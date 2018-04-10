Editor's Note: Voting in the Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 will take place on 12 May, with the results to be declared on 15 May. Three parties — Indian National Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) — are in the fray. This live blog will attempt to collate major news breaks which are pertinent to the upcoming elections and get crucial information related to the state Assembly election on one page.
Karnataka Assembly polls 2018 Latest Updates: BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa appeared unfazed despite Lingayat seers lending support to the Congress. He said that the community members remained firmly behind BJP and "only one or two swami jis" seem to have said such a thing. Meanwhile the Congress party has expressed confidence that Siddaramaiah will get a second run as Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Yeddyurappa said that the party could release its second list of candidates by 11 April.
Yeddyurappa, will contest from Shikaripura Assembly constituency, the party's Central Election Committee announced on Sunday, as it released a list of 72 candidates for the high-stake contest.
Veteran state leaders Jagadish Shettar and KS Eswarappa will contest from Hubli Dharwad Central and Shimoga Assembly seats, respectively, it said. The BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah, met earlier tonight to finalise the candidates for the polls.
Senior party leader JP Nadda released the list of 72 candidates following the committee's meeting. The BJP has also fielded its Lok Sabha MP B Sriramulu in the polls. The meeting, official sources said, delineated on probable candidates for over 140 seats and the names of remaining candidates are likely to be announced soon.
The elections to the 225-seat assembly are scheduled for 12 May. The BJP is pulling out all the stops to oust the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government from Karnataka, the only big state where the opposition party is in power.
Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 19:33 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 20:10 PM
Highlights
20:10 (IST)
Vote anyone but BJP: TDP tells Andhra Pradesh people in Karnataka
Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister KE Krishna Murthy urged the Telegu speaking population in poll-bound state of Karnataka to vote for anybody but BJP, citing the 'great injustice' done by the party to Andhra Pradesh.
19:51 (IST)
Is SM Krishna Returning to Congress?
Senior politician and former Congress stalwart SM Krishna is considering returning to his mother party merely a year after he joined the BJP in a surprise move, calling the Congress a party in rapid decline.
State Congress sources claim that the former external affairs minister is now interested in rejoining the party as he is disillusioned with the BJP. He feels that the saffron party has humiliated him by giving no importance to him.
“BJP has also refused to field his daughter Shambhavi from Rajarajeshwarinagara Assembly seat in Bengaluru. Neither the state BJP, nor its national leadership is giving him any importance. He is actually a nobody in BJP. It has hurt him deeply. He has been sending the feelers to Congress for the past two months,” a senior Congress leader told News18.
19:44 (IST)
BJP's first candidates list exposes internal fissures, cadre calls leadership 'autocratic'
The BJP state unit received the list with mixed reactions. Party leaders and workers are upset over the selection of people who have migrated from other parties in at least three seats — Chickpet in Bengaluru, Afzalpur in Kalaburgi district, and Basavakalyan in Bidar district.
Party workers slammed the national leadership for ignoring the recommendations of the district-level core committees and compromising on internal democracy. The cadres are especially shocked over the choice of Malikayya Guttedar, who switched over from the Congress just a week ago, in Afzalpur. “There are more things than just power and money... a party member who toiled for the party for long years has been sidelined to make way for Guttedar, which is nothing but an autocratic tendency (of the BJP),” said Dharmaiah Nayak, a BJP leader in Kalaburgi.
Read the full article here
19:40 (IST)
Updates for 10 April begin
21:29 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot appointed member of Congress central election panel
Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot has been appointed a member of the party's central election committee, the apex body for selection of candidates during elections.
Gehlot, a former chief minister of Rajasthan, was recently appointed the AICC general secretary in charge of organisation and training of party cadres.
PTI
21:00 (IST)
BS Yeddyurappa unfazed by Lingayat seers' support for Congress
Yeddyurappa said that it is just a few of them who have made these statements, while the entire Lingayat-Veerashaiva community is with the BJP.
"This is the work of one or two Swamijis and I am not at all bothered. Almost everyone in the community is with us and we are going to win about 150 seats and form the government," The Times of India quoted him as saying.
20:42 (IST)
‘Congress, BJP are two sides of same coin: JD(S)
Janata Dal (Secular) state president HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday sought to reply to Rahul Gandhi's charge that his party was in cahoots with the BJP. Terming both two sides of the same coin he said they share a “one should beat and another would weep” agreement, The Times of India reported.
“JD(S) is not the BJP’s B team as alleged by the Congress. On the contrary, leaders who were with Janata Pariwar migrated to the Congress and formed a B team, sidelining seniors like Mallikjarjuna Kharge and Parameshwara," he said.
19:56 (IST)
Miscreants snatch away applications regarding voter list
Miscreants today snatched away about 450 applications pertaining to the addition, changes and deletion of names from the voter list at Yashwanthapura in Bengaluru.
According to S Yogeshwar, returning officer of Yashwanthapura constituency, the incident occurred when a special drive in booth number 74 of the constituency was going on at a school.
An FIR has been lodged against the unknown miscreants, police said.
19:54 (IST)
18:56 (IST)
BJP's second list of candidates likely on 11 April: Yeddyurappa
The BJP's Karnataka unit chief B S Yeddyurappa today said the second list of party candidates for the May 12 assembly election in the state was likely to be announced on 11 April.
The former chief minister also announced that he would file his nomination from Shikaripura in Shivamogga district on 19 April.
18:55 (IST)
BJP plans to bank on brand Modi again
“Our campaign so far has been lacklustre. We have failed to put the Congress on back foot. Actually, they are setting the agenda and we are being forced to react to them. The party high command has taken a serious note of it and they seem to have decided to take direct charge of the campaign,” said a senior state BJP leader.
The state BJP has requested Modi to address at least 15 public meetings. According to a spokesman of the party, depending on the situation Modi may spare more time for Karnataka addressing over a dozen meetings.
“PM Modi is our biggest weapon. We want him to create a Modi “wave” closer to the election. In Gujarat, he single handedly rescued the party from a certain defeat. The situation is not so favourable even here. We are hopeful that Prime Minister will do the magic,” he said.
The RSS is also of the opinion that Modi is their best bet and he should lead the campaign against Congress.
Read the full story here
16:12 (IST)
JD(S) seeks to draw first blood, ropes in 20 Congress workers from Siddaramaiah's Chamundeshwari constituency
The Janata Dal (Secular) which holds the Chamundeshwari seat, is trying to dent his chances of victory by roping in Congress party workers. On Wednesday, the JD(S) announced that 20 Congress workers in the constituency, including block-level leaders like Kaling Naik, Angadi Manju, and MH Rajashekar were joining the party.
G T Devegowda, the JD(S) MLA from Chamundeshwari constituency, said that Congress workers were not happy with Siddaramaiah’s leadership and were defecting only because they intend to see HD Kumaraswamy as chief minister. JD(S)’s claim may not prove to be a setback for the Congress, but it is bound to impact party’s campaign strategy.
Read the whole story here
16:05 (IST)
Karnataka Congress' comeback to BJP over its temple run jibe on Rahul Gandhi
16:03 (IST)
Has Siddaramaiah walked into a trap by contesting at Chamundeshwari, in place of Varuna?
With his desire to see his son, Yathindra take a plunge into electoral politics, Siddaramaiah has given up on his safe Varuna seat to risk it in Chamundeshwari. The odds are stacked against Siddaramaiah in this constituency that is named after the hilltop Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru.
He will be up against GT Deve Gowda of the JD(S). Gowda is the sitting MLA and also a one-time close associate of the chief minister. Siddaramaiah wants to pitch his decision to contest from his erstwhile constituency as the return of the prodigal son in what is being spoken of as his 10th and final electoral battle. But Gowda labels Siddaramaiah as someone who "abandoned" Chamundeshwari for Varuna after his skip-a-heartbeat 2006 victory.
Read the full article here
15:55 (IST)
Only three women among 72 candidates in BJP's first list
Only three women figure among the 72 contestants - Sashikala Jolle from Nippani assembly segment in the state's northwest region, Roopali Naik from Karwar in the coastal area and Poornima Srinivas from Hiriyur in central part.
Sashikala is re-contesting from the same seat, while Roopali is a former civic corporator in Bengaluru and Poornima is the party's women wing's secretary.
15:53 (IST)
BJP announces its first list of candidates
The BJP on Sunday released its first list of 72 candidates to contest in the 12 May Karnataka Assembly elections for the 224 seats across the southern state.
Among the candidates are many of the party's 48 sitting or outgoing legislators from the state's northern, central and southern region, including Bengaluru, which has 28 assembly constituencies.
Prominent nominees are the party's chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa from Shikaripura, KS Eshwarappa from Shivamogga, Jagadish Shettar from Hubli-Dharwad Central, Basavaraj Bommai from Shiggaon, CM Udasi from Hangal, KV Hegde from Sirsi and B. Sriramulu from Molakalmuru (reserved).