Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: With less than a day before citizens of Karnataka exercise their franchise on 12 May, all major parties were busy slinging mud at each other over the recovery of nearly 10,000 voter ID cards from a flat in Rajrajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat as the vitriol filled campaign ended on Thursday.
The Election Commission on Thursday night deferred a decision on the recovery of nearly 10,000 voter ID cards from a flat in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat of poll-bound Karnataka even as it sought fresh information from the state election machinery.
Highly-placed sources in the Commission said prima facie it seems that most of the voter ID cards recovered were "genuine". But the reason as to why they were found in the flat is still being ascertained.
The Commission, the sources said, deliberated on the issue and decided to seek more information from the state election administration before arriving at a conclusion. Karnataka chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar told a press conference that so far, two persons have been arrested. More arrests are likely and the case is already under investigation.
If the EC finds that a fraud was involved, it could even cancel election to the constituency.
Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress of making desperate attempts to win elections in an "undemocratic" way, but said such machinations would not work and his party would win 130 plus seats.
Shah referred to the alleged "bogus" voter ID card scandal, saying, "it tells us how desperately the Congress wants to win the election."
The vitriol-filled campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections ended on Thursday with top leaders of the BJP and Congress, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, making a last-gasp effort to sway the voters in a likely cliffhanger.
From corruption to communalism, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Rs 70 lakh Hublot watch to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin, the electoral potboiler had it all.
Like all state polls since he assumed the reins of power in New Delhi, Modi helmed the BJP's adrenaline-charged campaign despite the party having declared BS Yeddyurappa its chief ministerial candidate, while Rahul Gandhi helmed that of the Congress.
Though Modi remained out of the electoral scene for a long time after addressing a public meeting in February, he launched a blitzkrieg on 1 May, addressing over a score of rallies in his bid to wrest the key southern state, which BJP chief Amit Shah dubbed as the party's "gateway to south", from the Congress.
Polling for the Karnataka Assembly Election will take place on 12 May with counting of votes on 15 May.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 11, 2018 09:41 AM
Highlights
Updates for 11 May, 2018 begin here
Fake voter ID scam shows Congress desperate for win, says Amit Shah
"Recovery of fake voter ID cards in Rajarajeshwari Nagar shows how desperately Congress wants to win the election. I want to alert those whose fake IDs have been made, that don't fall in Congress' trap and disturb polls. Our workers will be present at each and every booth to see that the polling process is not corrupted," Shah said.
Only difference between BJP and Congress is that they have no qualms allying with traitors like SDPI and PFI
Lashing out at the Congress party, Amit Shah said that the Congress party was conniving with divisive forces such as SDPI and PFI to win elections. On a question about Rahul Gandhi labelling Karnataka election a fight of ideologies, Shah said, "The only difference between BJP and Congress is that they have no qualms allying with traitors like SDPI and PFI."
"We can lose elections but can't sit with Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India," Shah added.
Amit Shah predicts over 130 seats for BJP, says no need for any alliance arrangement
Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah revealed his much talked about prediction for elections. For Karnataka he says, he expects no less than 130 seats for his party and ruled out the possibility of any sort of alliance with JD(S).
BJP took suggestions from voters to expand manifesto, says Amit Shah
Shah said that the BJP does not believe in crafting scehemes for a specific religion and has taken inputs from voters across the state to formulate its manifesto. He said that the party will "waive off bank loans up to Rs.1 lakh in 10 days of government formation and will implement schemes to regulate vegetable prices."
Development in state stuck like Bengaluru traffic, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah said that the development in Karnataka, under the Siddaramaiah government, is stuck like the traffic in Bengaluru. He said that the people's anger is perceptible across the state, and when a government fails like this, only then a chief minister has to leave his home seat and look for safe seats to fight elections.
Farmer suicides increased by 173% under Siddaramaiah govt, says Amit Shah
Speaking to the press, Amit Shah said that the Siddaramaiah government was unperturbed by the increasing number of farmer suicides and their distress for 5 years. He said that while the farmer suicides under Congress shot up by 173 percent in Karnataka, in neighbouring BJP-ruled Maharashtra the figures have come down by 73 percent.
"Siddaramaiah government did nothing for the farmers and they are not even ready to give answers for their failure," Shah said.
Siddaramaiah will lose Badami and Chamundeshwari seats: Amit Shah
"The people of Karnataka are seething with anger, which is palpable as one tours the state. When we campaigned in Badami, there would hardly be a household which did not participate in our roadshow. This shows that people are upset with the government. I think he will lose Badami with an even greater margin than in Chamundeshwari," Amit Shah.
Siddaramaiah govt Independent India's most unsuccessful govt: Amit Shah
Speaking at a press conference, Amit Shah said that the Siddaramaiah government is one of the most useless governments in Independent India. He said that he was able to experience the anger in people during his comprehensive campaign programme. He also quoted law and order figures to say that the government has failed utterly on all fronts.
On last day of Karnataka campaign Rahul Gandhi taunts Modi over his aversion to press interactions
Buoyant after addressing a long press conference, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and used the opportunity to hit out on Narendra Modi. Latching on to the PM's reluctance to face press conferences and unplanned media interactions, Rahul said that he would continue to more and more pressers in the future too.
BJP deploys 50 of its netas to on last day of campaigning
According to NDTV, Union Ministers Ananth Kumar, Anurag Thakur, DV Sadananda Gowda, Krishnapal Gujjar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, and Santosh Gangwar are in Karnataka. They are among the senior leaders scheduled to address around 50 mega road shows across the state. The BJP's three-time Chief Ministers Raman Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are also part of the group that will address the roadshows.
'Karnataka is BJP's door to south': Amit Shah on party's poll prospects and 2019 Lok Sabha elections
In an interview given to Firstpost, Amit Shah discussed the prospects of his party in the Karnataka elections at length. "We are not taking any chances. It is very important for us. The Karnataka polls are the BJP's door to the south. This shows how much importance we are giving these elections," he said.
Read the full interview here
BJP set up committee to grant reservation to OBC communities
"Our government increased the creamy layer income cap from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh per year and also constituted a commission to sub-categorise OBC communities to benefit them with reservation within constitutional sanctity," Modi said.
Narendra Modi addresses SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha Karyakartas of BJP through NaMo app
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha workers of karnataka BJP through the NaMo app. He said that the BJP firmly believed in BR Ambedkar's ideology and was committed to fulfilling his dream.
"Taking inspiration from the great saints of Karnataka like Madara Chennaiah, Basaveswara and Urilinga Peddiare, we trying to fulfill Baba Saheb's dream of making a powerful and prosperous nation," Modi said.
'Rebel' MH Ambareesh opts out of Mandya contest as Congress seeks his support to reclaim lost ground
This pre-poll season, Ambareesh, known as 'rebel star' in the Kannada movie industry, indulged in a cat-and-mouse game with Congress leaders by refusing to accept the Assembly ticket. While Ambareesh seems upset, there is discontent among his fans and followers as well. However, regardless of him refusing to contest, the party was counting on him for support.
Though Ambareesh, a Vokkaliga, has opted out of the poll fray, his meeting with JD(S) state president and Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy has alerted political workers since JD(S) is already gaining support among a major chunk of the Vokkaliga population in the district.
Ambareesh hasn't formally endorsed JD(S) yet. Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying: "He is disappointed with the way he was treated by the Congress... Ambareesh treats me as his younger brother. I am hopeful he will take a decision in a couple of days." Ambareesh has, however, stated that he is still loyal to the Congress.
Read the full report here
My govt's singular focus was to bring glory back to Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Twitter that his government's "singular focus" was to bring glory back to Karnataka. "We have come a long way from being the most corrupt state in 2010 to become the investment capital of India by 2018," he said.
Congress press meet almost looked tutored, says BJP
At a press conference by the BJP, Union minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for not addressing issues particular to Karnataka. "It almost looked like a tutored press conference Many weren't allowed to ask questions. If an attempt was made to ask, questions were paraphrased," he said.
"Congress, their president, along with the failed and corrupt Siddaramaiah government have no answers on issues of Karnataka," he said.
'My mother is more Indian than many Indians I see'
Responding to Narendra Modi's "personal attacks" against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "My mother is Italian, she also lived larger part of her life in India. She is more Indian than many Indians I see."
He lashed out at Modi for bringing up Sonia's Italian heritage. "My mother sacrificed for this country; she has suffered for it. It shows the quality of the prime minister when he makes these types of comments," Rahul said.
'Congress will win hands down'
Alleging that RSS-BJP want to snatch the spirit of Karnataka and impose upon regressive ideology, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress "will never allow" them to do so.
He asserted that that Congress will win the Karnataka Assembly polls "hands down". He said, "Whatever comes out of the prime minister's mouth is what is actually in his heart. He is absolutely convinced now, and he is right, that he is going to lose Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and he is going to lose 2019,"
'It is my job to visit religous institutions'
Responding to BJP's tag of 'Election Hindu' for him, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our people have different religious beliefs. As a leader of the political party, it is my job to visit the religious institution that invites me. I will however not go to a single institution that divides the society."
'Narendra Modi has anger inside of him'
Responding to personal attacks made by Narendra Modi against him, Rahul Gandhi narrated a story of Buddha and said that the prime minister had anger inside of him. "He is angry with everybody, not only me. I am a lightning rod for anger, I attract anger. But that is his problem. It is not my problem," he said.
He claimed that the Union ministers were visiting state to campaign for the BJP because of "panic". "Congress has clearly demonstrated to them what it is capable of in Karnataka. This is a fight between the spirit of Karnataka and the RSS. We are depending on our extremely solid leadership in Karnataka. The RSS is trying to take over your state," he said.
Rahul slams Modi for not raising Doka La issue during Wuhan summit
Rahul Gandhi spoke on his concerns over Narendra Modi's "heart-to-heart" summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping. "The prime minister went to China and didn't mention a word about Doka La. Are you telling me no agenda? What does he mean by going to China and Nepal with no agenda?"
"Our foreign policy has been decimated. And it because he views foreign policy as individual exercise. There are huge forces and he needs to take into account the people sitting in the foreign ministry," he added.
He justified why he raised his concern in the first place. "I am very passionate about the China issue. The central challenge is our ability to give jobs to our youngsters. China is a competitor. I am very passionate when I see fundamental errors being made. There is a disaster in the foreign policies," he said.
'Atrocities against women a national issue, will continue to raise it'
Rahul Gandhi responded to the row after he held candlelight march against Kathua and Unnao rape case. "Kathua and Unnao rape cases are fundamental issues. The treatment of our women is a fundamental issue. Narendra Modi likes to talk about bullet trains, but not about these issues," he said.
He accused the prime minister of not talking on farmers' issues or the tickets given to Reddy brothers. "Modi has not given one rupee for the farmers of Karnataka. He comes and says, he fights for corruption. On his stage, there is Yeddyurappa and on the other side there are the Reddy brothers, who've stolen as much money as the Congress put in MGNREGA. In none of his speeches does he talk about the eight tickets given to the Reddy brothers."
"And by the way, atrocities against women is a national issue and we will continue to raise it," he added.
'Modi has nothing to say about Karnataka's future'
Responding to Narendra Modi's "naamdaar" jibe, "Modi has nothing to say anything about the future of Karnataka. I am not going to engage in his distractions."
He also addressed the Rafale deal. "Modi said the Rafale deal was a cracked by the NDA government was better than the deal cracked by UPA. I agree with Modi, it was a good deal for him and his friends. He didn't follow the procedure. He paid Rs 1,500 crore for a Rs 700 crore plane. You can see the effects of it with the kind of money they are throwing around in the state.," he siad.
There is a lack of seriousness in BJP, says Rahul Gandhi
Beginning the press conference, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "I've been now travelling around Karnataka for a couple of months. The Congress has got a very good campaign. Our party is united. Our Opposition has restricted itself from making personal attacks against our chief minister and leaders. We are confident of winning the election."
Lashing out at the BJP for its "lack of seriousness", Rahul said, "We prepared a manifesto and it is truly on the essence of Karnataka. In contrast, the BJP made another manifesto in three-four days, copying things from our manifesto. There is a lack of seriousness in the BJP."
We are here to create history, says Siddaramaiah
'Congress blocked OBC Commission'
Narendra Modi accused the Congress of doing vote bank politics and blocking the bill in the Rajya Sabha that gives constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. "Congress wants the votes of OBC community but they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional status," he said.
'BJP working to empower SC/ST/OBCs'
"Today through various schemes, the government is working towards providing social justice and equality," Narendra Modi said during his interaction with the BJP workers from SC/ST/OBC category.
He said that the BJP was working to empower the backward classes. "Stand up and MUDRA schemes are helping to make SC/ST/OBC and women financially empowered," he said.
Modi urges BJP workers to work tirelessly for members of SC/ST/OBC
In his address to BJP workers of belonging to SC/ST/OBCs category, Narendra Modi urged them to work tirelessly for the welfare of deprived and women.
"Go to the homes of the SC/ST/OBC and minority members of the society and communicate the policies of the government to them. Convey to them that the BJP is working towards the betterment of one and all," he said.
'Congress has no room in its heart for Dalits and OBCs'
Lashing out at the Congress, Narendra Modi said, "Congress has no room in it's heart for Dalits and those belonging to the backward classes. Congress also has no respect for BR Ambedkar. I urge Congress to tell one work that it has done to honour Ambedkar's efforts."
"BJP has always fought to ensure Ambedkar's gets due respect," he added.
Modi hails BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao's Phule's contributions
Addressing the SC/ST/OBC workers of the BJP in Karnataka, Narendra Modi, "Despite the presence of several communities and classes, in some way we'll all unite. I have no doubt of it."
Hailing social reformer Jyotirao Phule, he said, "Before Babasahab, Mahatma Phule spearheaded the movement to fight the atrocities on the backward classes."
Narendra Modi addresses BJP's SC/ST/OBC workers through his app
Addressing Karnataka BJP workers through his app, Narendra Modi said, "Today the most people from SC/ST/OBC are connected to the BJP. BJP believes in equality. Maximum number of SC/ST/OBC MPs are from the BJP. We believe in development for all"
"BJP has always been committed to he welfare of those belonging to the backward classes," Modi said.
Roadshow and a press conference in Amit Shah's schedule for the day
BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a road show in Badami constituency at 11.30 am and later address a press conference at the BJP media centre in Bengalury at 4 pm.
Congress keeps questioning what Modi govt has done: Modi
"We have approved stringent punishments for those who commit crimes against women. Such crimes cannot be tolerated. Heinous crimes are not a political issue, I wish the Congress understood this," says Narendra Modi.
Congress should tell people what they have done for Karnataka, says Modi
Congress thinks that the prime minister's seat is reserved for just one dynasty, says Modi
Congress has always worked for their own family: Modi
Narendra Modi says the Congress has always worked for their own goodwill, for their own family. Their actions have deteriorated the condition of the country. He goes onto say, "This is a democracy and you cannot say one fine day that you are going to be the prime minister of the country, the public will decide that."
"When Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Batukeshwar Dutt, Veer Savarkar, greats like them were jailed fighting for the country's independence, did any Congress leader went to meet them? But the Congress leaders go and meet the corrupt who have been jailed," adds Modi.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi visits the memorial of Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar in Bengaluru
Congress will be defeated soon, Modi tells Bidar people
Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Bidar, says the affection of people for the BJP across Karnataka is a clear indication that Congress party will be defeated in these elections.
Watch: Narendra Modi to address rally in Bidar
Watch Amit Shah's roadshow in Shanthinagar constituency, Bengaluru
1.5 lakh security personnel, including 50,000 from paramilitary forces, to be deployed for polls
Nearly 1.5 lakh security personnel, including more than 50,000 from the central paramilitary forces, will be deployed during the Assembly elections in Karnataka on 12 May to ensure free and fair polls, officials said on Wednesday. The Union home ministry has earmarked around 520 companies drawn from various paramilitary forces like the CRPF, BSF and ITBP to keep strict vigil and ensure peace during the polling process in the southern state. (Read more here)
BJP delegation meets Election Commission over seized voter ID cards
Watch: No evidence that any of them (the voter ID cards) are bogus or concocted, says Karnataka CEO
Voter ID cards seized were genuine: EC
"The case is under observation....The cards were collected for a reason," Sanjiv Kumar, CEO, Karnataka told reporters. "We have seized 9,896 cards," he added.
Kumar also said that the voter ID cards seized were genuine.
Karnataka CM keeps talking about Modi: PM
"I had thought that the Congress government in Karnataka would have tried highlighting its work in the campaigning so far," said Narendra Modi. "In the entire election campaign, they have talked of nothing apart from Modi," he added.
"Now this Modi has gone into their hearts to such an extent that the Karnataka chief minister kept talking about Narendra Modi. This shows there truly is a God. Because He forced him to speak the truth," he said.
"I ask the people of Belagavi to be alert. Convince other people to vote and vote for the BJP," Modi said.
Congress supports IT development in Bengaluru when it was in power at centre, says Rahul Gandhi
Speaking at Shivaji Nagar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Narendra Modi for questioning development under Congress rule in India. "Was Bengaluru not the IT hub before Narendra Modi came to power? But Modi keeps saying that no progress took place in 70 years," he said.
He asserted that the UPA government supported the development of IT in Bengaluru. "When Congress was in power at the centre, we gave Bengaluru Rs 10,000 crore for development. But Modi government has given only Rs 550 crores to Bengaluru. It's a shame," he said.
Not a Congress worker, says Manjula Nanjamari
At the centre of a controversy, Manjula Nanjamari — owner of Bengaluru flat from where fake voter IDs were seized — denied that she was a Congress worker. "From 1997-2002 I was a corporator, and BJP helped me win. I was just a house wife and BJP supported me, so I consider myself under their sharan(shadow). I am not a Congress person,will never be," she was quoted as saying by ANI.
After raids, BS Yeddyurappa urges chief election officer to take action
Using the hashtag 'CongRigsElection', BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa blamed the Congress for the fake voter ID row in Karnataka, "It is a scary situation in Karnataka. Rattled Congress prints fake voter ID Cards. I appeal Karnataka chief election officer to take stringent action against the culprits involved. Deterrent action should prevent others from resorting to similar malpractices," he said in a tweet.
'Congress attempting to rig polls'
In Chikmaglur, Narendra Modi charged the Congress with attempting to rig the polls. "They have created fake voter IDs to massively rig the Karnataka election. The people of Karnataka should resolve never to forgive such a party and come out to vote in massive numbers to uproot it and its ecosystem. Congress is indulging in all kinds of malpractices over the fear of a crushing defeat."
Modi also lashed out at Siddaramaiah, saying that the Income Tax raided a resort in Badami a day after the chief minister finished his stay. Earlier on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah had claimed that the raid was a BJP conspiracy against him.
'Congress only wants to remain in power'
Narendra Modi accused the Congress of being power hungry. "In 1978, Indira ji came here, took your votes but never cared for people of this region. Congress never thought about welfare of people of Chikmagalur. Sonia ji too contested from Bellari, but what happened to promises made in Ballari," he said.
Rahul Gandhi thinks PM's seat is only reserved for one family, says Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Chikmagalur. "The 'naamdaar' of Congress keeps getting promoted even if he doesn't do anything. He was made general secretary of the party in 2007. He said he'll make a young team and bring new ideas. It has been 11 years and things are still how they used to be," he said.
"Rahul Gandhi thinks that the prime minister's seat is reserved for just one family. He thinks that the seat is his right. Congress barely got 40 seats in the Parliament. His ego is such that he comes to Karnataka and says that he will become the prime minister in 2019," Modi added.
NDA govt's remote control is with RSS, says Anand Sharma
Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "remote control with Sonia Gandhi" jibe at the Congress, Anand Sharma said, "Everybody knows who has the remote control in this government." He claimed that there are only two people running the governmen — Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. "Their remote control is in Nagpur at the RSS' office," he told reporters in Delhi.
Earlier on Wednesday, Modi had said at a rally: "During the UPA government, there was one prime minister and one remote control. In the NDA Government, our remote control and the high command are the 125 crore people of India."
BJP's strategy is to stall election process, says Congress
Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the BJP's strategy is to stall the election process because the "mandate in Karnataka is against the BJP government". "The prime minister has no credibility. He is using the kind of language which does not behoove him," he said.
He said that the Election Commission listened to the concerns of the Congress leaders and has promised to take strict action and probe the role of all agencies involved.
Congress submits memorandum to EC about BJP's 'attempt to subvert pre-election process'
After a Congress delegation met Election Commission officials in Delhi, senior leader Anand Sharma said, "We have submitted the detailed memorandum about malpractices of BJP and concerted attempt by the party at the Centre to subvert the pre-election process, target Congress, and conduct midnight raids. Last night, the raids were stage managed by BJP."
After polls, Siddaramaiah will neither be CM nor an MLA: JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy
In the run-up to the Karnataka Assembly polls, former chief minister and state president of Janata Dal (Secular) HD Kumaraswamy asserts he will not play the kingmaker in case of a hung verdict, but will emerge as the king himself. Unfazed by scathing attacks against the JD(S) from both Congress and the BJP, the 58-year-old leader says there will not be a post-poll tie-up with any of the two national political parties. The chief ministerial candidate believes his party is poised to cross the 113-mark in the 224-member Assembly.
In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Kumaraswamy explains why he thinks the party will sweep over the entire state on its own.
Click here to read the interview
Voter IDs case is clear case of Congress conspiracy, says BJP
Addressing a press conference, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Congress is blatantly lying (about BJP's connection with the voter IDs found in a Bengaluru apartment). Our worker Rakesh is the whistleblower, but Manjula and her son are not our party workers." He asserted that Manjula, who is the flat owner where the IDs were seized from, should be arrested.
"Now people want to save Congress by accusing BJP. It's a clear case of Congress conspiracy. Their philosophy is if you don't get real voters, get fake voters," Javadekar said.
Anand Sharma-led Congress delegation arrives at EC office in Delhi over 'fake' voter IDs recovered in Bengaluru, reports CNN-News18
Anand Sharma and Motilal Vora will lead Congress delegation to meet Election Commission over voter IDs founds in Bengaluru, reports ANI.
Rahul Gandhi interacts with women factory workers in Bengaluru
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is interacting with women factory workers in Bengaluru. Responding to a question on the closure of factories which force the workers to become unemployed, Rahul said, "90 percent of money in the banks goes to the 10-15 people in India. How many people did Nirav Modi employ? He didn't employ anyone, but the banks gave him Rs 33,000 crore to him. If just Rs 100 crore was given to this factory, atleast a thousand would've been employed because of him."
BJP will form govt with absolute majority, says Amit Shah
Addressing a public meeting in Tumkur, BJP national president Amit Shah said, "BJP is getting immense support in Karnataka. BJP will form government with absolute majority in the state."
Narendra Modi urges attendees to spread the word about promises in BJP's manifesto
"Will you go to each house and inform voters about BJP's plans for the poor, needy, and the downtrodden? Will you help BJP form the government? Will you help for BS Yeddyurappa's government in Karnataka," Narendra Modi asked the gathering in Bangarapet.
'Congress' strategy is speaking only lies'
"Since the time these new 'naamdaars' have entered Congress, they have picked a new strategy of uttering lies," Narendra Modi said. "But now the public has various ways to find out the truth. If that wasn't the case, the Congress wouldn't have been limited to PPP — Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar Congress," he added.
He hit out at the Congress for accusing the BJP of attempting to weaken the SC/ST Act. "But the truth is that we have empowered those belonging to the SC/ST category," Modi said.
'Congress only interested in deals'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress is interested in nothing but "deals". "These are not my words. It's Congress MP and former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily who said this. When tickets were being 'sold', he said that Congress will have to solve their 'money problem' and also blamed PWD minister for the deal-making," he said.
'Rahul aspiration of becoming prime minister is a sign of arrogance'
In Bangarapet, Narendra Modi lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his aspiration to become the prime minister. "On Tuesday, someone (Rahul Gandhi) made an important declaration. He said that he is going to be the prime minister in 2019. He came like those bullies, barging his way ahead when there are others who have many years of experience. How can someone just declare himself as the prime minister? This is simply nothing but arrogance," he said.
"There are big meetings being held to oust Narendra Modi. How will the big leaders who attend these meetings react to this sudden announcement by one 'naamdaar', Modi said.
Narendra Modi on 'six evils of Congress'
There are the six evils that the Congress has brought on the nation - Congress culture - Communalism, Casteism, Crime, Corruption, Contractor system. These 6 C's are destroying that future of Karnataka," Narendra Modi said in Bangarapet.
"During the UPA government, there was one prime minister and one remote control. In the NDA Government, our remote control and the high command are the 125 crore people of India," he added.
Election will decide fate of Karnataka and its youth, says Narendra Modi in Bangarapet
Speaking in Bangarapet, Narendra Modi said, "This election is not just about who becomes or does not become an MLA. It is an election to decide the fate of Karnataka and its youth."
Modi said that the entire country has deeply understood the mannerisms of the Congress. "Wherever there was an election in India, Congress (lost). What will happen on 15 May," he said.
'Rakesh has no connection with Manjula Nanjamari's flat which was raided'
The son of Manjula Nanjamari — in whose flat over 9,000 voter IDs were found — has reacted to the allegations surrounding the flat tenant and Manjula being BJP leaders. "I am the only son of Manjula Nanjamari. Rakesh is my mother's nephew's son and he has got no connections with the flat in Park View apartment," Manjula's son Sridhar was quoted as saying by ANI.
Voter IDs seized in Bengaluru: BJP accuses Congress of using 'anti-democratic' means
The BJP claimed on Twitter that "close to 20,000" fake voters IDs were recovered from Congress' Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency candidate.
"Anti democratic means of Congress to win loosing elections is nothing new. They are in practice right from Indira Gandhi's period," it said in a tweet. On Tuesday, the Election Commission confirmed that it seized over 9,000 voter identity cards from a flat in Jalahalli of west Bengaluru.
Let EC probe fake voter ID case, says Siddaramaiah
Alleging BJP's role in the voter IDs seized from a flat in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the was first time he was witnessing a raid of this kind. "Congress is constantly under surveillance of BJP government. This is for the first time, these raids are being conducted at the time of elections, he told reporters on Wednesday.
He added that he did not have anything to say about the voter ID raids, saying, "It is the Election Commission's job to probe."
BJP to meet Election Commission at 10.30 am over voter IDs recovered from Bengaluru, reports CNN-News18
Rahul Gandhi to visit Dodda Ganapathi temple, garment factory today
Apart from addressing three rallies today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit two temples and a garment factory on Wednesday. He will begin his day by visiting the Dodda Ganapathi temple in Basavagudi at 10 am, and then visit a garment factory in Krishna Nagar Industrial Area at 11.30 am where he will interact with women workers. Later, he will visit Shivaji Nagar, BEML Circle, and Hebbal to address corner meetings.
Congress delegation to meet Election Commission officials at 10 am in New Delhi over voter IDs recovered from Bengaluru, reports CNN-News18
9,746 voter IDs seized: Congress alleges BJP worker owned flat, Prakash Javadekar hits back
On Tuesday, 9,746 voter IDs were seized from an apartment in the name of one Manjula Nanjamuri. While Congress communications in-charge Randeep S Surjewala clalimed that she is a BJP leader, Union minister Prakash Javadekar denied the charges alleging that she was instead a Congress worker.
"Manjula Nanjamuri has nothing to do with BJP. She left BJP six years ago. Manjula is a Congress person now," ANI quoted Javadekar as saying.
Amit Shah to hold five roadshows today
BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address one public meeting and hold five roadshows on Wednesday. He will first address a rally in Tumkur at 10.30 am, and later hold roadshows in Kunigal, Shanthinagar, Shivajinagar, Sarvagna Nagar, and Mahadevapura constutuencies.
Narendra Modi's schedule for the day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend four public meetings in Karnataka on Wednesday. He will first address a rally at 10.30 am in Bangarapet, then head to Chikmagalur to address another gathering at 1.30 pm. He will attend a public meeting in Belagavi at 4.30 pm, and finally wrap up his day by addressing a rally in Bidar at 7.30 pm.
Congress has handed over Bengaluru to notorious trio
"II do not understand why the CM dislikes Bengaluru. He has handed over Bengaluru to an infamous trio- and we all know this trio- we also know they have been given charge of this city due to vote bank politics. This trio excels in all the wrong things," Modi said.
Narendra Modi addresses rally in Bengaluru
At the start of his speech, Modi said that he knows that the love of the people is such that language is no barrier. However, since the speeches are broadcast in villages as well, he wants to ensure that the last man also understands his words.
Congress leaders saying Sonia's Karnataka visit can save deposits: Modi's barb at Sonia Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress, claiming that its leaders were now saying that if former party chief Sonia Gandhi canvasses in the state, it can at least save the security deposits of Congress candidates.
Modi said he had on Monday watched an interview of a Congress leader who said that the son (Congress President Rahul Gandhi) "will not be able to do anything".
"If you bring the mother (Sonia) to Karnataka and she does something, then maybe the deposits can be saved. This is what Congress leaders have started speaking," Modi said at a rally.
In fervour to achieve Congress-mukt Bharat, Modi can't stand any opposition, criticism: Sonia
"Modi ji par Congress mukt bharat ka junoon hai, unhe iska bhoot laga hai, Congress mukt bharat to chhoriye, vo apne saamne kisi ko bardaash nahi kar sakte," Sonia said.
(Modiji is fervently talking about Congress-mukt Bharat. But he is so focused on it that he cannot stand any sort of opposition against him", Sonia Gandhi said.
Narendra Modi hell bent on destroying good work of Congress
"Narendra Modi ji has done only one work since he came to power. He is hell bent on finishing every good work done by the Congress party ober the years. We have worked tirelessly for the poor. We started Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme which was mocket at by the BJP and by Modi Ji at the time. He is systematically ending every welfare scheme," Sonia said.
Narendra Modi's speeches made of empty promises, lies; laced with hate, says Sonia Gandhi
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most talked about strengthe, his oratory skills, Sonia Gandhi said that Modi preads lies and distorts history wherever he goes. "He uses the names of heroes from our history for his political motives. He comes here and instead of talking about what has he done, answering questions, he spreads hatred and leaves," Sonia said.
Narendra Modi ace orator, but selectively quiet on issues that matter, says Sonia
"Narendra Modi is proud of the fact that he is a very good orator, I agree with this. He speaks like an actor. I'll be happy if his speeches can end hunger of the country but speeches cannot fill empty stomachs, food is needed for that. It cannot empower women or heal the sick either, you need a strong determination and noble intent for that," Sonia said.
She claimed that nobody would have seen a prime minister who talks so much but is always quiet on issues that matter. "I ask him, what has he done? What has he doen for the farmers, for the poors, for the middle class," Sonia asked.
Congress made Karnataka Number 1 state: Sonia Gandhi
"Congress has worked for development of Karnataka. Congress made Karnataka country's number one state and started numerous scheme for people: Sonia Gandhi in Bijapur, We even started Indira canteen where even the poorest of poor can have a full meal in just 10 years," Sonia said.
Sonia Gandhi hits campaign trail, addresses rally in Vijayapura
Sonia Gandhi addressed a election rally in Vijayapur in Karnataka to seek votes for her party. She started off her speech by praising the culture of the state, while adding that Vijayapura was considered to be an amalgamation of cultures.
Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Tiptur
Rahul Gandhi is holding a corner meeting at Titpur in Karnataka. Lauding the Congress government in the state, he said, "We built the world’s largest solar park and will continue to put Pavagada on the world map. I also promise to fight to get the groundnut farmers the right MSP for their produce."
Modi ends speech with chants of 'BJP gelli si, sarkara badli si'
Those born with silver spoon don't understand problems of poor
"When I had spoken about Swachh Bharat and building toilets from the Red Fort, the Naamdaars mocked me. Those who are born with a golden spoon, never understand the difficulties of poor. We are committed to serve the poor and would continue to do so," Modi said.
Congress did nothing to protect women, says Modi
"These people have done nothing for the protection of women, whereas our government has brought in a strict to law to give death sentence to those who do such devilish deeds with our daughter," Modi said.
He also "congratulated Yeddyurappa" for promising to include a whopping 10,000 crore to further women empowerment.
'Congress slept while female foeticide continued unabated'
"I will recount another sin of the Congress party for you. As you know, the sex ratio is unbalanced in a lot of districts in our country. As the trend to kill female fetus continued unabated, the Congress governments only snoozed. We ave started schemes so that this pit is filled and the number of females match the number of male children in our society," Modi said.
Modi speaks on Swachch Bharata Abhiyan
"Two years ago, I mentioned Mallama in Mann ki Baat. A young girl from a village in Karnataka fought for construction of toilets. I'm proud that there are many girls like her who are supporting the Swachch Bharat movement," Narendra Modi said in Koppal.
"Cleanliness is related to the dignity of a woman. Our women have to defecate in the open. They go outside before the sun rise and wait for the sun to set to go the next time," he said. "When I had spoken about Swachh Bharat and building toilets from the Red Fort, the 'naamdaars' mocked me. But how will the man born with a golden spoon in his mouth know the problems faced by our old mothers? We are poor people and only we understand this problem," he added.
Narendra Modi addresses rally in Koppal, says BJP believes in 'rashtra bhakti'
Speaking in Koppal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We only have one mantra, 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. But on the other hand, there is a party that ruled for 60 years out of the 70 years of independence. But they only run and oust the government for their family.
"They can go to any extent for power. Their game is to plot brothers against each other," he said.
Congress pursuing divide and rule policy: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of pursuing the policy of "divide and rule", and asserted the party would be uprooted from Karnataka in the Assembly elections.
With Vijayapura, Sonia Gandhi to address first rally in 2 years
Almost two years after abandoning her poll campaign midway in Varanasi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will hit the campaign trail in Karnataka on Tuesday and address a public rally in Bijapur at 3 pm.
The choice of location for the rally shows careful consideration by the Congress, given the party's long association with the town. Bijapur, or Vijayapura as it is officially known, is the district headquarters of the district of Bijapur, and has been a favourite for the Nehru-Gandhi family for generations.
Click here to read more
'Choose Congress if you want a clean government'
Speaking in Pavagada, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the JD(S) and BJP. He said that the 'S' in JD(S) stood for "Sangh Parivaar" and not "secular". Vouching for Congress leaders, he said, "Siddaramaiah, state unit president G Parameshwara, and other Congress leaders have you in their hearts when they work. On the other hand, Yeddyurappa and Reddy brothers have all been behind bars. It is up to you to decide if you want a clean, corruption-free government."
Rahul Gandhi targets Narendra Modi over unemployment
In Pavagada, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Narendra Modi over his promise of providing 2 crore jobs to the youth every year. "Modi's ministers agree that India is facing biggest job crisis under the NDA government," he said.
"What Narendra Modi government couldn't do at the Centre, Congress government was able to execute in Karnataka. In the next five years, the Congress government will provide 1 crore jobs to youth in state," he added.
Rahul Gandhi addresses gathering in Pavagada
Speaking in Pavagada, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not helping in waiving farm loan. "You come to speak here, but when you gave nod for loan waiver, you did not add a single rupee from the central government," he said.
He also said that Dalits were being killed in BJP-ruled states but Narendra Modi has not uttered a word,
'Congress has never been serious about women safety'
Narendra Modi accused the Congress of not being serious about the safety of women. "It is the NDA Government that has got a tough law that will ensure safety of women," he said. He also hit out at the Congress for not letting the Centre pass the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha.
What Karnataka was hit by drought, Congress ministers were doing politics in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the saints, seers and mutts for playing a key role in making the society of Karnataka "progressive and harmonious". "They have worked to remove human suffering," he said.
He hit out at Congress over farmers' woes in state. "What has the Congress done for the farmers of Karnataka? When the state was hit by drought, their ministers who were handling key portfolios were busy doing politics in Delhi," Modi said in Vijayapura.
People have decided to punish Congress for five years, says Narendra Modi
"Those who are saying that there will be a hung Assembly in state, must step out of their AC rooms," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he began his address in Vijayapur.
"In the past 7-8 days, I have visited various places in Karnataka and I have seen that the people have decided not only to remove Congress, but has decided to give them the strictest of punishment for five years," he said.
He claimed that the Congress leaders have stopped visiting homes to seek votes. "Now they are sitting in their offices, and thinking whom to accuse for their loss; should they blame EVMs or something else. They are planning ways to blame EVMs," he said.
Three more days until vacation mode for Rahul Gandhi, says BJP
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's 'speaker and airplane mode' jibe at Narendra Modi, BJP said that the Congress president will go on vacation mode after the end of campaigning in Karnataka. "We know it is getting difficult here. Three more days and you can switch to your vacation mode,' the party said in a tweet.
"Until then, like a good boy, spare us from these rumblings," it added.
BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi for questioning BS Yeddyurappa's candidature
Moments after Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP for projecting BS Yeddyurappa as a chief ministerial candidate despite facing corruption charge, the saffron party hit back on Twitter. It said, "...you stand on much lower footing compared to BS Yeddyurappa. While the high court has acquitted all charges against Yeddyurappa, you still face a Rs 5000 crore corruption charge and are out on bail; yet you see pipedream of becoming the prime minister."
Rahul Gandhi speaks on becoming the prime minister in 2019
"Yes why not," Congress president Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI after he was asked if he can be prime minister in 2019 if Congress is the single largest party.
BJP-RSS making 'systematic attempt' to capture all institutions: Rahul Gandhi
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of making a "systematic attempt" to capture all of India's institution. "Congress and India is resisting this," he said.
He said that one of the main issues with BJP is why the prime minister had chosen a corrupt person (BS Yeddyurappa) as a chief ministerial candidate. "People want to know why the prime minister has given eight tickets to Reddy brothers who have stolen Rs 35,000 crore," he said.
He also attacked BJP chief Amit Shah, saying, "I don't think he has lot of credibility. People in India forget that BJP president is a murder accused. A party that talks about honesty, decency has a person who has been accused of murder as its president."
Rahul Gandhi interacts with Bengaluru residents at launch of Samruddha Bharat foundation
According to reports, Rahul Gandhi has inaugurated the Samruddha Bharat Foundation. He is currently interacting with the citizens of Bengaluru at the launch event. Samruddha Bharat is an independent platform launched to propagate "liberal, secular, and republican" values in India.
BJP takes dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of her Vijayapura address
Taking a dig at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, BJP said on Twitter that "Ms Antonio Maino" will be in Karnataka on Tuesday to "save her last citadel from falling".
"Madam Maino, Karnataka needs no lessons from the person who was solely responsible for wasting India's 10 precious years," BJP Karnataka said in a tweet. "And to Congress, need to remind you of your 'import' jibe," it added.
Siddaramaiah says he will 'pursue' defamation cases against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Yeddyurappa
Siddaramaiah, who served a Rs 100-crore legal notice on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and party's Karnataka unit chief BS Yeddyurappa, asked why election is supposed to be an "open season" for allegations.
According to the legal notice, the BJP leaders will have to face civil and criminal action and pay damages of Rs 100-crore in the event of the BJP leaders failed to withdraw their statements and issuing an unconditional public apology.
BBC News warns of fake survey being circulated on Whatsapp, says it does not commission pre-poll surveys in India
The BBC News Press Team cleared itself of any connection with a "fake" survey on Karnataka election being circulated on Whatsapp. "We'd like to make it absolutely clear that it is fake and does not come from the BBC. The BBC does not commission pre-election surveys in India," it said in a tweet.
Rahul Gandhi to interact with 'eminent citizens' at 9.30 am
At 9.30 am, Congress president will interact with "eminent citizens" through the Samruddha Bharat platform. He will later address gatherings in Chikkaballapur, Pavgada, and Tiptur.
Sonia Gandhi to address rally at 3 pm
Former Congress president and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be addressing a mega rally at BLDE New Campus grounds in Vijayapura on Tuesday.
Amit Shah's schedule for the day
BJP national president Amit Shah will hold roadshows today in Madikeri, Mangalore, Mangalore South, and Mangalore North constituencies. His first roadshow is scheduled to begin at 11 am from Chowdeshwari temple to toll gate at Thimmaiah Circle, while his last roadshow for the day will begin at 5 pm from BJP election office in Kavoor to Shetty Residency.
Narendra Modi's schedule for 8 May
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address three public meetings today. He will speak at a rally in Vijayapura at 1 pm, and later address a gathering in Koppal 3 pm. His last address will be in Bengaluru at 6.30 pm.
If Narendra Modi tries to change Constitution there will be bloodshed in this country: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that minorities in the country were feeling terrorised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dubbing the BJP a "communal party" Siddaramaiah warned the party of bloodshed if it tries to alter the basic structure of Constitution of India. "If Narendra Modi tries to change Constitution, there will be bloodshed in this country," he said.
Ananth Kumar hegde a 'nalayak', not even fit for being panchyat leader, says Siddaramaiah
Hitting out at the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, "BJP doesn't believe in social justice, welfare of the poor or socialism. Ananth Kumar Hegde is 'nalayak.' He is not fit to be a gram panchayat leader and they have made him Union Minister."
BJP, Congress talk corruption but 391 candidates in fray face criminal charges
Both BJP and Congress have been training guns on each other over the issue of corruption. However, neither seems to be spot free in the Karnataka elections.
An ADR report states that 28 percent of candidates contesting the 12 May elections are facing criminal cases. The BJP tops the list with 83 of its 224 candidates (37 percent) facing criminal cases. The Congress comes in second with 59 (26 percent) of its 220 candidates embroiled in criminal cases.
Siddaramaiah aide sends legal notice to PM Modi for 'ease of murder comment', says report
A key aide of Siddaramaiah has sent a legal notice for defemation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making 'unfounded allegations' against the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The notice has been sent in view of the prime minister calling Siddaramaiah, "seedha rupaiya CM" and "10 percent CM."
Narendra Modi lost moral high ground to talk about women's safety after Unnao rape case
Rahul Gandhi, while addresses a gathering in Hoskote, said that Narendra Modi was out of topics in the election-bound state. He said that the PM especially cannot talk about women's security in Karnataka after what happened in Unnao. The Congress president was referring to the gangrape of a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, where the sitting BJP MLA was accused of rape and murdering victim's father.
Meanwhile, liquor, cash, gold jwellery flow free in poll-bound Karnataka
In the poll-bound state, where the Model Code of Conduct is already binding, cash worth Rs 75,94,03,703 was seized by the Income Tax department and state police.
Liquor worth Rs 23,98,82,621.02 was also confiscated by Static Surveillance teams & excise department. Gold and silver worth Rs 43,25,84,717 were seized by the I-T dept, ANI reported.
Siddaramaiah throws open second challenge, dares Modi, Yeddyurappa for extempore debate
PM says BJP wants to promote modern India; calls Congress regressive
PM Modi works in speaker and airplane modes only, says Rahul Gandhi
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that the PM functions in two modes only. "There are 3 modes in a mobile phone, work mode, speaker mode & airplane mode. Modi Ji only uses speaker mode & airplane mode, he never uses work mode," said Rahul.
Cycle rally protest against rising fuel prices: Rahul Gandhi
Speaking to reporters after a corner meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that his cycle rally earlier in the day was a move to protest against the rising fuel prices in India.
Improvement of Bengaluru's infrastructure will be BJP's priority, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Addressing a press conference in Karnataka, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the state needs good monitoring. "The Government of India and Karnataka will work together for it," he said. He further said that if voted to power, improvement of infrastructure of Bengaluru will be our BJP's priority.
He lashed out at Congress for stalling the triple talaq bill. "Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about dignity of women. The triple talaq bill has been passed by Lok Sabha but is stuck in Rajya Sabha, where Congress is not letting the debate happen," he said.
'PM looting poor to help Nirav Modi'
"The prime minister should tell, why he is not reducing fuel prices. He should tell the nation that he is taking the money from common man and giving it to Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi," Rahul Gandhi said in Kolar.
Rahul Gandhi leads protest in Kolar against fuel prices
Leading the protest in Kolar against the rising fuel prices, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Has the central government given a single rupee to the farmers of Karnataka? Modi ji, you could've waived farmer loans across the country."
Raising the pitch against the BJP, he said. "Narendra Modi should tell Karnataka about the qualifications of BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa. He should tell the voters how many times he has gone to jail. The BJP will know only after the election how strong Congress is in Karnataka."
'Siddaramaiah govt is 10% commission govt'
BJP national president Amit Shah accused the Congress government of corruption. "Siddaramaiah wears a watch worth Rs 40 lakh. That indicates how much corruption they have done. His government has now become symbol of corruption. It is 10 percent commission government," he said in Nargund.
He added, "Give BJP a chance this time. In five years, Narendra Modi and BS Yeddyurappa will turn Karnataka into India's number one state."
BJP will release water from Mahadayi river in Karnataka within six months of power, says Amit Shah in Nargund
BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a rally in Nargund. "I urge you to vote BJP to power. We will release water from Mahadayi in Karnataka within six months. Kisan apne khet mein jayega, Mahadayi ka paani ayega (The farmer will go back to his farm when Mahadayi water is released), he said. BS Yeddyurappa government will ensure that Karnataka gets water.
'Shocking that Narendra Modi stoops so low for elections'
Manmohan Singh accused the BJP of polarising the populations ahead of the 12 May polls in Karnataka. "It is shocking that the prime minister stoops so low during election, it is unbecoming of the prime minister. Particularly, when he is in state where election are set to take place. No prime minister has used election time to say things in manner that Modi ji has tried," he said
'Modi govt has punished the people'
Speaking at the press briefing in Bengaluru, ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh criticised the NDA government for increase in fuel prices. "Petrol and diesel prices are at a historic high.This is in spite of lower international crude oil prices because the Narendra Modi government chooses to levy excessive excise taxes. Instead of passing on the benefits of low prices to the people, the Modi government has punished the people," he said.
"Every time we have sought an answer for any of the disastrous policies of the present BJP government, all we hear is that the intentions are virtuous," he said, adding that Modi government's policies has resulted in "massive losses" for the country.
'Demonetisation, GST dealt a blow to rural economy and common man'
"Growth rate under NDA is lower than UPA despite favourable global conditions and changes in calculation methods," Manmohan Singh said at a press conference in Bengaluru.
"Demonetisation and hasty implementation of GST dealt a blow to the rural economy and to the common man. High petrol prices have made the situation worse and mismanagement of the Modi government is evident," he said.
Manmohan Singh slams Modi govt on economic policies
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh addressed a press conference to lash out at the Narendra Modi government over its "mismanagement of vision" in terms of economic policies. "Our farmers are facing an acute crisis, our aspirational youth are not finding opportunities, and the economy is growing below its potential. The unfortunate truth is that each of these crises was entirely avoidable," he said.
Rahul Gandhi's schedule for 7 May
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Kolar distict at 12.20 pm and is scheduled to make three addresses in Bangalore Rural district later. He will attend a corner meeting Hoskote District Stadium at 2.15 pm, and another one in Junior College Ground in Devanahalli at 4 pm. His last address of the day is scheduled at 5.40 pm in Dadaballapura.
JD(S) releases manifesto
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy released the party's manifesto. The party has promised farm loan waiver within 24 hours of taking oath, if elected to power.
Siddaramaiah hits back at BJP for alleging connection with Ponzi scheme
A day after BJP accused Siddaramaiah of having links with a Ponzi scheme, Siddaramaiah hit back on Twitter and said, "If BJP wants to go with this logic of using a photo to accuse me, then it should also accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his photo with Nirav Modi in Davos."
In the photograph, Siddaramaiah is seen alongside absconder Vijay Ishwaran at the World Economic Forum in 2013.
Siddaramaiah lists 5 reason why Karnataka shouldn't vote for BJP
In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah listed five reasons why Karnataka should not vote for the BJP:
Siddaramaiah challenges Yeddyurappa for an open debate, says Modi also welcome
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah claimed on Monday that Narendra Modi is deliberately confusing voters in Karnataka with his speeches on non-issues. "All hot air & no substance," he said in a tweet.
He said that his contest was with Yeddyurappa and not Modi. "I challenge him (Yeddyurappa) to an open debate on issues on a single platform. Will he accept? Modi is also welcome," he tweeted.
Modi promise to the youth: Five world-class sport centres, 60 BPO complexes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address through his app, praised the youth of Karnataka for proving their "mettle in all fields". Five world-class sports centres will be established in Karnataka under the BJP government. "After coming to power, BJP will establish 60 state-of-the-art Namma BPO complexes across Karnataka and a corpus of Rs 250 Crore for low interest loans to encourage local entrepreneurs to set up BPO businesse," he said.
Modi appeals to BJP workers to not resort to political violence
Asserting that violence in any form should not be allowed by any political party in a democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to BJP’s youth karyakartas in Karnataka to not "act in vengeance even when they have lost their several karyakartas in political violence".
India making its spot in global start-up scene, says Modi
Claiming that BJP has embraced technology unlike Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India is making's its spot in the global start-up scene. The youth of Karnataka are energetic, brave and hardworking. The youth of this state will get many benefits from the central government.
"More than 1.27 MUDRA loans have been given under our government. Through our schemes, 1 lakh youth have been trained for skills."
Narendra Modi speaks on poll violence
"In 1984 there was a phase of violence after Indira Gandhi's assassination. Since then it seems violence has become a part of the political system. Our workers were killed in Tripura, Kerala, Karnataka. This doesn't suit democracy. Violence must be opposed," Narendra Modi said in his address.
Narendra Modi addresses youth BJP workers through app
Addressing BJP workers in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There is no space for violence in a democracy. When a person loses faith in himself and doesn't have the strength to speak or accept the truth, he chooses the path of politcial violence."
RECAP: Karnataka voter ID row: Arrested Congress corporator claims frame job by BJP as parties continue to sling mud
Yeshwanthpur corporator GK Venkatesh, who was arrested along with Congress workers K Sunandamma Bore Gowda and Meenamma a day after the flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) seized around 10,000 voter identity cards, laptops and several copies of Form 6 with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seals on it from an apartment in Jalahalli, claimed he and his colleagues are being framed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Close associate of Congress leader Ramanath Rai allegedly attacked in Bantwal
Vitriol-filled poll campaign ends in Karnataka
EC defers decision on Karnataka voter ID recovery
The Election Commission on Thursday night deferred a decision on the recovery of nearly 10,000 voter ID cards from a flat in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat of poll-bound Karnataka even as it sought fresh information from the state election machinery.
Highly-placed sources in the Commission said prima facie it seems that most of the voter ID cards recovered were "genuine". But the reason as to why they were found in the flat is still being ascertained. - PTI
Updates for 11 May, 2018 begin here
Fake voter ID scam shows Congress desperate for win, says Amit Shah
"Recovery of fake voter ID cards in Rajarajeshwari Nagar shows how desperately Congress wants to win the election. I want to alert those whose fake IDs have been made, that don't fall in Congress' trap and disturb polls. Our workers will be present at each and every booth to see that the polling process is not corrupted," Shah said.
Only difference between BJP and Congress is that they have no qualms allying with traitors like SDPI and PFI
Lashing out at the Congress party, Amit Shah said that the Congress party was conniving with divisive forces such as SDPI and PFI to win elections. On a question about Rahul Gandhi labelling Karnataka election a fight of ideologies, Shah said, "The only difference between BJP and Congress is that they have no qualms allying with traitors like SDPI and PFI."
"We can lose elections but can't sit with Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India," Shah added.
Amit Shah predicts over 130 seats for BJP, says no need for any alliance arrangement
Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah revealed his much talked about prediction for elections. For Karnataka he says, he expects no less than 130 seats for his party and ruled out the possibility of any sort of alliance with JD(S).
BJP took suggestions from voters to expand manifesto, says Amit Shah
Shah said that the BJP does not believe in crafting scehemes for a specific religion and has taken inputs from voters across the state to formulate its manifesto. He said that the party will "waive off bank loans up to Rs.1 lakh in 10 days of government formation and will implement schemes to regulate vegetable prices."
Development in state stuck like Bengaluru traffic, says Amit Shah
Amit Shah said that the development in Karnataka, under the Siddaramaiah government, is stuck like the traffic in Bengaluru. He said that the people's anger is perceptible across the state, and when a government fails like this, only then a chief minister has to leave his home seat and look for safe seats to fight elections.
Farmer suicides increased by 173% under Siddaramaiah govt, says Amit Shah
Speaking to the press, Amit Shah said that the Siddaramaiah government was unperturbed by the increasing number of farmer suicides and their distress for 5 years. He said that while the farmer suicides under Congress shot up by 173 percent in Karnataka, in neighbouring BJP-ruled Maharashtra the figures have come down by 73 percent.
"Siddaramaiah government did nothing for the farmers and they are not even ready to give answers for their failure," Shah said.
Siddaramaiah will lose Badami and Chamundeshwari seats: Amit Shah
"The people of Karnataka are seething with anger, which is palpable as one tours the state. When we campaigned in Badami, there would hardly be a household which did not participate in our roadshow. This shows that people are upset with the government. I think he will lose Badami with an even greater margin than in Chamundeshwari," Amit Shah.
Siddaramaiah govt Independent India's most unsuccessful govt: Amit Shah
Speaking at a press conference, Amit Shah said that the Siddaramaiah government is one of the most useless governments in Independent India. He said that he was able to experience the anger in people during his comprehensive campaign programme. He also quoted law and order figures to say that the government has failed utterly on all fronts.
Amit Shah addresses press conference on last day of campaign
On last day of Karnataka campaign Rahul Gandhi taunts Modi over his aversion to press interactions
Buoyant after addressing a long press conference, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and used the opportunity to hit out on Narendra Modi. Latching on to the PM's reluctance to face press conferences and unplanned media interactions, Rahul said that he would continue to more and more pressers in the future too.
BJP deploys 50 of its netas to on last day of campaigning
According to NDTV, Union Ministers Ananth Kumar, Anurag Thakur, DV Sadananda Gowda, Krishnapal Gujjar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, and Santosh Gangwar are in Karnataka. They are among the senior leaders scheduled to address around 50 mega road shows across the state. The BJP's three-time Chief Ministers Raman Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are also part of the group that will address the roadshows.
'Karnataka is BJP's door to south': Amit Shah on party's poll prospects and 2019 Lok Sabha elections
In an interview given to Firstpost, Amit Shah discussed the prospects of his party in the Karnataka elections at length. "We are not taking any chances. It is very important for us. The Karnataka polls are the BJP's door to the south. This shows how much importance we are giving these elections," he said.
Read the full interview here
BJP set up committee to grant reservation to OBC communities
"Our government increased the creamy layer income cap from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh per year and also constituted a commission to sub-categorise OBC communities to benefit them with reservation within constitutional sanctity," Modi said.
Narendra Modi addresses SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha Karyakartas of BJP through NaMo app
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha workers of karnataka BJP through the NaMo app. He said that the BJP firmly believed in BR Ambedkar's ideology and was committed to fulfilling his dream.
"Taking inspiration from the great saints of Karnataka like Madara Chennaiah, Basaveswara and Urilinga Peddiare, we trying to fulfill Baba Saheb's dream of making a powerful and prosperous nation," Modi said.
'Rebel' MH Ambareesh opts out of Mandya contest as Congress seeks his support to reclaim lost ground
This pre-poll season, Ambareesh, known as 'rebel star' in the Kannada movie industry, indulged in a cat-and-mouse game with Congress leaders by refusing to accept the Assembly ticket. While Ambareesh seems upset, there is discontent among his fans and followers as well. However, regardless of him refusing to contest, the party was counting on him for support.
Though Ambareesh, a Vokkaliga, has opted out of the poll fray, his meeting with JD(S) state president and Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy has alerted political workers since JD(S) is already gaining support among a major chunk of the Vokkaliga population in the district.
Ambareesh hasn't formally endorsed JD(S) yet. Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying: "He is disappointed with the way he was treated by the Congress... Ambareesh treats me as his younger brother. I am hopeful he will take a decision in a couple of days." Ambareesh has, however, stated that he is still loyal to the Congress.
Read the full report here
My govt's singular focus was to bring glory back to Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Twitter that his government's "singular focus" was to bring glory back to Karnataka. "We have come a long way from being the most corrupt state in 2010 to become the investment capital of India by 2018," he said.
"I don't want to get a certificate from Rahul Gandhi or Siddaramaiah about the secular identity of JD(S)," HD Kumaraswamy tells CNN-News18
BJP on personal slander trip, not serious about Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the BJP has restricted itself to only mounting personal attacks on him and his party leaders during its Karnataka campaign and lacked seriousness about what they wished to deliver to the people in the state.
"We put up a vision for the state while our opposition restricted itself to making personal attacks at the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah), (Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun) Khargeji, and myself and others," Rahul told the media in Bengaluru.
"They (BJP) have not really named what they want to do for Karnataka. What the Congress wants to do for the state is very very clear," he said.
IANS
Watch: Amit Shah holds road show in Badami constituency
Amit Shah holds roadshow in Badami constituency
'Congress press meet a desperate attempt to convey their leaders are united'
At the BJP press conference, Piyush Goyal said that he was "amazed" that there was a press conference that seemed only to have been called to try and address the issue of internal dissent and discontent in the Congress.
"It was a desperate attempt to convey that Congress' leaders are united and there are no divisions in the party," Goyal said.
Congress press meet almost looked tutored, says BJP
At a press conference by the BJP, Union minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for not addressing issues particular to Karnataka. "It almost looked like a tutored press conference Many weren't allowed to ask questions. If an attempt was made to ask, questions were paraphrased," he said.
"Congress, their president, along with the failed and corrupt Siddaramaiah government have no answers on issues of Karnataka," he said.
'My mother is more Indian than many Indians I see'
Responding to Narendra Modi's "personal attacks" against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "My mother is Italian, she also lived larger part of her life in India. She is more Indian than many Indians I see."
He lashed out at Modi for bringing up Sonia's Italian heritage. "My mother sacrificed for this country; she has suffered for it. It shows the quality of the prime minister when he makes these types of comments," Rahul said.
'Congress will win hands down'
Alleging that RSS-BJP want to snatch the spirit of Karnataka and impose upon regressive ideology, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress "will never allow" them to do so.
He asserted that that Congress will win the Karnataka Assembly polls "hands down". He said, "Whatever comes out of the prime minister's mouth is what is actually in his heart. He is absolutely convinced now, and he is right, that he is going to lose Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and he is going to lose 2019,"
'It is my job to visit religous institutions'
Responding to BJP's tag of 'Election Hindu' for him, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our people have different religious beliefs. As a leader of the political party, it is my job to visit the religious institution that invites me. I will however not go to a single institution that divides the society."
'Narendra Modi has anger inside of him'
Responding to personal attacks made by Narendra Modi against him, Rahul Gandhi narrated a story of Buddha and said that the prime minister had anger inside of him. "He is angry with everybody, not only me. I am a lightning rod for anger, I attract anger. But that is his problem. It is not my problem," he said.
He claimed that the Union ministers were visiting state to campaign for the BJP because of "panic". "Congress has clearly demonstrated to them what it is capable of in Karnataka. This is a fight between the spirit of Karnataka and the RSS. We are depending on our extremely solid leadership in Karnataka. The RSS is trying to take over your state," he said.
Rahul slams Modi for not raising Doka La issue during Wuhan summit
Rahul Gandhi spoke on his concerns over Narendra Modi's "heart-to-heart" summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping. "The prime minister went to China and didn't mention a word about Doka La. Are you telling me no agenda? What does he mean by going to China and Nepal with no agenda?"
"Our foreign policy has been decimated. And it because he views foreign policy as individual exercise. There are huge forces and he needs to take into account the people sitting in the foreign ministry," he added.
He justified why he raised his concern in the first place. "I am very passionate about the China issue. The central challenge is our ability to give jobs to our youngsters. China is a competitor. I am very passionate when I see fundamental errors being made. There is a disaster in the foreign policies," he said.
'Atrocities against women a national issue, will continue to raise it'
Rahul Gandhi responded to the row after he held candlelight march against Kathua and Unnao rape case. "Kathua and Unnao rape cases are fundamental issues. The treatment of our women is a fundamental issue. Narendra Modi likes to talk about bullet trains, but not about these issues," he said.
He accused the prime minister of not talking on farmers' issues or the tickets given to Reddy brothers. "Modi has not given one rupee for the farmers of Karnataka. He comes and says, he fights for corruption. On his stage, there is Yeddyurappa and on the other side there are the Reddy brothers, who've stolen as much money as the Congress put in MGNREGA. In none of his speeches does he talk about the eight tickets given to the Reddy brothers."
"And by the way, atrocities against women is a national issue and we will continue to raise it," he added.
'Modi has nothing to say about Karnataka's future'
Responding to Narendra Modi's "naamdaar" jibe, "Modi has nothing to say anything about the future of Karnataka. I am not going to engage in his distractions."
He also addressed the Rafale deal. "Modi said the Rafale deal was a cracked by the NDA government was better than the deal cracked by UPA. I agree with Modi, it was a good deal for him and his friends. He didn't follow the procedure. He paid Rs 1,500 crore for a Rs 700 crore plane. You can see the effects of it with the kind of money they are throwing around in the state.," he siad.
There is a lack of seriousness in BJP, says Rahul Gandhi
Beginning the press conference, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "I've been now travelling around Karnataka for a couple of months. The Congress has got a very good campaign. Our party is united. Our Opposition has restricted itself from making personal attacks against our chief minister and leaders. We are confident of winning the election."
Lashing out at the BJP for its "lack of seriousness", Rahul said, "We prepared a manifesto and it is truly on the essence of Karnataka. In contrast, the BJP made another manifesto in three-four days, copying things from our manifesto. There is a lack of seriousness in the BJP."
We are here to create history, says Siddaramaiah
'Congress blocked OBC Commission'
Narendra Modi accused the Congress of doing vote bank politics and blocking the bill in the Rajya Sabha that gives constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. "Congress wants the votes of OBC community but they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional status," he said.
'BJP working to empower SC/ST/OBCs'
"Today through various schemes, the government is working towards providing social justice and equality," Narendra Modi said during his interaction with the BJP workers from SC/ST/OBC category.
He said that the BJP was working to empower the backward classes. "Stand up and MUDRA schemes are helping to make SC/ST/OBC and women financially empowered," he said.
Modi urges BJP workers to work tirelessly for members of SC/ST/OBC
In his address to BJP workers of belonging to SC/ST/OBCs category, Narendra Modi urged them to work tirelessly for the welfare of deprived and women.
"Go to the homes of the SC/ST/OBC and minority members of the society and communicate the policies of the government to them. Convey to them that the BJP is working towards the betterment of one and all," he said.
Modi speaks on BR Ambedkar's dream of India
Hailing BR Ambedkar's contribution, Narendra Modi said, "BR Ambedkar had a dream of India as a country which takes each and every person forward."
'Congress has no room in its heart for Dalits and OBCs'
Lashing out at the Congress, Narendra Modi said, "Congress has no room in it's heart for Dalits and those belonging to the backward classes. Congress also has no respect for BR Ambedkar. I urge Congress to tell one work that it has done to honour Ambedkar's efforts."
"BJP has always fought to ensure Ambedkar's gets due respect," he added.
Modi hails BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao's Phule's contributions
Addressing the SC/ST/OBC workers of the BJP in Karnataka, Narendra Modi, "Despite the presence of several communities and classes, in some way we'll all unite. I have no doubt of it."
Hailing social reformer Jyotirao Phule, he said, "Before Babasahab, Mahatma Phule spearheaded the movement to fight the atrocities on the backward classes."
Narendra Modi addresses BJP's SC/ST/OBC workers through his app
Addressing Karnataka BJP workers through his app, Narendra Modi said, "Today the most people from SC/ST/OBC are connected to the BJP. BJP believes in equality. Maximum number of SC/ST/OBC MPs are from the BJP. We believe in development for all"
"BJP has always been committed to he welfare of those belonging to the backward classes," Modi said.
Roadshow and a press conference in Amit Shah's schedule for the day
BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a road show in Badami constituency at 11.30 am and later address a press conference at the BJP media centre in Bengalury at 4 pm.
23 BJP leaders to hold roadshows today
On the last day of campaigning, 23 leaders from the BJP, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ananth Kumar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Prakash Javadekar are scheduled to hold megaroad shows in different parts of Karnataka on Thursday.
BJP chief ministers from Shivraj Singh and Raman Singh will also hold roadshows in the state.
Updates begin for 10 May, Thursday
Congress keeps questioning what Modi govt has done: Modi
"We have approved stringent punishments for those who commit crimes against women. Such crimes cannot be tolerated. Heinous crimes are not a political issue, I wish the Congress understood this," says Narendra Modi.
Congress should tell people what they have done for Karnataka, says Modi
Congress thinks that the prime minister's seat is reserved for just one dynasty, says Modi
Congress has always worked for their own family: Modi
Narendra Modi says the Congress has always worked for their own goodwill, for their own family. Their actions have deteriorated the condition of the country. He goes onto say, "This is a democracy and you cannot say one fine day that you are going to be the prime minister of the country, the public will decide that."
"When Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Batukeshwar Dutt, Veer Savarkar, greats like them were jailed fighting for the country's independence, did any Congress leader went to meet them? But the Congress leaders go and meet the corrupt who have been jailed," adds Modi.