Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: Which constituencies had the lowest margins of victory?

The results of the Karnataka Assembly election were declared on Tuesday and they threw up — as expected in some quarters — a hung Assembly with the BJP snapping up 104 seats, the Congress having to settle for 78 and the Janata Dal (Secular) managing 38.

The average margin of victory across the 222 constituencies that went to the polls was around 18,342 votes, with a high of 81,626 votes in Pukaleshinagar (SC) and a low of 90 votes in Devar Hippargi.

Here's a closer look at the 10 narrowest margins of victory:

