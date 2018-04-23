You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka Assembly election 2018: Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Mangaluru on 27 April, attend campaign meeting in Bantwal

Politics PTI Apr 23, 2018 07:28:11 IST

Mangaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Mangaluru on 27 April on the sixth leg of his election tour to attend a campaign meeting at Bantwal constituency, ahead of the 12 May Karnataka Assembly elections.

State Forests Minister and Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge B Ramanath Rai is the party candidate in the constituency.

Karnataka Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi to be in Mangaluru on 27 April

File image of Rahul Gandhi. Twitter/@INCIndia

Gandhi will also attend a district-level conference of the party with senior leaders on the day, party sources said.

The Congress leader will then proceed to Dharmasthala temple town after addressing the people near Brahmashri Narayana Guru circle in Bantwal, the sources said.

Gandhi had visited the coastal region on 20 March and held many roadshows. He had also visited places of worship, including Rosario Cathedral, Kudroli Temple and Ullal Dargah.


Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 07:28 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores