdict in favour of the Congress, the grand old party will have broken the jinx of no political party retaining the reins of the state since 1985, when the erstwhile Janata Dal formed the government under Ramakrishna Hegde for a second consecutive term. It is, however, unclear if Siddaramaiah, a backward class leader with a formidable reputation, will be the next chief minister in the event of a Congress victory.
Though the Congress had said he would be its face in the elections, it stopped short of declaring him the party's chief ministerial candidate.
Siddaramaiah caused a political flutter when he said yesterday that he was ready to make way for a Dalit chief minister if the Congress high command so decided, a statement many felt was aimed at keeping the JD(S) in good humour so as to stitch an alliance in case of a fractured mandate.
Siddramaiah is a former JD(S) man and his ties with Deve Gowda's party continue to be strained.
"I am confident that the Congress would win the elections with a majority and I would be the chief minister," Siddaramaiah had told journalists earlier. However, when asked on Sunday if he was ready to make way for a Dalit leader as chief minister, he said,"I have no objection. I am not against anybody but the decision has to be left to the high command."
He, however, said the high command would also consider the views of the winning candidates before deciding the next chief minister.
Since the Congress had not declared its chief ministerial candidate, Dalit veterans in the party like its leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and state Congress chief G Parameshwara are being seen as possible alternatives. Kharge had recently told PTI he was ready to take up any role assigned to him by the party.
A victory in Karnataka would help boost the sagging morale of the Congress, which is on a downhill journey, losing state after state since Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre. Losing Karnataka will drastically weaken its claim for the leadership of a broader anti-BJP alliance that is being talked about.
A victory for the BJP, on the other hand, will reflect the enduring charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his capacity to power his party to victory across the country, clearing demographic and topographical obstacles.
It would also further galvanise the BJP cadre before the Assembly elections in party-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later this year. The JD(S) has also claimed it would win a majority and that its chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy will be the "king" and not the "kingmaker".
The party may or may not win the elections, but will play the kingmaker if the electorate gives a split verdict, making Deve Gowda an important player in the state politics once again.
With the JD(S) having had partnered with both BJP and Congress in the past, it would be tough to predict which way it will go this time in the event of a hung House.
One of the possible scenarios could be the coming together of the Congress and the JD(S), as had happened in 2004 when they formed the government under Congress heavyweight Dharm Singh after the state elected a hung House. If that happens, JD(S) may not agree to Siddaramaiah heading a coalition government and likely want a Dalit leader at the helm
The Congress is taking no chances in Karnataka and has sent in its top guns to avoid a repeat of the Goa and Manipur fiascos in the past, where it failed to form a government despite emerging as the largest party. The party has sent senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to the southern state where results of the Assembly polls would be out on Tuesday. Sources said Azad and Gehlot have reached Bangalore and have met chief minister Siddharamaiah and other party leaders. They are also likely to meet JD-S leaders, including H D Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy, in case it fails to get a majority of its own.
BJP's Bharath Shetty wins in Mangalore City North constituency
Shetty defeated Mohideen Bava of Congress. Till now, Congress has won one seat in MAnagluru while two other seats (Moodbidri and Mangalore North) have gone to BJP.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
A decisive blow against the narrative of BJP being a 'north Indian party'
As BJP seems to be inching closer to the magic figure of 112 (some channels show it has already crossed that mark in terms of leads), it is evident that Karnataka voters have kept alive their practice of changing governments every five years. But it would be a mistake to see this result only from the prism of anti-incumbency.
This is BJP's best-ever result (assuming the numbers hold) in Karnataka and it reverses whatever narrative that may have formed post some bypoll defeats. It also demolishes the urban myth around BJP being a "north Indian" party and that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's popularity is restricted to the north of Vindhyas.
Vote share of parties as of 10.30 am: BJP slightly ahead of Congress with 38.2%
BJP- 38.2%, 26,32,463 votes
INC - 37.3%,25,71,086 votes
JD(S) - 17.4%,11,965 votes
IND - 3.6%, 2,45,136 votes
BPJP - 0.5%, 31,507 votes
BSP - 0.4%, 28,947 votes
KPJP - 0.3%, 22,362 votes
AIMEP - 0.3%, 20,897 votes
CPM - 0.2%,10,579 votes
SDPI - 0.1%, 9,798 votes
NOTA - 0.9%, 58,777 votes
BJP leads in 101 seats: EC
BJP has taken a lead on 101 seats, Congress 46, JD(S) 38, and Others 03, reported ANI.
How the stock markets reacted to Karnataka election results:
After opening lower, benchmark Sensex soared over 260 points in early trade today after the BJP took the lead in Karnataka election results.
Overseas, markets in Asia were trading mixed as investors assessed the outlook for trade relations between the US and China and tensions in the Middle East.
The BJP was leading in 51 seats while the ruling Congress was in the front in 26 constituencies in Karnataka, according to early trends.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 260.94 or 0.73 percent to trade at 35,817.65.
BJP reaches halfway mark (112) in Karnataka on leads, reports CNN-News18
Siddaramaiah edges ahead of Sreeramulu in Badami
Chief Minister Siddaramiah is narrowly ahead of B Sreeramulu in Badami with a margin of 298 votes at 9.50am.
Input by 101Reporters
Dr Yathindra leads in Varuna after first round of counting
After the first round of counting for Varuna, S Yathindra leads with 4,526 votes, Abhishek S Manegar is second with 3,978 votes while Thottappa Basavaraju is trailing with 459 votes.
Input by S Shivaranjani/101Reporters
Kumaraswamy ahead of Congress' Iqbal Hussain in Ramanagara; lead in Channapatna as well
JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy is leading over the Congress candidate Iqbal Husaain by over 7,000 votes in Ramanagara. He is also ahead in Channapatna constituency.
A look at candidates leading constituency-wise in Bidar
Bidar North: BJP's Suryakant Nagmarpalli with 887 votes
Bhalki: INC's Eshwar Khandre with 550 votes.
There is a tough fight between JD(S) and BJP candidate in Bidar South Shailendra Beldale leading with 250 votes while Ashok Kheny lags behind.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
BJP, Congress neck-and-neck in terms of vote share in Karnataka
Here’s a reality check: At 9.40 am, although the BJP is way ahead at 101 leads against Congress’ 60, it’s a dead heat as far as vote share is concerned.
Both BJP and Congress are tied at 38.9 per cent vote share. Here are the absolute numbers: BJP - 6,22,840, Congress - 6,22,435. That is at this moment, BJP has just five, yes, five, votes more than Congress. So this is not an election to call in a hurry.
Will decide on post-poll alliance after all results are declared: HD Deve Gowda
CNN-News18's DP Satish spoke to HD Deve Gowda, who told him that he would decide on the topic of post-poll alliances once all the results have been declared.
BJP, Congress reflect same vote shares across Karnataka at 38.9%: EC
BJP - 38.9%, 6,22,840 votes
INC - 38.9%, 6,22,435 votes
JD(S) - 15.9%, 2,53,789 votes
IND - 2.9%, 46,801 votes
BSP - 0.5%, 8,308 votes
AIMEP - 0.4%, 5,992 votes
SDPI - 0.3%, 4,374 votes
KPJP - 0.3%, 4,130 votes
CPM - 0.2%, 3,312 votes
NOTA - 0.8%, 13,439 votes
BJP leading in 93 seats, Congress in 62 seats as of 9.30 am
Congress - 62 seats, BJP - 93, JD(S)+ - 45 and Others - 2 (Source: CNN-News18)
BJP leading in 30 Mumbai-Karnataka seats
Among the 49 Mumbai-Karnataka seats, the BJP is leading in 30. Meanwhile, BS Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 3,420 votes. Goni Malathesha of Congress is trailing behind.
Input from S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
JD(S)' BA Jivijaya in Madikeri with 1,782 votes
In Madikeri, JD(S) candidate BA Jivijaya leading with 1,782 votes. Four time MLA and BJP candidate MP Appachu Ranjan secured 2,377 votes while Jivijaya secured 4,197 votes. In Virajpet, BJP candidate KG Bopaiah secured 4,218 votes while Congress candidate and former MLC Arun Machaiah secured 3,143 votes.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
BJP leading in 58 seats, Congress in 27 seats: EC
As per the latest EC trends, BJP is leading in 58 seats, Congress in 27 seats, JD(S) in 24 and Others in three seats.
Vote shares released so far by EC: Congress leads with 41.1%; BJP close behind at 40.7%
INC - 41.1%,1,59,081 votes
BJP - 40.7%,1,57,565 votes
JD(S) - 12.9%, 49,843 votes
IND - 2.5%, 9,835 votes
SDPI - 0.4%,1,659 votes
AIMEP - 0.4%,1,538 votes
CPM - 0.3%,1,197 votes
NOTA - 0.9%, 3,530 votes
Did Siddaramaiah's Lingayat card result in counter-consolidation?
These might be early trends but leads put BJP ahead of Congress in the Lingayat-dominated seats in the state. If these trends hold, it would indicate that Congress's Lingayat card has not provided desired results. Lingayats are counted among core BJP voters. The announcement of giving a 'separate religion' status to Lingayats should have taken a chunk off that core voter base in favour of Congress but Siddaramaiah's decision to play the card just before elections may have resulted in a counter-consolidation. The BJP certainly appeared very cautious and refused to take a stand. Amit Shah did a round of the mutts to control and assess the mood. It now appears that while Siddaramaiah's move was a clever one, he may have got the timing wrong. Consider the fact that UPA rejected such a status earlier and Siddaramaiah had then welcomed it.
JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda leads with 11,624 votes in Chamundeswari
After the fourth round of counting in Chamundeshwari, JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 11,624 votes.
Input by Shivaranjani S/101Reporters
BJP leading in 10 seats, says EC
As per official Election Commission trends, BJP leading in 10 seats, Congress in five seats, JD(S) and allied parties in one seat and others in one seat.
Congress' Dr Yathindra leads in Varuna constituency
Congress candidate and Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra, is leading with 2,064 votes in the Varuna constituency.
Input by Shivaranjini S/101Reporters
GT Deve Gowda leads in Chamundeshwari constituency
JD(S) candidate GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 5,016 votes in the Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.
Input by Shivaranjini S/101Reporters
Siddaramaiah trails in Chamundeswari constituency
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currently trailing in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency, while JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda has taken the lead at present, as per CNN-News18.
Counting of votes begins across Karnataka
The counting of votes across 38 centres in the state has begun on Tuesday, with postal ballots being counted first.
WATCH: Counting of votes begins in Bidar
Here are some glimpses from BVB College in Bidar where counting has officially kicked off. Close to 9 lakh people cast their votes to decide the fate of the six Assembly constituencies under it.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
50,000 security personnel deployed across Karnataka ahead of counting
50,000 police personnel have been deployed across 38 counting centres in state with 11,000 in Bengaluru alone. One Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have also been deployed in Bengaluru, reported ANI.
WATCH: Preparations at Yadgir counting centre, EC deploys 270 employees
All preparations are in place at the Government Junior College building in Yadgir where 270 employees have been deployed and 52 tables have been set up in 8 counting centres for four Assembly constituencies in the district.
Input by Ravi Kumar Naraboli/101Reporters
Re-polling held in Kushtagi, Lottegollahalli on Monday
On Monday, re-polling was held in two polling stations in Kushtagi due to incorrect listing of 275 voters. Total voters involved were 1,683 voters. Similarly in the polling booth in Lottegollahalli, the total voters who voted on Monday were 1,444.
Input by 101Reporters
Counting being held across 38 centres in 33 districts
Counting is being held across a total 38 centres in 33 election districts. Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru have two centres, Tumakuru has three and the rest of the districts one each.
Input by 101Reporters
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot in Karnataka ahead of results announcement
The Congress is taking no chances ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election result and has sent in its top leaders to avoid a repeat of what happened in Goa and Manipur, where it failed to form government despite emerging as the largest party. The party has sent senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to the southern state where results of the Assembly election will be announced on Tuesday, reported News18.
Both leaders reached Bengaluru and met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other party leaders. They are also likely to meet JD(S) leaders, including HD Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy, in case it fails to get a majority of its own.
Siddaramaiah's Dalit CM remark may be ploy to cement Congress' options in case of hung Assembly
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that it was fine with him if the Congress party decided to replace him with a Dalit candidate after election results are declared on Tuesday.
His statement was more than the familiar expression of loyalty to royalty, writes Srinivas Prasad in a Firstpost article. It has so far been interpreted to mean the following:
1) Siddaramaiah is hinting at Congress not getting a clear majority after Tuesday's vote-counting;
2) A coalition with the Janata Dal (Secular) is possible;
3) A Dalit alternative to him would facilitate such an alliance since he himself wouldn't be acceptable to that party. But there is possibly more than what meets the eye.
Counting to begin at 8 am
Counting of votes would begin at 8 am in nearly 40 counting centres, election office sources told agencies. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour and all results are expected to be declared by late evening.
JD(S) the kingmaker?
Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly, and said former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) would play the role of the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on 12 May. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.
10:55 (IST)
BJP's Prabhu Chavan wins in Bidar district's Aurad taluk
Input by 101Reporters
10:54 (IST)
Congress, JD(S) supporters gather in huge numbers outside counting centre in Mandya
Supporters of Congress, JD(S) and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha members have surrounded the counting centre at Government College for Boys in Mandya. They are braving the scorching sun. Fresh juice, cucumber and other stalls have been opened along the either sides of the highway and the sellers say that the business is good. Some have climbed up the under-construction buildings to have a glimpse of the celebrations breaking out.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
10:51 (IST)
BJP's Vedavyas Kamath leads in Mangalore South
In Mangalore South, Vedavyas Kamath of BJP is currently leading with 14,568 votes. Arguably, this is unassailable lead.
Input from M Raghuram/101Reporters
10:50 (IST)
WATCH: BJP supporters shout slogans of 'Yeddyurappa Yeddyurappa' in Bengaluru
Input by Mahesh Bachman/101Reporters.
10:44 (IST)
BJP's Bharath Shetty wins in Mangalore City North constituency
Shetty defeated Mohideen Bava of Congress. Till now, Congress has won one seat in MAnagluru while two other seats (Moodbidri and Mangalore North) have gone to BJP.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
10:41 (IST)
BJP is leading in all constituencies in Dharwad, except Hubli reserve
Input by Manju Somaraddi/101Reporters
10:40 (IST)
A decisive blow against the narrative of BJP being a 'north Indian party'
As BJP seems to be inching closer to the magic figure of 112 (some channels show it has already crossed that mark in terms of leads), it is evident that Karnataka voters have kept alive their practice of changing governments every five years. But it would be a mistake to see this result only from the prism of anti-incumbency.
This is BJP's best-ever result (assuming the numbers hold) in Karnataka and it reverses whatever narrative that may have formed post some bypoll defeats. It also demolishes the urban myth around BJP being a "north Indian" party and that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's popularity is restricted to the north of Vindhyas.
10:38 (IST)
WATCH: BJP workers celebrate in Mangaluru
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
10:37 (IST)
Crowds gather outside counting station in Belagavi
People wait in front of the counting station in Belagavi.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
10:35 (IST)
BJP crosses 112 mark in leads as of 10.30 am, reports CNN-News18
Congress - 66; BJP - 113; JD(S)+ - 43; Others - 1
10:34 (IST)
Vote share of parties as of 10.30 am: BJP slightly ahead of Congress with 38.2%
BJP- 38.2%, 26,32,463 votes
INC - 37.3%,25,71,086 votes
JD(S) - 17.4%,11,965 votes
IND - 3.6%, 2,45,136 votes
BPJP - 0.5%, 31,507 votes
BSP - 0.4%, 28,947 votes
KPJP - 0.3%, 22,362 votes
AIMEP - 0.3%, 20,897 votes
CPM - 0.2%,10,579 votes
SDPI - 0.1%, 9,798 votes
NOTA - 0.9%, 58,777 votes
10:29 (IST)
Here's a look at how parties are faring in Bidar:
Bidar South: JD(S)' Bandeppa leads with 3,118 votes.
Bidar North: BJP's Suryakanth Nagmarpalli in lead.
Humnabad: Congress leading with 4,500 votes.
Bhalki: Congress leads with 2,776 votes.
Aurad: BJP's Prabhu Chauhan is leading.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
10:27 (IST)
BJP leads in 101 seats: EC
BJP has taken a lead on 101 seats, Congress 46, JD(S) 38, and Others 03, reported ANI.
10:24 (IST)
WATCH: BJP workers celebrate outside party headquarters in Bengaluru
BJP workers erupted in celebration after reports emerged of the party crossing the halfway mark of 112 seats in leads.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
10:20 (IST)
Jagadish Shettar leading in Hubli-Dharwad Central
Input by Shakeera Sunti/101Reporters
10:19 (IST)
BS Yeddyurappa a strong leader on ground
The rivals, particularly, Congress taunted BJP for having “Yeddi and Reddy gang”. During the election campaign the BJP leadership defended their chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa and likes of Sreeramulu, who is currently leading in Badami, making chief minister Siddaramaiah stare at a humiliating defeat. But it the people who have actually given a befitting reply, expressing their faith and trust in Yeddyurappa.
It must be noted that Yeddyurappa has always been a very strong leader on the ground. He has built organisational structure of the party and remains accessible to ordinary rank and file. Thanks to some maneuvering on the political chess board by the former governor Hansraj Bharadwaj, infighting within BJP and Lokayukta Santosh Hegde report, Yeddyurappa was forced to exit from power. He had to go to jail and was virtually shown the door by the then-BJP leadership.
But vast sections of BJP leaders and workers within and outside of Karnataka felt that Yeddyurappa had been given unfair treatment. He was acquitted by the court. Narendra Modi-Amit Shah reposed trust in him and that has paid back to the BJP.
10:13 (IST)
BJP ahead in 115 seats, as per CNN-News18
Declaring that the BJP crossed the halfway mark, CNN-News18 reported that the BJP has clinched the majority in the state.
10:12 (IST)
How the stock markets reacted to Karnataka election results:
After opening lower, benchmark Sensex soared over 260 points in early trade today after the BJP took the lead in Karnataka election results.
Overseas, markets in Asia were trading mixed as investors assessed the outlook for trade relations between the US and China and tensions in the Middle East.
The BJP was leading in 51 seats while the ruling Congress was in the front in 26 constituencies in Karnataka, according to early trends.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 260.94 or 0.73 percent to trade at 35,817.65.
10:11 (IST)
Setback for Congress' HC Mahadevappa at T Narasipur
It is a severe setback for Public Works Minister HC Mahadevappa at T Narasipur, where JD(S) Ashvin Kumar leads with 8,169 votes and Congress trails with 2,226 votes.
Input by S Shivaranjani/101Reporters
10:09 (IST)
WATCH: Will form government on own strength, says BJP's Sadananda Gowda
Former chief minister Sadananda Gowda, speaking to reporters at the BJP office in Bengaluru, said there is no question of any talks with the JD(S) as they will form the government on their own strength.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
10:06 (IST)
BJP reaches halfway mark (112) in Karnataka on leads, reports CNN-News18
10:04 (IST)
No question of alliance with JD(S): BJP's Sadananda Gowda
10:04 (IST)
A look at trajectory of votes shows BJP soaring ahead as of 10 am
10:03 (IST)
Opinion, exit polls fail to reflect voters' mood on the ground
The trends, which show BJP crossing 100-seat mark and inching closer to majority, is big news. No exit poll, except for one gave this kind of number to the BJP. The Congress, with around 60 leads figure was also completely missed by the pollsters. Election after election, opinion and exit polls have failed to reflect voters mood on the ground. Opinion and exit polls are like festive colours but its time that the psephologists do better ground surveys and evolve better formulas to come predictions, which are closer to truth.
09:57 (IST)
Siddaramaiah edges ahead of Sreeramulu in Badami
Chief Minister Siddaramiah is narrowly ahead of B Sreeramulu in Badami with a margin of 298 votes at 9.50am.
Input by 101Reporters
09:56 (IST)
Dr Yathindra leads in Varuna after first round of counting
After the first round of counting for Varuna, S Yathindra leads with 4,526 votes, Abhishek S Manegar is second with 3,978 votes while Thottappa Basavaraju is trailing with 459 votes.
Input by S Shivaranjani/101Reporters
09:55 (IST)
Congress, BJP in close contest in Chittapur
There is a thin margin of 469 votes in Chittapur between Congress’ Priyank Kharge and BJP’s Valmik Naik, who is trailing.
Input by 101Reporters
09:54 (IST)
'Will discuss possibility of post-poll alliance with JD(S) after 11.30 am': Mallikarjun Kharge
09:53 (IST)
If BJP fails to get simple majority, a Congress-JD(S) tie-up is more likely
At 9.50 am, leads indicate that BJP is emerging as the single-largest party though it's not clear yet whether it will gain simple majority. According to CNN-News18, Congress is ahead in 62 seats, BJP in 106 and JD(S) in 46. If this trend and the numbers hold, there is a strong possibility that Congress may sacrifice its ambitions and offer the chief minister's chair to HD Deve Gowda just to keep the BJP away (assuming, of course, that BJP fails to get a simple majority). This is because if BJP falls just short of the magic figure of 112, it may have little to offer to the former prime minister and instead focus on breaking away the JD(S). Conversely, Deve Gowda will get a chief minister's chair and a prominent role in 2019 elections.
09:52 (IST)
Kumaraswamy ahead of Congress' Iqbal Hussain in Ramanagara; lead in Channapatna as well
JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy is leading over the Congress candidate Iqbal Husaain by over 7,000 votes in Ramanagara. He is also ahead in Channapatna constituency.
09:50 (IST)
A look at candidates leading constituency-wise in Bidar
Bidar North: BJP's Suryakant Nagmarpalli with 887 votes
Bhalki: INC's Eshwar Khandre with 550 votes.
There is a tough fight between JD(S) and BJP candidate in Bidar South Shailendra Beldale leading with 250 votes while Ashok Kheny lags behind.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
09:48 (IST)
Congress minister DK Shivakumar leads with 2,729 votes in Kanakpura
Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar is currently leading over JD(S)'s Narayana Gowda by 2,729 votes from Kanakpura, reported ANI.
09:47 (IST)
BJP, Congress neck-and-neck in terms of vote share in Karnataka
Here’s a reality check: At 9.40 am, although the BJP is way ahead at 101 leads against Congress’ 60, it’s a dead heat as far as vote share is concerned.
Both BJP and Congress are tied at 38.9 per cent vote share. Here are the absolute numbers: BJP - 6,22,840, Congress - 6,22,435. That is at this moment, BJP has just five, yes, five, votes more than Congress. So this is not an election to call in a hurry.
09:46 (IST)
WATCH: BJP workers in Bengaluru celebrate over lead in early trends
Celebrations break out at the BJP office in Bengaluru because of the early leads established by the party in the counting.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
09:44 (IST)
BJP's L Nagendra leads in Chamaraja constituency
In Chamaraja constituency in Mysuru, BJP's L Nagendra leads with 3,000 votes. This is a surprising turn of events considering the fight was expected to be between Congress and JD(S).
Input by S Shivaranjani/101Reporters
09:43 (IST)
Will decide on post-poll alliance after all results are declared: HD Deve Gowda
CNN-News18's DP Satish spoke to HD Deve Gowda, who told him that he would decide on the topic of post-poll alliances once all the results have been declared.
09:42 (IST)
BJP, Congress reflect same vote shares across Karnataka at 38.9%: EC
BJP - 38.9%, 6,22,840 votes
INC - 38.9%, 6,22,435 votes
JD(S) - 15.9%, 2,53,789 votes
IND - 2.9%, 46,801 votes
BSP - 0.5%, 8,308 votes
AIMEP - 0.4%, 5,992 votes
SDPI - 0.3%, 4,374 votes
KPJP - 0.3%, 4,130 votes
CPM - 0.2%, 3,312 votes
NOTA - 0.8%, 13,439 votes
09:39 (IST)
BJP leading in 93 seats, Congress in 62 seats as of 9.30 am
Congress - 62 seats, BJP - 93, JD(S)+ - 45 and Others - 2 (Source: CNN-News18)
09:37 (IST)
BJP leading in 30 Mumbai-Karnataka seats
Among the 49 Mumbai-Karnataka seats, the BJP is leading in 30. Meanwhile, BS Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 3,420 votes. Goni Malathesha of Congress is trailing behind.
Input from S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
09:35 (IST)
JD(S) poised to play kingmaker?
It is increasingly clear that JD(S) is poised to play a crucial role in formation of the next government. Early leads show HD Deve Gowda's party is slated to get more than 30-35 seats (at least) which places it in a kingmaker's role. Importantly, most of JD(S) gains are coming from Congress forts such as Old Mysore. This explains why both BJP and Congress is dropping large hints of an alliance with the former prime minister's party. While Congress had earlier claimed that it is open for negotiation for chief minister's post (perhaps preempting Deve Gowda's antagonism towards ex-party colleague Siddaramaiah), its senior leaders are now singing the same tune of "keeping out communal forces" to woo JD(S). Not to be outdone, the BJP, which still hopes to emerge with simple majority, has said that "no one is untouchable" on a question of tying up with JD(S). Evidently, the exit polls weren't so wrong, after all.
09:32 (IST)
Siddaramaiah's trajectory in Badami, Chamundeswari could be similar to BJP's BC Khanduri in Uttarakhand
Siddaramaiah trailing in both the constituencies he contested, Badami and Chamundeshwari, is bad news for the Congress. If this trend turns into actual results then the situation couldn't have been worse for the incumbent chief minister. These elections were fought in his name and he projected himself as a mascot of Kannada pride and the state. His supporters compared him with legendary Devraj Urs, the last leader who returned to power in early 1980s. Instead he appears to be joining league of likes of BJP’s BC Khanduri in Uttarakhand. In 2010, BJP had contested Uttrakhand with the slogan “Khanduri hai jaruri” but Khanduri lost his own seat and BJP the state election. When Siddaramaiah announced his decision to contest from two seats, it appeared that he had learnt lessons from Khanduri and PK Dhumal (Himachal Pradesh), the latter being BJP chief ministerial candidate who lost his own seat. Siddaramaiah may have to repent in leisure.
09:28 (IST)
JD(S)' BA Jivijaya in Madikeri with 1,782 votes
In Madikeri, JD(S) candidate BA Jivijaya leading with 1,782 votes. Four time MLA and BJP candidate MP Appachu Ranjan secured 2,377 votes while Jivijaya secured 4,197 votes. In Virajpet, BJP candidate KG Bopaiah secured 4,218 votes while Congress candidate and former MLC Arun Machaiah secured 3,143 votes.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
09:26 (IST)
BJP leading in 58 seats, Congress in 27 seats: EC
As per the latest EC trends, BJP is leading in 58 seats, Congress in 27 seats, JD(S) in 24 and Others in three seats.
09:24 (IST)
A look at how parties are faring as of 9.15 am
09:22 (IST)
Media protest over delayed counting reports in Madikeri
Counting underway at the centre in Madikeri. Meanwhile, the media is up in arms outside the centre for not getting timely information on the status of the counting.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
09:21 (IST)
Counting underway in Madikeri
Image courtesy: Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
09:20 (IST)
Heavyweights Laxmi Hebbalkar, Umesh Katti leading in Belagavi
Political heavy weights Umesh Katti, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Bhalchandra Jarkiholi, Satish Jarkiholi are leading in Belagavi.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
09:17 (IST)
'Confident that we'll form govt,' says Congress leader Ashok Gehlot
"I am confident that Congress will get full majority. However, there are options which are open if we don't get majority. It is early trends now, not safe to comment now," Ashok Gehlot to ANI.
09:15 (IST)
Vote shares released so far by EC: Congress leads with 41.1%; BJP close behind at 40.7%
INC - 41.1%,1,59,081 votes
BJP - 40.7%,1,57,565 votes
JD(S) - 12.9%, 49,843 votes
IND - 2.5%, 9,835 votes
SDPI - 0.4%,1,659 votes
AIMEP - 0.4%,1,538 votes
CPM - 0.3%,1,197 votes
NOTA - 0.9%, 3,530 votes
09:12 (IST)
Did Siddaramaiah's Lingayat card result in counter-consolidation?
These might be early trends but leads put BJP ahead of Congress in the Lingayat-dominated seats in the state. If these trends hold, it would indicate that Congress's Lingayat card has not provided desired results. Lingayats are counted among core BJP voters. The announcement of giving a 'separate religion' status to Lingayats should have taken a chunk off that core voter base in favour of Congress but Siddaramaiah's decision to play the card just before elections may have resulted in a counter-consolidation. The BJP certainly appeared very cautious and refused to take a stand. Amit Shah did a round of the mutts to control and assess the mood. It now appears that while Siddaramaiah's move was a clever one, he may have got the timing wrong. Consider the fact that UPA rejected such a status earlier and Siddaramaiah had then welcomed it.