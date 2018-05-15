Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: According to officials Election Commission trends, the BJP is leading in 22 seats with the Congress trailing in 13 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has a lead only in three seats, as per EC data.
JD(S) candidate GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 5,016 votes in the Chamundeswari Assembly constituency while Siddaramiah trails behind him.
According to CNN-News18, the BJP is leading in Lingayat dominated areas across the state and coastal Karnataka as well. Meanwhile, JD(S) is gaining a stronger foothold in the southern parts of the state.
As per early trends, both BJP and Congress in Karnataka are neck-and-neck with leading 24 seats each. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, is trailing in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.
The counting of votes across 38 centres in the state began on Tuesday, with postal ballots being counted first amid heavy security. As per CNN-News18, JD(S) chief ministerial candidate and party chief HD Deve Gowda's son, HD Kumaraswamy is currently leading in Ramanagara Assembly constituency.
As counting began across 38 centres in Karnataka, senior leaders from JD(S), BJP and Congress sought divine intervention to ensure their victory in the polls. With results being announced on Amavasya, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda decided to perform Amavasya pooja to ward off "evil spirits". HD Kumaraswamy also offered special pooja on Tuesday at the Kalabhaireswara Temple in Mandya. Similarly, BJP's chief ministerial face, BS Yeddyurappa also received special prasad from the Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple. A 'havan' is being conducted at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
Ahead of counting of votes in Karntaka, 50,000 police personnel have been deployed across 38 counting centres in the state with 11,000 personnel in Bengaluru alone. One Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have also been deployed in Bengaluru, reported ANI.
Reports emerged on Monday about a large number of postal ballots being discovered in a hotel room in Badami in Karnataka. The Election Commission issued a clarification on Tuesday morning that an investigation by the Tahsildar and the Assistant Returning Officer yielded only two pages of instructions on how to exercise postal ballot but no postal ballots.
Counting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 will be held across a total of 38 centres in 33 election districts. Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru have two centres, Tumakuru has three and the rest of the districts one each.
Security has been tightened across Karnataka with forces deployed outside counting centres ahead of counting of votes at 8 am on Tuesday.
The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will be taken up on Tuesday with pollsters saying they would likely go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state's ruling Congress and challenger BJP.
Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka, and said former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) would play the role of the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on 12 May. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.
Counting of votes would begin at 8 am in nearly 40 counting centres, election office sources said. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour and all results are expected to be declared by late evening.
In case of a clear verdict in favour of the Congress, the grand old party will have broken the jinx of no political party retaining the reins of the state since 1985, when the erstwhile Janata Dal formed the government under Ramakrishna Hegde for a second consecutive term. It is, however, unclear if Siddaramaiah, a backward class leader with a formidable reputation, will be the next chief minister in the event of a Congress victory.
Though the Congress had said he would be its face in the elections, it stopped short of declaring him the party's chief ministerial candidate.
Siddaramaiah caused a political flutter when he said yesterday that he was ready to make way for a Dalit chief minister if the Congress high command so decided, a statement many felt was aimed at keeping the JD(S) in good humour so as to stitch an alliance in case of a fractured mandate.
Siddramaiah is a former JD(S) man and his ties with Deve Gowda's party continue to be strained.
"I am confident that the Congress would win the elections with a majority and I would be the chief minister," Siddaramaiah had told journalists earlier. However, when asked on Sunday if he was ready to make way for a Dalit leader as chief minister, he said,"I have no objection. I am not against anybody but the decision has to be left to the high command."
He, however, said the high command would also consider the views of the winning candidates before deciding the next chief minister.
Since the Congress had not declared its chief ministerial candidate, Dalit veterans in the party like its leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and state Congress chief G Parameshwara are being seen as possible alternatives. Kharge had recently told PTI he was ready to take up any role assigned to him by the party.
A victory in Karnataka would help boost the sagging morale of the Congress, which is on a downhill journey, losing state after state since Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre. Losing Karnataka will drastically weaken its claim for the leadership of a broader anti-BJP alliance that is being talked about.
A victory for the BJP, on the other hand, will reflect the enduring charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his capacity to power his party to victory across the country, clearing demographic and topographical obstacles.
It would also further galvanise the BJP cadre before the Assembly elections in party-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later this year. The JD(S) has also claimed it would win a majority and that its chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy will be the "king" and not the "kingmaker".
The party may or may not win the elections, but will play the kingmaker if the electorate gives a split verdict, making Deve Gowda an important player in the state politics once again.
With the JD(S) having had partnered with both BJP and Congress in the past, it would be tough to predict which way it will go this time in the event of a hung House.
One of the possible scenarios could be the coming together of the Congress and the JD(S), as had happened in 2004 when they formed the government under Congress heavyweight Dharm Singh after the state elected a hung House. If that happens, JD(S) may not agree to Siddaramaiah heading a coalition government and likely want a Dalit leader at the helm
The Congress is taking no chances in Karnataka and has sent in its top guns to avoid a repeat of the Goa and Manipur fiascos in the past, where it failed to form a government despite emerging as the largest party. The party has sent senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to the southern state where results of the Assembly polls would be out on Tuesday. Sources said Azad and Gehlot have reached Bangalore and have met chief minister Siddharamaiah and other party leaders. They are also likely to meet JD-S leaders, including H D Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy, in case it fails to get a majority of its own.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 15, 2018 09:22 AM
Highlights
Vote shares released so far by EC: Congress leads with 41.1%; BJP close behind at 40.7%
INC - 41.1%,1,59,081 votes
BJP - 40.7%,1,57,565 votes
JD(S) - 12.9%, 49,843 votes
IND - 2.5%, 9,835 votes
SDPI - 0.4%,1,659 votes
AIMEP - 0.4%,1,538 votes
CPM - 0.3%,1,197 votes
NOTA - 0.9%, 3,530 votes
Did Siddaramaiah's Lingayat card result in counter-consolidation?
These might be early trends but leads put BJP ahead of Congress in the Lingayat-dominated seats in the state. If these trends hold, it would indicate that Congress's Lingayat card has not provided desired results. Lingayats are counted among core BJP voters. The announcement of giving a 'separate religion' status to Lingayats should have taken a chunk off that core voter base in favour of Congress but Siddaramaiah's decision to play the card just before elections may have resulted in a counter-consolidation. The BJP certainly appeared very cautious and refused to take a stand. Amit Shah did a round of the mutts to control and assess the mood. It now appears that while Siddaramaiah's move was a clever one, he may have got the timing wrong. Consider the fact that UPA rejected such a status earlier and Siddaramaiah had then welcomed it.
JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda leads with 11,624 votes in Chamundeswari
After the fourth round of counting in Chamundeshwari, JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 11,624 votes.
Input by Shivaranjani S/101Reporters
BJP leading in 10 seats, says EC
As per official Election Commission trends, BJP leading in 10 seats, Congress in five seats, JD(S) and allied parties in one seat and others in one seat.
Congress' Dr Yathindra leads in Varuna constituency
Congress candidate and Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra, is leading with 2,064 votes in the Varuna constituency.
Input by Shivaranjini S/101Reporters
GT Deve Gowda leads in Chamundeshwari constituency
Input by Shivaranjini S/101Reporters
Siddaramaiah trails in Chamundeswari constituency
Counting of votes begins across Karnataka
The counting of votes across 38 centres in the state has begun on Tuesday, with postal ballots being counted first.
WATCH: Counting of votes begins in Bidar
Here are some glimpses from BVB College in Bidar where counting has officially kicked off. Close to 9 lakh people cast their votes to decide the fate of the six Assembly constituencies under it.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
50,000 security personnel deployed across Karnataka ahead of counting
WATCH: Preparations at Yadgir counting centre, EC deploys 270 employees
All preparations are in place at the Government Junior College building in Yadgir where 270 employees have been deployed and 52 tables have been set up in 8 counting centres for four Assembly constituencies in the district.
Input by Ravi Kumar Naraboli/101Reporters
Re-polling held in Kushtagi, Lottegollahalli on Monday
On Monday, re-polling was held in two polling stations in Kushtagi due to incorrect listing of 275 voters. Total voters involved were 1,683 voters. Similarly in the polling booth in Lottegollahalli, the total voters who voted on Monday were 1,444.
Input by 101Reporters
Counting being held across 38 centres in 33 districts
Input by 101Reporters
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot in Karnataka ahead of results announcement
The Congress is taking no chances ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election result and has sent in its top leaders to avoid a repeat of what happened in Goa and Manipur, where it failed to form government despite emerging as the largest party. The party has sent senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to the southern state where results of the Assembly election will be announced on Tuesday, reported News18.
Both leaders reached Bengaluru and met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other party leaders. They are also likely to meet JD(S) leaders, including HD Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy, in case it fails to get a majority of its own.
Siddaramaiah's Dalit CM remark may be ploy to cement Congress' options in case of hung Assembly
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that it was fine with him if the Congress party decided to replace him with a Dalit candidate after election results are declared on Tuesday.
His statement was more than the familiar expression of loyalty to royalty, writes Srinivas Prasad in a Firstpost article. It has so far been interpreted to mean the following:
1) Siddaramaiah is hinting at Congress not getting a clear majority after Tuesday's vote-counting;
2) A coalition with the Janata Dal (Secular) is possible;
3) A Dalit alternative to him would facilitate such an alliance since he himself wouldn't be acceptable to that party. But there is possibly more than what meets the eye.
Counting to begin at 8 am
Counting of votes would begin at 8 am in nearly 40 counting centres, election office sources told agencies. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour and all results are expected to be declared by late evening.
JD(S) the kingmaker?
Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly, and said former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) would play the role of the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on 12 May. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.
09:22 (IST)
Media protest over delayed counting reports in Madikeri
Counting underway at the centre in Madikeri. Meanwhile, the media is up in arms outside the centre for not getting timely information on the status of the counting.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
09:21 (IST)
Counting underway in Madikeri
Image courtesy: Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
09:20 (IST)
Heavyweights Laxmi Hebbalkar, Umesh Katti leading in Belagavi
Political heavy weights Umesh Katti, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Bhalchandra Jarkiholi, Satish Jarkiholi are leading in Belagavi.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
09:17 (IST)
'Confident that we'll form govt,' says Congress leader Ashok Gehlot
"I am confident that Congress will get full majority. However, there are options which are open if we don't get majority. It is early trends now, not safe to comment now," Ashok Gehlot to ANI.
09:15 (IST)
Vote shares released so far by EC: Congress leads with 41.1%; BJP close behind at 40.7%
09:12 (IST)
Did Siddaramaiah's Lingayat card result in counter-consolidation?
These might be early trends but leads put BJP ahead of Congress in the Lingayat-dominated seats in the state. If these trends hold, it would indicate that Congress's Lingayat card has not provided desired results. Lingayats are counted among core BJP voters. The announcement of giving a 'separate religion' status to Lingayats should have taken a chunk off that core voter base in favour of Congress but Siddaramaiah's decision to play the card just before elections may have resulted in a counter-consolidation. The BJP certainly appeared very cautious and refused to take a stand. Amit Shah did a round of the mutts to control and assess the mood. It now appears that while Siddaramaiah's move was a clever one, he may have got the timing wrong. Consider the fact that UPA rejected such a status earlier and Siddaramaiah had then welcomed it.
09:11 (IST)
JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda leads with 11,624 votes in Chamundeswari
After the fourth round of counting in Chamundeshwari, JD(S)' GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 11,624 votes.
Input by Shivaranjani S/101Reporters
09:08 (IST)
BJP leading in 59 seats, Congress close behind: CNN-News18
As per CNN-News18, the BJP is leading in 59 seats, Congress in 55 seats, JD(S)+ in 26 seats and Others in one as of 9 am.
09:05 (IST)
BJP leading in 22 seats, Congress in 13 seats
09:04 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy in lead over Congress in Ramanagara
09:01 (IST)
Congress leads in Bhalki
Congress' Eshwar Khandre in the lead in Bhalki constituency.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
09:00 (IST)
BJP workers track counting on giant screen outside party headquarters in Bengaluru
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
08:59 (IST)
BJP leading in 10 seats, says EC
As per official Election Commission trends, BJP leading in 10 seats, Congress in five seats, JD(S) and allied parties in one seat and others in one seat.
08:56 (IST)
Visuals from BJP headquarters in Bengaluru
Outside the BJP state headquarters in Bengaluru, party workers keep up to date with the counting progress on a giant screen set up there.
Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters
08:55 (IST)
BJP leads in Lingayat dominated areas
According to CNN-News18, the BJP is leading in Lingayat dominated areas across the state and coastal Karnataka as well. Meanwhile, JD(S) is gaining a stronger foothold in the southern parts of the state.
08:49 (IST)
Official EC trends show BJP leading in four seats, Congress in two
08:48 (IST)
Congress' Dr Yathindra leads in Varuna constituency
Input by Shivaranjini S/101Reporters
08:47 (IST)
GT Deve Gowda leads in Chamundeshwari constituency
Input by Shivaranjini S/101Reporters
08:44 (IST)
Visual of how parties are faring across Karnataka
08:43 (IST)
BJP, Congress neck-and-neck at 8.30 am
Congress - 24; BJP - 24; JD(S) and allied parties -15; Others - 1
08:41 (IST)
Fans of candidates gather outside counting centre wearing party shawls in Mandya
Counting of votes for seven segments in the Mandya district began on an enthusiastic note at Government College for Boys (Autonomous). The district administration has made all arrangements for the counting of votes at the college, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. While the process of arranging Electronic Voting Machines and other materials began at 7 am, the counting of postal ballots started at 8 am. Several hundreds of fans of candidates and workers of various political parties gathered outside the college wearing party shawls and holding party flags. A total of 84 candidates are in the fray.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
08:38 (IST)
BJP's B Sreeramulu trailing in Badami
In good news for Congress' Siddaramaiah, BJP candidate B Sreeramulu is trailing in Badami Assembly constituency.
08:37 (IST)
BS Yeddyurappa leading in Shikaripura
According to CNN-News18, BJP's chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa is currently leading in the Shikaripura Assembly constituency.
08:31 (IST)
Strong room opened in Belagavi counting centre
Strong room opened at Rani Parvathi Devi College in Belagavi.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
08:29 (IST)
Grand old party shows greater nimbleness
The Congress has claimed that it will get more than 120 seats and yet its strategic moves show that the party is getting ready for political slugfest in case of a hung Assembly. First, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who ran a presidential-style campaign pitting himself against Narendra Modi, suddenly announced that he's ready to vacate the chair for a Dalit chief minister. It was an unmistakable gesture to JD(S).
Second, the party has rushed senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to the southern state to avoid a Goa or Manipur-like eventuality. This implies that Congress doesn't want to be caught unawares if numbers aren't enough for simple majority. While it indicates greater nimbleness from the grand old party, rivals may say that it also reflects lack of confidence.
08:27 (IST)
WATCH: 'Too early to say anything,' says Congress
08:26 (IST)
Siddaramaiah trails in Chamundeswari constituency
08:23 (IST)
BJP candidate from Shiggaon arrives at Haveri counting centre
BJP candidate from Shiggaon, Basavaraj Bommai arrived at the counting centre in Haveri.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/ 101Reporters
08:21 (IST)
Early lead for BJP, followed by Congress
The BJP has extended its early lead in Karnataka election results to 12 seats, while the Congress is not far behind with 10 seats. The JD(S) is currently leading in seven seats.
08:15 (IST)
Heavy security deployed across Mangaluru
Heavy protection at the counting centre in Bondel in Mangaluru. All roads leading to the centre have been blocked, even to pedestrians, since early hours of the morning.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
08:14 (IST)
Visuals from a strong room in Kalaburagi
08:13 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy leading from Ramanagara
08:10 (IST)
WATCH: Strong room opened at Yadgir counting centre
The strong room at the Yadgir constituency was opened in the presence of District Collector Manjunath J.
Input by Ravi Kumar Naraboli/101Reporters
08:02 (IST)
Counting of votes begins across Karnataka
The counting of votes across 38 centres in the state has begun on Tuesday, with postal ballots being counted first.
07:58 (IST)
Senior party leaders will decide on possibility of post-poll alliance with JD(S), says Congress candidate Dr Yathindra
Speaking on the possibility of a post-poll alliance with JD(S), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra, who is the Congress candidate from Varuna constituency, told ANI: "Senior party leaders will decide on this, but we are confident and hope to form government on our own."
07:54 (IST)
WATCH: Counting of votes begins in Bidar
Here are some glimpses from BVB College in Bidar where counting has officially kicked off. Close to 9 lakh people cast their votes to decide the fate of the six Assembly constituencies under it.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
07:51 (IST)
Congress 'prays' for victory in Karnataka
07:51 (IST)
Visuals from outside BMS College counting centre in Karnataka
07:49 (IST)
Congress leaders in Karnataka to choose ministers, not negotiate, says Bengaluru mayor Sampath Raj
07:46 (IST)
Visuals of HD Kumaraswamy performing pooja in Mandya
JD(S) chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy offers special pooja on Tuesday at the Kalabhaireswara Temple in Mandya.
Image courtesy: JD(S)
07:43 (IST)
Visuals from strong room at Bengaluru's Maharani College voting centre
07:42 (IST)
JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda performs Amavasya pooja to ward off 'evil spirits', BSY receives special prasad
Since the Karnataka Assembly election results will be announced on Amavasya on Tuesday, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda decided to perform Amavasya pooja to ward off "evil spirits", reported News18. Similarly, BJP's chief ministerial face, BS Yeddyurappa also received special prasad from the Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple. Amavasya (no moon's day) is considered inauspicious.
07:37 (IST)
Visuals from Bidar counting centre, strong room to be opened shortly
Counting for the six constituencies in Bidar will be conducted at BVB College. The DEO has just entered the premises and the strong room is expected to be opened anytime now.
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
07:35 (IST)
Visuals of counting centre in Vijayapura
Scenes from the Sainik School in Vijayapura where counting will begin at 8 am for the eight Assembly constituencies that come under the district.
Input by Tamanna Nasser/101Reporters
07:30 (IST)
District Election Officer arrives at Haveri counting centre
The District Election Officer has entered the counting centre at the Government Engineering College in Haveri, along with observers. They will open the strong room in a couple of minutes.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
07:27 (IST)
11,000 police personnel deployed in Bengaluru
Ahead of counting of votes in Karnataka on Tuesday, 11,000 police personnel, one Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have been deployed in Bengaluru, reported ANI.
07:24 (IST)
BS Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah's behind the scenes battle for CM's post highlights divisions in BJP and Congress
The 75-year-old Lingayat strongman of the BJP, BS Yeddyurappa, is firm he will take the oath of office before the week is out. He gives the BJP 125-130 seats, and insists the Congress will not cross 70 seats. Siddaramaiah is the last Congress chief minister in the state, he added with a dramatic flourish. In fact, he told the media on Sunday that he was willing to write out the BJP tally on a piece of paper sitting in his puja room.
The numbers get reversed when you hear the Congress side. People close to Siddarmaiah put the Congress figure at 107, and hope it could surge to 120. Siddaramaiah, all through the campaign, was emphatic that he, and no one else, will be chief minister after 15 May.
07:20 (IST)
Visual of BJP candidate for Badami, B Sreeramulu praying ahead of counting
07:19 (IST)
50,000 security personnel deployed across Karnataka ahead of counting
07:15 (IST)
CAPF, security personnel deployed in counting centres, says EC chief OP Rawat
"We have deployed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in strong rooms. Adequate security personnel will be there at all counting centres to ensure law and order is maintained," said Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat.