Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: Vitriol-filled campaign ends; EC defers decision on voter ID row

Politics FP Staff May 11, 2018 09:41:34 IST
  • 09:41 (IST)

    RECAP: Karnataka voter ID row: Arrested Congress corporator claims frame job by BJP as parties continue to sling mud

    Yeshwanthpur corporator GK Venkatesh, who was arrested along with Congress workers K Sunandamma Bore Gowda and Meenamma a day after the flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) seized around 10,000 voter identity cards, laptops and several copies of Form 6 with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seals on it from an apartment in Jalahalli, claimed he and his colleagues are being framed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

  • 09:27 (IST)

    Close associate of Congress leader Ramanath Rai allegedly attacked in Bantwal

  • 09:25 (IST)

    Vitriol-filled poll campaign ends in Karnataka 

    The vitriol-filled campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections ended on Thursday with top leaders of the BJP and Congress, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, making a last-gasp effort to sway the voters in a likely cliffhanger.
     
    From corruption to communalism, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Rs 70 lakh Hublot watch to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin, the electoral potboiler had it all.
     
    Like all state polls since he assumed the reins of power in New Delhi, Modi helmed the BJP's adrenaline-charged campaign despite the party having declared BS Yeddyurappa its chief ministerial candidate, while Rahul Gandhi helmed that of the Congress.
     
    Though Modi remained out of the electoral scene for a long time after addressing a public meeting in February, he launched a blitzkrieg on 1 May, addressing over a score of rallies in his bid to wrest the key southern state, which BJP chief Amit Shah dubbed as the party's "gateway to south", from the Congress. - PTI

  • 09:05 (IST)

    EC defers decision on Karnataka voter ID recovery

    The Election Commission on Thursday night deferred a decision on the recovery of nearly 10,000 voter ID cards from a flat in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat of poll-bound Karnataka even as it sought fresh information from the state election machinery.

    Highly-placed sources in the Commission said prima facie it seems that most of the voter ID cards recovered were "genuine". But the reason as to why they were found in the flat is still being ascertained. - PTI

  • 09:04 (IST)

    Updates for 11 May, 2018 begin here

  • 17:07 (IST)

    Fake voter ID scam shows Congress desperate for win, says Amit Shah

    "Recovery of fake voter ID cards in Rajarajeshwari Nagar shows how desperately Congress wants to win the election. I want to alert those whose fake IDs have been made, that don't fall in Congress' trap and disturb polls. Our workers will be present at each and every booth to see that the polling process is not corrupted," Shah said. 

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Only difference between BJP and Congress is that they have no qualms allying with traitors like SDPI and PFI

    Lashing out at the Congress party, Amit Shah said that the Congress party was conniving with divisive forces such as SDPI and PFI to win elections. On a question about Rahul Gandhi labelling Karnataka election a fight of ideologies, Shah said, "The only difference between BJP and Congress is that they have no qualms allying with traitors like SDPI and PFI."

    "We can lose elections but can't sit with Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India," Shah added. 

  • 16:40 (IST)

    Amit Shah predicts over 130 seats for BJP, says no need for any alliance arrangement

    Addressing a press conference, Amit Shah revealed his much talked about prediction for elections. For Karnataka he says, he expects no less than 130 seats for his party and ruled out the possibility of any sort of alliance with JD(S).

  • 16:27 (IST)

    BJP took suggestions from voters to expand manifesto, says Amit Shah

    Shah said that the BJP does not believe in crafting scehemes for a specific religion and has taken inputs from voters across the state to formulate its manifesto. He said that the party will "waive off bank loans up to Rs.1 lakh in 10 days of government formation and will implement schemes to regulate vegetable prices."

  • 16:24 (IST)

    Development in state stuck like Bengaluru traffic, says Amit Shah

    Amit Shah said that the development in Karnataka, under the Siddaramaiah government, is stuck like the traffic in Bengaluru. He said that the people's anger is perceptible across the state, and when a government fails like this, only then a chief minister has to leave his home seat and look for safe seats to fight elections. 

  • 16:21 (IST)

    Farmer suicides increased by 173% under Siddaramaiah govt, says Amit Shah

    Speaking to the press, Amit Shah said that the Siddaramaiah government was unperturbed by the increasing number of farmer suicides and their distress for 5 years. He said that while the farmer suicides under Congress shot up by 173 percent in Karnataka, in neighbouring BJP-ruled Maharashtra the figures have come down by 73 percent. 

    "Siddaramaiah government did nothing for the farmers and they are not even ready to give answers for their failure," Shah said. 

  • 16:17 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah will lose Badami and Chamundeshwari seats: Amit Shah

    "The people of Karnataka are seething with anger, which is palpable as one tours the state. When we campaigned in Badami, there would hardly be a household which did not participate in our roadshow. This shows that people are upset with the government. I think he will lose Badami with an even greater margin than in Chamundeshwari," Amit Shah.

  • 16:15 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah govt Independent India's most unsuccessful govt: Amit Shah

    Speaking at a press conference, Amit Shah said that the Siddaramaiah government is one of the most useless governments in Independent India. He said that he was able to experience the anger in people during his comprehensive campaign programme. He also quoted law and order figures to say that the government has failed utterly on all fronts. 

  • 16:07 (IST)

    Amit Shah addresses press conference on last day of campaign 

  • 16:03 (IST)

    On last day of Karnataka campaign Rahul Gandhi taunts Modi over his aversion to press interactions

    Buoyant after addressing a long press conference, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and used the opportunity to hit out on Narendra Modi. Latching on to the PM's reluctance to face press conferences and unplanned media interactions, Rahul said that he would continue to more and more pressers in the future too. 

  • 15:53 (IST)

    BJP deploys 50 of its netas to on last day of campaigning 

    According to NDTVUnion Ministers Ananth Kumar,  Anurag Thakur, DV Sadananda Gowda,  Krishnapal Gujjar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, and Santosh Gangwar are in Karnataka. They are among the senior leaders scheduled to address around 50 mega road shows across the state. The BJP's three-time Chief Ministers Raman Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are also part of the group that will address the roadshows.

  • Read the full interview here   ">

    15:45 (IST)

    'Karnataka is BJP's door to south': Amit Shah on party's poll prospects and 2019 Lok Sabha elections

    In an interview given to Firstpost, Amit Shah discussed the prospects of his party in the Karnataka elections at length. "We are not taking any chances. It is very important for us. The Karnataka polls are the BJP's door to the south. This shows how much importance we are giving these elections," he said. 

    Read the full interview here 

  • 15:34 (IST)

    BJP set up committee to grant reservation to OBC communities 

    "Our government increased the creamy layer income cap from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh per year and also constituted a commission to sub-categorise OBC communities to benefit them with reservation within constitutional sanctity," Modi said.  

  • 15:16 (IST)

    Narendra Modi addresses SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha Karyakartas of BJP through NaMo app

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha workers of karnataka BJP through the NaMo app. He said that the BJP firmly believed in BR Ambedkar's ideology and was committed to fulfilling his dream.

    "Taking inspiration from the great saints of Karnataka like Madara Chennaiah, Basaveswara and Urilinga Peddiare, we trying to fulfill Baba Saheb's dream of making a powerful and prosperous nation," Modi said.  

  • Read the full report here   ">

    15:08 (IST)

    'Rebel' MH Ambareesh opts out of Mandya contest as Congress seeks his support to reclaim lost ground

    This pre-poll season, Ambareesh, known as 'rebel star' in the Kannada movie industry, indulged in a cat-and-mouse game with Congress leaders by refusing to accept the Assembly ticket. While Ambareesh seems upset, there is discontent among his fans and followers as well. However, regardless of him refusing to contest, the party was counting on him for support.

    Though Ambareesh, a Vokkaliga, has opted out of the poll fray, his meeting with JD(S) state president and Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy has alerted political workers since JD(S) is already gaining support among a major chunk of the Vokkaliga population in the district.

    Ambareesh hasn't formally endorsed JD(S) yet. Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying: "He is disappointed with the way he was treated by the Congress... Ambareesh treats me as his younger brother. I am hopeful he will take a decision in a couple of days." Ambareesh has, however, stated that he is still loyal to the Congress.

    Read the full report here 

  • 14:39 (IST)

    My govt's singular focus was to bring glory back to Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Twitter that his government's "singular focus" was to bring glory back to Karnataka. "We have come a long way from being the most corrupt state in 2010 to become the investment capital of India by 2018," he said.

  • 13:46 (IST)

    "I don't want to get a certificate from Rahul Gandhi or Siddaramaiah about the secular identity of JD(S)," HD Kumaraswamy tells CNN-News18

  • 13:31 (IST)

    BJP on personal slander trip, not serious about Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the BJP has restricted itself to only mounting personal attacks on him and his party leaders during its Karnataka campaign and lacked seriousness about what they wished to deliver to the people in the state.

    "We put up a vision for the state while our opposition restricted itself to making personal attacks at the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah), (Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun) Khargeji, and myself and others," Rahul told the media in Bengaluru.

    "They (BJP) have not really named what they want to do for Karnataka. What the Congress wants to do for the state is very very clear," he said.

    IANS

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Watch: Amit Shah holds road show in Badami constituency

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Amit Shah holds roadshow in Badami constituency

  • 12:34 (IST)

    'Congress press meet a desperate attempt to convey their leaders are united'

    At the BJP press conference, Piyush Goyal said that he was "amazed" that there was a press conference that seemed only to have been called to try and address the issue of internal dissent and discontent in the Congress.


    "It was a desperate attempt to convey that Congress' leaders are united and there are no divisions in the party," Goyal said.

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Congress press meet almost looked tutored, says BJP

    At a press conference by the BJP, Union minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for not addressing issues particular to Karnataka. "It almost looked like a tutored press conference Many weren't allowed to ask questions. If an attempt was made to ask, questions were paraphrased," he said.

    "Congress, their president, along with the failed and corrupt Siddaramaiah government have no answers on issues of Karnataka," he said.

  • 11:54 (IST)

    'My mother is more Indian than many Indians I see'

    Responding to Narendra Modi's "personal attacks" against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "My mother is Italian, she also lived larger part of her life in India. She is more Indian than many Indians I see."

    He lashed out at Modi for bringing up Sonia's Italian heritage. "My mother sacrificed for this country; she has suffered for it. It shows the quality of the prime minister when he makes these types of comments," Rahul said.

  • 11:34 (IST)

    'Congress will win hands down'

    Alleging that RSS-BJP want to snatch the spirit of Karnataka and impose upon regressive ideology, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress "will never allow" them to do so.

    He asserted that that Congress will win the Karnataka Assembly polls "hands down". He said, "Whatever comes out of the prime minister's mouth is what is actually in his heart. He is absolutely convinced now, and he is right, that he is going to lose Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and he is going to lose 2019,"

  • 11:17 (IST)

    'It is my job to visit religous institutions'

    Responding to BJP's tag of 'Election Hindu' for him, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our people have different religious beliefs. As a leader of the political party, it is my job to visit the religious institution that invites me. I will however not go to a single institution that divides the society."

  • 11:16 (IST)

    'Narendra Modi has anger inside of him'

    Responding to personal attacks made by Narendra Modi against him, Rahul Gandhi narrated a story of Buddha and said that the prime minister had anger inside of him. "He is angry with everybody, not only me. I am a lightning rod for anger, I attract anger. But that is his problem. It is not my problem," he said.

    He claimed that the Union ministers were visiting state to campaign for the BJP because of "panic". "Congress has clearly demonstrated to them what it is capable of in Karnataka. This is a fight between the spirit of Karnataka and the RSS. We are depending on our extremely solid leadership in Karnataka. The RSS is trying to take over your state," he said.

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Rahul slams Modi for not raising Doka La issue during Wuhan summit

    Rahul Gandhi  spoke on his concerns over Narendra Modi's "heart-to-heart" summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping. "The prime minister went to China and didn't mention a word about Doka La. Are you telling me no agenda? What does he mean by going to China and Nepal with no agenda?"

    "Our foreign policy has been decimated. And it because he views foreign policy as individual exercise. There are huge forces and he needs to take into account the people sitting in the foreign ministry," he added.

    He justified why he raised his concern in the first place. "I am very passionate about the China issue. The central challenge is our ability to give jobs to our youngsters. China is a competitor. I am very passionate when I see fundamental errors being made. There is a disaster in the foreign policies," he said.

  • 11:01 (IST)

    'Atrocities against women a national issue, will continue to raise it'

    Rahul Gandhi responded to the row after he held candlelight march against Kathua and Unnao rape case. "Kathua and Unnao rape cases are fundamental issues. The treatment of our women is a fundamental issue. Narendra Modi likes to talk about bullet trains, but not about these issues," he said.

    He accused the prime minister of not talking on farmers' issues or the tickets given to Reddy brothers. "Modi has not given one rupee for the farmers of Karnataka. He comes and says, he fights for corruption. On his stage, there is Yeddyurappa and on the other side there are the Reddy brothers, who've stolen as much money as the Congress put in MGNREGA. In none of his speeches does he talk about the eight tickets given to the Reddy brothers."

    "And by the way, atrocities against women is a national issue and we will continue to raise it," he added.

  • 10:54 (IST)

    'Modi has nothing to say about Karnataka's future'

    Responding to Narendra Modi's "naamdaar" jibe, "Modi has nothing to say anything about the future of Karnataka. I am not going to engage in his distractions."

    He also addressed the Rafale deal. "Modi said the Rafale deal was a cracked by the NDA government was better than the deal cracked by UPA. I agree with Modi, it was a good deal for him and his friends. He didn't follow the procedure. He paid Rs 1,500 crore for a Rs 700 crore plane. You can see the effects of it with the kind of money they are throwing around in the state.," he siad.

  • 10:41 (IST)

    There is a lack of seriousness in BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

    Beginning the press conference, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "​I've been now travelling around Karnataka for a couple of months. The Congress has got a very good campaign. Our party is united. Our Opposition has restricted itself from making personal attacks against our chief minister and leaders. We are confident of winning the election."

    Lashing out at the BJP for its "lack of seriousness", Rahul said, "We prepared a manifesto and it is truly on the essence of Karnataka. In contrast, the BJP made another manifesto in three-four days, copying things from our manifesto. There is a lack of seriousness in  the BJP." 

  • 10:36 (IST)

    We are here to create history, says Siddaramaiah

  • 09:58 (IST)

    'Congress blocked OBC Commission'

    Narendra Modi accused the Congress of doing vote bank politics and blocking the bill in the Rajya Sabha that gives constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. "Congress wants the votes of OBC community but they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional status," he said.

  • 09:47 (IST)

    'BJP working to empower SC/ST/OBCs'

    "Today through various schemes, the government is working towards providing social justice and equality," Narendra Modi said during his interaction with the BJP workers from SC/ST/OBC category.

    He said that the BJP was working to empower the backward classes. "Stand up and MUDRA schemes are helping to make SC/ST/OBC and women financially empowered," he said.

  • 09:30 (IST)

    Modi urges BJP workers to work tirelessly for members of SC/ST/OBC

    In his address to BJP workers of belonging to SC/ST/OBCs category, Narendra Modi urged them to work tirelessly for the welfare of deprived and women.

    "Go to the homes of the SC/ST/OBC and minority members of the society and communicate the policies of the government to them. Convey to them that the BJP is working towards the betterment of one and all," he said.

  • 09:27 (IST)

    Modi speaks on BR Ambedkar's dream of India

    Hailing BR Ambedkar's contribution, Narendra Modi said, "BR Ambedkar had a dream of India as a country which takes each and every person forward."

  • 09:24 (IST)

    'Congress has no room in its heart for Dalits and OBCs'

    Lashing out at the Congress, Narendra Modi said, "Congress has no room in it's heart for Dalits and those belonging to the backward classes. Congress also has no respect for BR Ambedkar. I urge Congress to tell one work that it has done to honour Ambedkar's efforts."

    "BJP has always fought to ensure Ambedkar's gets due respect," he added.

  • 09:18 (IST)

    Modi hails BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao's Phule's contributions

    Addressing the SC/ST/OBC workers of the BJP in Karnataka, Narendra Modi, "Despite the presence of several communities and classes, in some way we'll all unite. I have no doubt of it."

    Hailing social reformer Jyotirao Phule, he said, "Before Babasahab, Mahatma Phule spearheaded the movement to fight the atrocities on the backward classes." 

  • 09:08 (IST)

    Narendra Modi addresses BJP's SC/ST/OBC workers through his app

    Addressing Karnataka BJP workers through his app, Narendra Modi said, "Today the most people from SC/ST/OBC are connected to the BJP. BJP believes in equality. Maximum number of SC/ST/OBC MPs are from the BJP. We believe in development for all"

    "BJP has always been committed to he welfare of those belonging to the backward classes," Modi said.

  • 09:01 (IST)

    Roadshow and a press conference in Amit Shah's schedule for the day

    BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a road show in Badami constituency at 11.30 am and later address a press conference at the BJP media centre in Bengalury at 4 pm.

  • 08:37 (IST)

    23 BJP leaders to hold roadshows today

    On the last day of campaigning, 23 leaders from the BJP, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ananth Kumar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Prakash Javadekar are scheduled to hold megaroad shows in different parts of Karnataka on Thursday.

    BJP chief ministers from Shivraj Singh and Raman Singh will also hold roadshows in the state.

  • 08:35 (IST)

    Updates begin for 10 May, Thursday

  • 20:51 (IST)

    Congress keeps questioning what Modi govt has done: Modi

    "We have approved stringent punishments for those who commit crimes against women. Such crimes cannot be tolerated. Heinous crimes are not a political issue, I wish the Congress understood this," says Narendra Modi.

  • 20:50 (IST)

    Congress should tell people what they have done for Karnataka, says Modi

  • 20:24 (IST)

    Congress thinks that the prime minister's seat is reserved for just one dynasty, says Modi

  • 20:20 (IST)

    Congress has always worked for their own family: Modi

    Narendra Modi says the Congress has always worked for their own goodwill, for their own family. Their actions have deteriorated the condition of the country. He goes onto say, "This is a democracy and you cannot say one fine day that you are going to be the prime minister of the country, the public will decide that." 

    "When Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Batukeshwar Dutt, Veer Savarkar, greats like them were jailed fighting for the country's independence, did any Congress leader went to meet them? But the Congress leaders go and meet the corrupt who have been jailed," adds Modi.

Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE updates: With less than a day before citizens of Karnataka exercise their franchise on 12 May, all major parties were busy slinging mud at each other over the recovery of nearly 10,000 voter ID cards from a flat in Rajrajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat as the vitriol filled campaign ended on Thursday.

The Election Commission on Thursday night deferred a decision on the recovery of nearly 10,000 voter ID cards from a flat in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat of poll-bound Karnataka even as it sought fresh information from the state election machinery.

Representational image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yeddyurappa. Agencies

Representational image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yeddyurappa. Agencies

Highly-placed sources in the Commission said prima facie it seems that most of the voter ID cards recovered were "genuine". But the reason as to why they were found in the flat is still being ascertained.

The Commission, the sources said, deliberated on the issue and decided to seek more information from the state election administration before arriving at a conclusion. Karnataka chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar told a press conference that so far, two persons have been arrested. More arrests are likely and the case is already under investigation.

If the EC finds that a fraud was involved, it could even cancel election to the constituency.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress of making desperate attempts to win elections in an "undemocratic" way, but said such machinations would not work and his party would win 130 plus seats.

Shah referred to the alleged "bogus" voter ID card scandal, saying, "it tells us how desperately the Congress wants to win the election."

The vitriol-filled campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections ended on Thursday with top leaders of the BJP and Congress, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, making a last-gasp effort to sway the voters in a likely cliffhanger.

From corruption to communalism, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Rs 70 lakh Hublot watch to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin, the electoral potboiler had it all.

Like all state polls since he assumed the reins of power in New Delhi, Modi helmed the BJP's adrenaline-charged campaign despite the party having declared BS Yeddyurappa its chief ministerial candidate, while Rahul Gandhi helmed that of the Congress.

Though Modi remained out of the electoral scene for a long time after addressing a public meeting in February, he launched a blitzkrieg on 1 May, addressing over a score of rallies in his bid to wrest the key southern state, which BJP chief Amit Shah dubbed as the party's "gateway to south", from the Congress.

Polling for the Karnataka Assembly Election will take place on 12 May with counting of votes on 15 May.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 09:41 AM

