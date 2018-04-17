Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: Narendra Modi to address 16 rallies in 8 days across state starting 29 April

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, announced its plans to launch a campaign blitzkrieg in Karnataka with prime minister Narendra Modi expected to hold sixteen rallies in eight days starting 29 April, according to reports.

With the party facing a tough challenge in the state and most predictions indicating a hung Assembly, the BJP appears to be relying on Modi's charisma to push its 'Congress Mukt' campaign in Karnataka.

Modi will address the first of his rallies at Kolar in southern Karnataka, and then hold another rally in Raichur on 29 April.

The prime minister will then proceed to address two rallies in Bellari and Belagavi on 1 May. He will hold two more rallies on 3 May in Chamarajanagar and Udupi.

Modi is also expected to address public rallies in Jamakhandi and Bengaluru on 5 May, Kalaburgi and Hubballi on 6 May, Shivamonga and Tumkuru on 7 May and Mangaluru and Bengaluru the next day.

The prime minister is also scheduled to hold two more rallies on 9 May for which the venues are yet to be finalised.

The party announced its second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, which are scheduled for 12 May, 2018, on Monday. The list comprises of 82 names.

According to CNN-News18, no Muslim or Christian candidate has been given a ticket by the BJP.

Earlier, the BJP had announced the first list of 72 candidates who will contest the high-stakes Karnataka assembly polls. The party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is slated to contest from Shikaripura.