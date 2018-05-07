Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: Narendra Modi's connection with crowd boosts BJP, lays track for 2019

Ten days from now, the electronic voting machines (EVM) in Karnataka would finally have spoken. In our 70-year history, there has probably never been so much excitement over polls as in the past four years.

Every election — from panchayats to state Assemblies — has been given the status of a national referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whether this is a function of a new phenomenon of political voyeurism fanned by 24/7 hyperventilating TV anchors or the simmering angst of a large section of our intelligentsia, who are still not able to accept Modi’s rise to power, is difficult to tell. But elections seem to have become, after cricket, Indians' favourite pastime.

Like cricket, an entire ecosystem has spawned around elections. It is surprising that no one has yet talked of the polls' employment-generating potential from the plethora of ancillary services that come with elections.

Going beyond the obvious — event management, logistics, advertisements, media and communication — psephology and opinion polls first emerged as a sunrise industry. The old ‘paid news’, now has a new cousin in “paid opinion polls”, which some allege are used to manipulate voters.

Then, there was the advent of social media and data analytics. Though Cambridge Analytica came into news even before that there were small Information Technology shacks with their homegrown suites of booth management, digital and mobile campaigns.

In 2014, other than Modi and BJP, leaders and national parties had hardly any social media presence. Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not have even a Twitter account till 2015. Since then, of course, life has leapfrogged and every politician, young or old, has become active on social media.

All parties now have a social media in-charge and professional agencies have been roped in to craft digital strategies.

Similarly, every leader, including many old school politicians, has a “Pidi” to manage his or her Twitter handle. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is being hailed as the new rising star of Twitter for his smart quips and sharp repartee to Modi’s campaign speeches.

After successive failures to predict election outcomes, journalists and political pundits have become wary of making prophecies. Even the satta market is no longer considered infallible. Now, we have moved to the other extreme when social media activity is being seen as a barometer of election prospects, and is often given higher weightage than ground reporting and opinion polls. Therefore, if one were to go solely by the Twitter index, it appeared to be “advantage Congress” in Karnataka.

But after Modi descended on the scene last week for his last lap of campaigning, delivering up to 4 speeches a day, the mood of the commentariat began to alter perceptively and they were willing to concede a recovery in BJP’s fortunes. The narrative is already changing and, one presumes, op-eds are being kept ready on how from being totally out of the game, Modi alone turned the tide for BJP. Still, as we all know, Indian voters are inscrutable and no one can be sure until the last EVM has been opened.

While some part of it is clearly rhetoric and posturing, perhaps, even a wee bit of calibrated bravado, Modi’s body language and speeches exude a good deal of confidence. A consummate communicator, he does not take a cookie cutter approach like his opponents who keep harping on the same issues not just rally to rally but election after election. Modi tailors his content for specific audiences.

Therefore, the success of his rallies have to be measured not just in terms of the size of the turnout, but the connect and chemistry he is able to establish with the crowd.

Judging by these twin standards, Modi’s recent public meetings have been a roaring success in more ways than one.

Thus, Modi has been moving from issue to issue that concerns and resonates with the local electorate as he flies from one venue to another across geographic clusters. Earlier in the race, many observers credited Congress strategists for converting the battle from Rahul vs Modi to Siddaramaiah vs Modi and hinted that, in the process, had succeeded in reducing Modi’s stature. But they failed to notice how deftly Modi positioned Yeddyurappa against Siddaramaiah and took the high ground as a national statesman and champion of the masses.

From here on, if all goes well and Modi-Shah manage to secure Karnataka for BJP, we can expect to see a clear shift of gear and discourse will quickly move to the 2019 election. In such a case, there is a strong possibility that BJP will adjust the dates for the state elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and, perhaps, Odisha to coincide with the Lok Sabha polls, which may be brought forward to the winter of 2018, as Modi-Shah cannot afford any more political distractions in the run up to 2019.

The discourse has already started shifting subtly — if one paid close attention to Modi’s speech in Hubli last evening — when for the first time Modi brought up the topic of “mother and son” being out on bail and a “Rs 5,000 crore National Herald case”. Modi has clearly chosen to go for the jugular and he would not have done it without careful calculation.

So, as 15 May, in a way, marks Modi government's entry into its fifth year, when he could well sound the bugle for the Lok Sabha polls. Brace for the Shakespearean fifth act to unfold very soon and lead to the climax of 2019.​