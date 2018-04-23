Karnataka Assembly election 2018: Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Mangaluru on 27 April, attend campaign meeting in Bantwal

Mangaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Mangaluru on 27 April on the sixth leg of his election tour to attend a campaign meeting at Bantwal constituency, ahead of the 12 May Karnataka Assembly elections.

State Forests Minister and Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge B Ramanath Rai is the party candidate in the constituency.

Gandhi will also attend a district-level conference of the party with senior leaders on the day, party sources said.

The Congress leader will then proceed to Dharmasthala temple town after addressing the people near Brahmashri Narayana Guru circle in Bantwal, the sources said.

Gandhi had visited the coastal region on 20 March and held many roadshows. He had also visited places of worship, including Rosario Cathedral, Kudroli Temple and Ullal Dargah.