Karnataka Assembly election: Rahul Gandhi launches Congress manifesto, says it contains state's 'mann ki baat'

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday released the Congress manifesto in Mangaluru for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul said that the Congress manifesto is the "voice of the people of Karnataka" and contains their "mann ki baat". Rahul also claimed that the Siddaramaiah government has delivered on 95 percent of the promises made in the last manifesto and they will do the same if elected for another term.

"CM @siddaramaiah led Karnataka Government has Delivered as Promised. We again give a commitment of fulfilling the promises we have made in this manifesto as well": @RahulGandhi, Congress President#NavaKarnatakaManifesto pic.twitter.com/t8xeTA4Pue — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 27, 2018

Mentioning Lingayat philosopher Basavanna, Rahul said that Congress believes in the philosophy of Basavanna, unlike the Opposition who has only put garlands on his statue. "We have stood up to the ideals of Basavanna", Rahul remarked. Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul said that their manifesto will be "decided by only 3-4 leaders" and would be "driven by RSS ideology". He added that the "BJP does not respect the culture of Karnataka".

This is not a manifesto that has been made by 3 or 4 people in a closed room. This is made by going to every single district and every single community: Congress President @RahulGandhi #NavaKarnatakaManifesto #CongressMathomme pic.twitter.com/g4ED62CpG3 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 27, 2018

He further said that the Congress manifesto has been made after "listening to the people of Karnataka". "This has not been made by 3-4 people but by going on the ground and asking people what they want to be done in Karnataka", Rahul said. Rahul also directly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that "he has not stood up for what he said". "There has been corruption after corruption in the NDA govt. Corruption will be hidden in the manifesto, ideas of the Reddy brothers will be in that manifesto", Rahul alleged.

He also thanked the people of Karnataka for their "humility" and for "showing the way forward to the country". "This state won't have a future if every district is not respected and listened to," he said, adding:

"I thank Mr. Moily for his effort in going to each district and having meetings with the people of Karnataka. This is unlike the manifesto of the BJP which will have the hidden interests of the RSS and Reddy brothers": @RahulGandhi, Congress President#NavaKarnatakaManifesto — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 27, 2018

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah who was also present for the manifesto launch said, "Karnataka is the top job-creating state in India and we have received the maximum investments. We will continue in our efforts to build a 'Nava Karnataka'."

You can read the manifesto here: