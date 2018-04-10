Is SM Krishna Returning to Congress?

Senior politician and former Congress stalwart SM Krishna is considering returning to his mother party merely a year after he joined the BJP in a surprise move, calling the Congress a party in rapid decline.

State Congress sources claim that the former external affairs minister is now interested in rejoining the party as he is disillusioned with the BJP. He feels that the saffron party has humiliated him by giving no importance to him.

“BJP has also refused to field his daughter Shambhavi from Rajarajeshwarinagara Assembly seat in Bengaluru. Neither the state BJP, nor its national leadership is giving him any importance. He is actually a nobody in BJP. It has hurt him deeply. He has been sending the feelers to Congress for the past two months,” a senior Congress leader told News18.