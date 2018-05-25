Karnataka floor test latest updates: Both the parties have issued whips to their respective lawmakers to vote in favour of the motion when put to vote.
"We have asked all our MLAs to stay together in the city for one more day to ensure their presence in the Assembly to avoid cross-voting or abstention during crucial voting on the confidence motion," a Congress official told IANS in Bengaluru.
Cloistered at a luxurious resort and hotel for the last nine days since political turmoil hit the state, the Congress and JD(S) lawmakers are cooling their heels away from their families and eagerly waiting for their ordeal to end. The lawmakers of the Congress are currently lodged at Hilton Embassy Golflinks at Domlur, reported while JD(S) MLAs are staying at Prestige Golfshire Resort off Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The MLAs are expected to remain at the resort and hotel till the trust vote begins.
As Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy braces for a floor test on Friday, the special Assembly session is expected to begin around noon after the election of a new Speaker. While the JD(S)-Congress alliance has nominated Congress leader Ramesh Kumar while BJP has fielded five-time MLA S Suresh Kumar.
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will face a floor test on Friday which he is widely expected to sail through, barring any unforeseeable events, ending the 10-day political uncertainty in the state.
The 58-year-old Kumaraswamy, who was sworn-in at a grand assembly of leaders of non-BJP parties on Wednesday, looks sitting pretty given the strength of the JD(S)-Congress-BSP coalition in the House.
While the Congress has 78 MLAs, Kumaraswamy's JD(S) has 36, and BSP 1. The alliance has also claimed support of the lone KPJP MLA and an independent. Kumaraswamy had won from two constituencies.
BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, who was sworn-in as the chief minister on 17 May, had stepped down two days later in the face of imminent defeat without going through the motions of a floor test.
The 224-member Assembly has an effective strength of 221, as election for Jayanagar seat was countermanded following the death of the BJP candidate, and deferred in RR Nagar over allegations of electoral malpractices.
After taking oath, Kumaraswamy had voiced confidence about winning the floor test, but said he had an apprehension that the BJP would try to repeat "Operation Kamala" to bring down his government.
The term "Operation Kamala" or "Operation Lotus" was coined in 2008, when the BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa took over as the chief minister. The party was short of three MLAs for a simple majority.
As part of "Operation Kamala", named after the BJP's election symbol lotus, some Congress and JD(S) MLAs were persuaded to join the saffron party, relinquish their membership of the Assembly, and re-contest elections. Their resignations brought down the numbers required for a victory during the trust vote, which Yeddyurappa won.
Unfazed by Yeddyurappa's unceremonious exit, the BJP on Thursday fielded its senior leader S Suresh Kumar, a fifth term MLA, for the post of the Speaker whose election will precede the trust vote.
Ramesh Kumar of Congress too filed his nomination for the post as the candidate of the ruling coalition.
"Based on the strength of numbers and various other factors, our party leaders have confidence that I will win. With that confidence I have filed my nomination," the BJP candidate said, indicating that the saffron party was keen on giving the JD(S)-Congress alliance a run for its money.
The BJP is the single largest party in the Assembly with 104 MLAs.
When asked about his chances of winning, the BJP nominee said, "I have filed my nomination. There is election tomorrow at 12:15 pm. After the election you will get to know."
Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence about the coalition candidate's victory.
"I got to know that the BJP has also filed nomination. I hope they will withdraw. If election happens, Ramesh Kumar's victory is certain," he said.
Though Kumaraswamy will likely have a smooth sailing during the confidence vote, expanding the Cabinet may be a tough call for him.
Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was widely credited with having kept the flock of party MLAs together amid claims of attempted poaching by the BJP, is reportedly not happy after being ignored for the deputy chief minister's post that went to the party's Dalit face G Parameshwara.
"Is it the same for those who win one seat and those who win the state? I have not come to politics to take sanyas. I will play chess not football," Shivakumar had said.
In an indication of irritants Kumaraswamy will likely face, Parameshwara said on Thursday the coalition was yet to discuss the tenure of the JD(S) leader as the chief minister.
"We have not yet discussed those modalities," he said in response to a question about whether Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister for full five years.
"We are also yet to decide on what portfolios have to go to them and what should be with us....then five-year term, whether they should be or we should also," he said.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 25, 2018 08:57 AM
Highlights
'Not yet discussed those modalities,' says G Parameshwara on if HD Kumaraswamy will remain CM for five years
In an indication of irritants Kumaraswamy will likely face, Parameshwara said on Thursday the coalition was yet to disuss the tenure of the JD(S) leader as the chief minister.
"We have not yet discussed those modalities," he said in response to a question about whether Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister for full five years. "We are also yet to decide on what portfolios have to go to them and what should be with us....then five-year term, whether they should be or we should also," he said.- PTI
Congress MLA DK Shivakumar miffed at not getting Deputy CM's post
Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was widely credited with having kept the flock of party MLAs together amid claims of attempted poaching by the BJP, is reportedly not happy after being ignored for the deputy chief minister's post that went to the party's Dalit face G Parameshwara.
"Is it the same for those who win one seat and those who win the state? I have not come to politics to take sanyas. I will play chess, not football," Shivakumar had said. - PTI
Congress, JD(S) MLAs to remain in resorts till floor test is over
"Our MLAs will be in the resort till the floor test is over. They will then be free to unite with their families," a Congress leader, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.
"There is a wrong impression that our MLAs are confined. If this is confinement, then everybody would wish to be like them. People are forgetting that they are in the top luxury resort, which ordinary people cannot afford," he said.
BJP fields five-time MLA S Suresh Kumar as its nominee for Speaker; banks on his clean image
Suresh Kumar, a fifth term MLA from Bengaluru, filed his nomination papers before Assembly Secretary S Murthy at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.
According to media reports, Kumar, a lawyer by profession, came into electoral politics as a city corporator in 1983 on a BJP ticket. He was also its leader in the Council and has also been closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS).
Congress, JD(S) MLAs still lodged in hotels
Cloistered at a luxurious resort and hotel for the last nine days since political turmoil hit the state, the Congress and JD(S) lawmakers are cooling their heels away from their families and eagerly waiting for their ordeal to end. The lawmakers of the Congress are currently lodged at Hilton Embassy Golflinks at Domlur, reported while JD(S) MLAs are staying at Prestige Golfshire Resort off Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Floor test around 12 pm
As directed by Governor Vajubhai Vala on 19 May after inviting HD Kumaraswamy to form the government, the chief minister and JD(S) leader will move the confidence motion in the Assembly at 12.15 pm and ask the new Speaker to conduct the floor test.
HD Kumaraswamy braces for floor test today
An upbeat Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday expressed confidence about winning the trust vote on Friday and proving that his JD(S)- Congress coalition government has the majority in the new Assembly.
"I am confident of winning the trust vote on the Assembly floor as we have the numbers in our favour," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru, a day after he took oath in front of the state Secretariat in the city centre. -IANS
08:57 (IST)
Siddaramaiah confident of Congress leader Ramesh Kumar winning Speaker's election
Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence on Thursday about the coalition candidate's victory. "I got to know that the BJP has also filed nomination. I hope they will withdraw. If election happens, Ramesh Kumar's victory is certain," he said. - PTI
08:39 (IST)
Congress-JD(S) alliance off to shaky start with 'berthing pains' over portfolios, farmers' loans
After all the betting that went on over who would form the government in Karnataka, voters are now placing a new wager: How long will the coalition last? There is nothing to suggest that the marriage will be on rocks quickly, not so soon after the magnificent photo op it presented for a whole gamut of non-BJP leaders who arrived to witness the ceremony. But the uneasiness of coalition partners became clear sooner than expected: Even before JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy took the oath as chief minister on Wednesday.
Just when Kumaraswamy thought he had almost crossed the hurdle of deciding how many ministers Congress must have in the government, he found himself staring at a new hitch: Congress isn’t keen on letting him implement his grandiose but financially disastrous promise to waive farmers’ loans.
08:29 (IST)
Congress, JD(S) issues whips to MLAs to vote in favour of Kumaraswamy
Both the parties have issued whips to their respective lawmakers to vote in favour of the motion when put to vote.
"We have asked all our MLAs to stay together in the city for one more day to ensure their presence in the Assembly to avoid cross-voting or abstention during crucial voting on the confidence motion," a Congress official told IANS in Bengaluru. - IANS
08:25 (IST)
'Not yet discussed those modalities,' says G Parameshwara on if HD Kumaraswamy will remain CM for five years
In an indication of irritants Kumaraswamy will likely face, Parameshwara said on Thursday the coalition was yet to disuss the tenure of the JD(S) leader as the chief minister.
"We have not yet discussed those modalities," he said in response to a question about whether Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister for full five years. "We are also yet to decide on what portfolios have to go to them and what should be with us....then five-year term, whether they should be or we should also," he said.- PTI
08:22 (IST)
Congress MLA DK Shivakumar miffed at not getting Deputy CM's post
Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was widely credited with having kept the flock of party MLAs together amid claims of attempted poaching by the BJP, is reportedly not happy after being ignored for the deputy chief minister's post that went to the party's Dalit face G Parameshwara.
"Is it the same for those who win one seat and those who win the state? I have not come to politics to take sanyas. I will play chess, not football," Shivakumar had said. - PTI
08:16 (IST)
RECAP: KPCC seeks registration of complaint against BS Yeddyurappa, others for criminal conspiracy, corruption
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's lawyer reportedly wrote to the Police Superintendent (Bengaluru Urban Wing, Anti-Corruption Bureau) on Thursday, seeking registration of complaint against BJP's BS Yeddyurappa and others alleging criminal conspiracy and corruption to win the floor test in Karnataka Assembly on Friday, reported ANI.
07:58 (IST)
BJP leader Suresh Kumar is no stranger to controversy
In the run-up to the recently concluded Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress' legal cell had filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau against Suresh Kumar for amassing illegal wealth.
His daughter's name was also dragged in a controversy when the police, along with Congress workers, raided the Yuva Morcha office in Rajajinagar and seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.9 lakh. The Congress claimed that Kumar's daughter Disha was among the people caught with the money kept for distributing among the voters.
However, Kumar and his daughter denied all allegations and clarified that they had no connection with the person arrested with the amount and that this was a political ploy to ruin Kumar's image
07:50 (IST)
BJP's Speaker nominee Suresh Kumar considered for CM's post in 2011
In 2011, when the then-chief minister BS Yeddyurappa had to step down after the Ballari mining scam, Kumar was among the names considered by BJP for the chief minister's post.
07:48 (IST)
Congress, JD(S) MLAs to remain in resorts till floor test is over
"Our MLAs will be in the resort till the floor test is over. They will then be free to unite with their families," a Congress leader, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.
"There is a wrong impression that our MLAs are confined. If this is confinement, then everybody would wish to be like them. People are forgetting that they are in the top luxury resort, which ordinary people cannot afford," he said.
07:42 (IST)
BJP leader Suresh Kumar has been elected four times from Rajajinagar constituency
He became an MLA from Rajajinagar in 1994 and has been elected from the constituency four times since then except in 2004 when he was defeated by Narendra Kumar NL of the Congress. He was the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs in the first BJP-led government in a southern state in 2008. As per reports, Kumar made his mark in the Assembly by highlighting important issues relating to urban and education sectors.
07:37 (IST)
BJP fields five-time MLA S Suresh Kumar as its nominee for Speaker; banks on his clean image
Suresh Kumar, a fifth term MLA from Bengaluru, filed his nomination papers before Assembly Secretary S Murthy at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.
According to media reports, Kumar, a lawyer by profession, came into electoral politics as a city corporator in 1983 on a BJP ticket. He was also its leader in the Council and has also been closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS).
07:35 (IST)
No telephone access for Congress, JD(S) MLAs; both parties refute claims
There were reports that the Congress and JD(S) MLAs did not even have access to telephone so they could keep in touch with their families, but the claim was refuted by both Congress and JD(S) leaders.
Reports said these "restless, homesick" legislators pleaded to be allowed to go home even for a day, but their request was turned down. Though nobody could vouch for the authenticity of these claims, the MLAs have been kept away from media glare. - PTI
07:32 (IST)
Congress, JD(S) MLAs still lodged in hotels
Cloistered at a luxurious resort and hotel for the last nine days since political turmoil hit the state, the Congress and JD(S) lawmakers are cooling their heels away from their families and eagerly waiting for their ordeal to end. The lawmakers of the Congress are currently lodged at Hilton Embassy Golflinks at Domlur, reported while JD(S) MLAs are staying at Prestige Golfshire Resort off Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
07:22 (IST)
Special Assembly session to begin post-noon
"The Assembly will begin the special session for the floor test post-noon after election of the new Speaker. The opposition BJP has fielded its senior legislator S Suresh Kumar against Congress nominee KR Ramesh Kumar," an official of the state legislative secretariat told IANS in Bengaluru.
07:12 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy apprehensive about 'Operation Kamala'
After taking oath, Kumaraswamy had voiced confidence about winning the floor test, but said he had an apprehension that the BJP would try to repeat "Operation Kamala" to bring down his government.
The term "Operation Kamala" or "Operation Lotus" was coined in 2008, when the BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa took over as the chief minister. The party was short of three MLAs for a simple majority.
As part of "Operation Kamala", named after the BJP's election symbol lotus, some Congress and JD(S) MLAs were persuaded to join the saffron party, relinquish their membership of the Assembly, and re-contest elections. Their resignations brought down the numbers required for a victory during the trust vote, which Yeddyurappa won.
07:09 (IST)
Ahead of trust vote, BJP leader Sambit Patra takes dig at JD(S)-Congress alliance
Hitting out at the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka over Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's remarks ahead of Friday's floor test, BJP leader Sambit Patra said "Governance in Karnataka was never a priority for the Unholy Alliance. To keep the Mandate of the people out of power is their only aim!"
06:56 (IST)
Kumaraswamy expected to sail through today's floor test
With a combined strength of 117 legislators in the 225-member Assembly, including 37 of the JD(S), 78 of the Congress and two other MLAs, Kumaraswamy has six more votes than the halfway mark of 111 required for majority, excluding the Speaker. Three seats are vacant.
The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the May 12 elections, fell seven short of the halfway mark to save its three-day government on 19 May, resulting in its chief minister BS Yeddyurappa resigning before the floor test.
06:54 (IST)
Floor test around 12 pm
As directed by Governor Vajubhai Vala on 19 May after inviting HD Kumaraswamy to form the government, the chief minister and JD(S) leader will move the confidence motion in the Assembly at 12.15 pm and ask the new Speaker to conduct the floor test.
06:40 (IST)
HD Kumaraswamy braces for floor test today
An upbeat Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday expressed confidence about winning the trust vote on Friday and proving that his JD(S)- Congress coalition government has the majority in the new Assembly.
"I am confident of winning the trust vote on the Assembly floor as we have the numbers in our favour," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru, a day after he took oath in front of the state Secretariat in the city centre. -IANS