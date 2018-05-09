You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: Congress delegation arrives at EC office to highlight 'fake' voter IDs

Politics FP Staff May 09, 2018 13:16:54 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: Congress delegation arrives at EC office to highlight 'fake' voter IDs

  • 13:16 (IST)

    Voter IDs case is clear case of Congress conspiracy, says BJP

    Addressing a press conference, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Congress is blatantly lying (about BJP's connection with the voter IDs found in a Bengaluru apartment). Our worker Rakesh is the whistleblower, but Manjula and her son are not our party workers."

    "Now people want to save Congress by accusing BJP. It's a clear case of Congress conspiracy. Their philosophy is if you don't get real voters, get fake voters," Javadekar said.

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Anand Sharma-led Congress delegation arrives at EC office in Delhi over 'fake' voter IDs recovered in Bengaluru, reports CNN-News18

  • ANI . ">

    12:53 (IST)

    Anand Sharma and Motilal Vora will lead Congress delegation to meet Election Commission over voter IDs founds in Bengaluru, reports ANI.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's visit to garment factory in Hosur

    Before interacting with women factory workers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited a creative garment factory in Hosur.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi interacts with women factory workers in Bengaluru

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi is interacting with women factory workers in Bengaluru. Responding to a question on the closure of factories which force the workers to become unemployed, Rahul said, "90 percent of money in the banks goes to the 10-15 people in India. How many people did Nirav Modi employ? He didn't employ anyone, but the banks gave him Rs 33,000 crore to him. If just Rs 100 crore was given to this factory, atleast a thousand would've been employed because of him." 

  • 12:29 (IST)

    BJP will form govt with absolute majority, says Amit Shah

    Addressing a public meeting in Tumkur, BJP national president Amit Shah said, "​BJP is getting immense support in Karnataka. BJP will form government with absolute majority in the state."

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Unaccounted cash of over Rs 8 lakh found in BJP district president's residence, reports India Today

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Narendra Modi urges attendees to spread the word about promises in BJP's manifesto

    "Will you go to each house and inform voters about BJP's plans for the poor, needy, and the downtrodden? Will you help BJP form the government? Will you help for BS Yeddyurappa's government in Karnataka," Narendra Modi asked the gathering in Bangarapet.

  • 11:55 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Basavanagudi

  • 11:54 (IST)

    'Congress' strategy is speaking only lies'

    "Since the time these new 'naamdaars' have entered Congress, they have picked a new strategy of uttering lies," Narendra Modi said. "But now the public has various ways to find out the truth. If that wasn't the case, the Congress wouldn't have been limited to PPP — Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar Congress," he added.

    He hit out at the Congress for accusing the BJP of attempting to weaken the SC/ST Act. "But the truth is that we have empowered those belonging to the SC/ST category," Modi said.

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Dodda Ganapathi temple

  • 11:43 (IST)

    'Congress only interested in deals'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Congress is interested in nothing but "deals". "These are not my words. It's Congress MP and former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa  Moily who said this. When tickets were being 'sold', he said that Congress will have to solve their 'money problem' and also blamed PWD minister for the deal-making," he said.

  • 11:31 (IST)

    'Rahul aspiration of becoming prime minister is a sign of arrogance'

    In Bangarapet, Narendra Modi lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his aspiration to become the prime minister. "On Tuesday, someone (Rahul Gandhi) made an important declaration. He said that he is going to be the prime minister in 2019. He came like those bullies, barging his way ahead when there are others who have many years of experience. How can someone just declare himself as the prime minister? This is simply nothing but arrogance," he said.

    "There are big meetings being held to oust Narendra Modi. How will the big leaders who attend these meetings react to this sudden announcement by one 'naamdaar', Modi said.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    'Those born with golden spoons will never understand aspirations of poor'

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Narendra Modi on 'six evils of Congress'

    There are the six evils that the Congress has brought on the nation - Congress culture - Communalism, Casteism, Crime, Corruption, Contractor system. These 6 C's are destroying that future of Karnataka," Narendra Modi said in Bangarapet. 

    "During the UPA government, there was one prime minister and one remote control. In the NDA Government, our remote control and the high command are the 125 crore people of India," he added.

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Election will decide fate of Karnataka and its youth, says Narendra Modi in Bangarapet

    Speaking in Bangarapet, Narendra Modi said, "This election is not just about who becomes or does not become an MLA. It is an election to decide the fate of Karnataka and its youth."

    Modi said that the entire country has deeply understood the mannerisms of the Congress. "Wherever there was an election in India, Congress (lost). What will happen on 15 May," he said.

  • ANI . ">

    10:54 (IST)

    'Rakesh has no connection with Manjula Nanjamari's flat which was raided'

    The son of Manjula Nanjamari — in whose flat over 9,000 voter IDs were found — has reacted to the allegations surrounding the flat tenant and Manjula being BJP leaders. "I am the only son of Manjula Nanjamari. Rakesh is my mother's nephew's son and he has got no connections with the flat in Park View apartment," Manjula's son Sridhar was quoted as saying by ANI.

  • 10:45 (IST)

    Voter IDs seized in Bengaluru: BJP accuses Congress of using 'anti-democratic' means 

    The BJP claimed on Twitter that "close to 20,000" fake voters IDs were recovered from Congress' Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency candidate.

    "Anti democratic means of Congress to win loosing elections is nothing new. They are in practice right from Indira Gandhi's period," it said in a tweet. On Tuesday, the Election Commission confirmed that it seized over 9,000 voter identity cards from a flat in Jalahalli of west Bengaluru.

  • 10:26 (IST)

    Let EC probe fake voter ID case, says Siddaramaiah 


    Alleging BJP's role in the voter IDs seized from a flat in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the was first time he was witnessing a raid of this kind. "Congress is constantly under surveillance of BJP government. This is for the first time, these raids are being conducted at the time of elections, he told reporters on Wednesday.

    He added that he did not have anything to say about the voter ID raids, saying, "It is the Election Commission's job to probe."

  • 10:18 (IST)

    Election Commission seizes printers from apartment from where voters ids were seized on Tuesday

  • 10:13 (IST)

    BJP to meet Election Commission at 10.30 am over voter IDs recovered from Bengaluru, reports CNN-News18

  • 10:06 (IST)

    Congress vs BJP 'no contest', says Rahul Gandhi

  • 10:01 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Dodda Ganapathi temple, garment factory today

    Apart from addressing three rallies today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit two temples and a garment factory on Wednesday. He will begin his day by visiting the Dodda Ganapathi temple in Basavagudi at 10 am, and then visit a garment factory in Krishna Nagar Industrial Area at 11.30 am where he will interact with women workers. Later, he will visit Shivaji  Nagar, BEML Circle, and Hebbal to address corner meetings.

  • CNN-News18 ">

    09:51 (IST)

    Congress delegation to meet Election Commission officials at 10 am in New Delhi over voter IDs recovered from Bengaluru, reports CNN-News18

  • 09:46 (IST)

    9,746 voter IDs seized: Congress alleges BJP worker owned flat, Prakash Javadekar hits back

    On Tuesday, 9,746 voter IDs were seized from an apartment in the name of one Manjula Nanjamuri. While Congress communications in-charge Randeep S Surjewala clalimed that she is a BJP leader, Union minister Prakash Javadekar denied the charges alleging that she was instead a Congress worker.

    "Manjula Nanjamuri has nothing to do with BJP. She left BJP six years ago. Manjula is a Congress person now," ANI quoted Javadekar as saying.

  • 09:35 (IST)

    Visuals from Jalahalli area from where 9,746 voter ID cards were seized on Tuesday

  • 08:19 (IST)

    Amit Shah to hold five roadshows today

    BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address one public meeting and hold five roadshows on Wednesday. He will first address a rally in Tumkur at 10.30 am, and later hold roadshows in Kunigal, Shanthinagar, Shivajinagar, Sarvagna Nagar, and Mahadevapura constutuencies.

  • 08:12 (IST)

    Narendra Modi's schedule for the day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend four public meetings in Karnataka on Wednesday. He will first address a rally at 10.30 am in Bangarapet, then head to Chikmagalur to address another gathering at 1.30 pm. He will attend a public meeting in Belagavi at 4.30 pm, and finally wrap up his day by addressing a rally in Bidar at 7.30 pm.

  • 08:07 (IST)

    Updates begin for 9 May, Wednesday

  • 19:09 (IST)

    Congress has handed over Bengaluru to notorious trio

    "II do not understand why the CM dislikes Bengaluru. He has handed over Bengaluru to an infamous trio- and we all know this trio- we also know they have been given charge of this city due to vote bank politics. This trio excels in all the wrong things," Modi said. 

  • 19:06 (IST)

    Narendra Modi addresses rally in Bengaluru

    At the start of his speech, Modi said that he knows that the love of the people is such that language is no barrier. However, since the speeches are broadcast in villages as well, he wants to ensure that the last man also understands his words. 

  • 17:57 (IST)

    Congress ministers who should have helped our farmers were in Delhi playing divisive politics: Modi

    "When Karnataka was suffering from a drought, Congress ministers who should have helped our farmers were in Delhi playing divisive politics," Modi said, slamming the Opposition during a rally in Vijayapura.

    "When people of Karnataka were going through tough times, irrigation minister, education minister and mining minister were busy conspiring to divide the society in an attempt to appease their masters in Delhi," he added. 

  • 17:51 (IST)

    Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi for saying he will become PM in 2019, says Congress chief only 'thinks about himself'

    "Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah are worried about future of people of this country, while Rahul ji thinks about himself," Union minister Smriti Irani said to ANI. "He said if his party comes to power he'll be the prime minister in 2019. A person who doesn't trust his own leadership and ability, how can he expect people to trust him?" she added. 

    Her comments were in reaction to Rahul's affirmation for becoming the prime minister in 2019. "Yes why not," the Congress president said after he was asked if he can be prime minister in 2019 if Congress is the single largest party.

  • 17:42 (IST)

    It was under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's govt that Lord Basaveshwara's first statue was installed in the parliament: Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Vijayapura on Tuesday. At the rally, he said that Lord Basaveshwara's message was against divisions of caste and community but the state government had got into a habit of working against his message and of forgetting his words. The BJP's official Twitter account shared this snippet from his rally. 

    "Bhagwan Basaveshwara conveyed that everyone should be taken along. This Congress government is dividing communities, castes, voters... divide and rule, pit one against the other. They want to save their chair. But Congress leaders do not know this is the land of Bhagwan Basaveshwara. It is not going to be divided into communities and will not accept division among brothers. They will remove the Congress but will not allow poison of casteism," Modi said. He also reiterated that it was under former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government that Lord Basaveshwara's first statue was installed in the Parliament.

  • 17:28 (IST)

    Congress leaders saying Sonia's Karnataka visit can save deposits: Modi's barb at Sonia Gandhi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress, claiming that its leaders were now saying that if former party chief Sonia Gandhi canvasses in the state, it can at least save the security deposits of Congress candidates.

    Modi said he had on Monday watched an interview of a Congress leader who said that the son (Congress President Rahul Gandhi) "will not be able to do anything". 

    "If you bring the mother (Sonia) to Karnataka and she does something, then maybe the deposits can be saved. This is what Congress leaders have started speaking," Modi said at a rally. 

  • 17:04 (IST)

    In fervour to achieve Congress-mukt Bharat, Modi can't stand any opposition, criticism: Sonia

    "Modi ji par Congress mukt bharat ka junoon hai, unhe iska bhoot laga hai, Congress mukt bharat to chhoriye, vo apne saamne kisi ko bardaash nahi kar sakte," Sonia said. 

    (Modiji is fervently talking about Congress-mukt Bharat. But he is so focused on it that he cannot stand any sort of opposition against him", Sonia Gandhi said. 

  • 17:02 (IST)

    Narendra Modi hell bent on destroying good work of Congress

    "Narendra Modi ji has done only one work since he came to power. He is hell bent on finishing every good work done by the Congress party ober the years. We have worked tirelessly for the poor. We started Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme which was mocket at by the BJP and by Modi Ji at the time. He is systematically ending every welfare scheme," Sonia said. 

  • 16:59 (IST)

    Narendra Modi's speeches made of empty promises, lies; laced with hate, says Sonia Gandhi

    Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most talked about strengthe, his oratory skills, Sonia Gandhi said that Modi preads lies and distorts history wherever he goes. "He uses the names of heroes from our history for his political motives. He comes here and instead of talking about what has he done, answering questions, he spreads hatred and leaves," Sonia said. 

  • 16:50 (IST)

    Narendra Modi ace orator, but selectively quiet on issues that matter, says Sonia

    "Narendra Modi is proud of the fact that he is a very good orator, I agree with this. He speaks like an actor. I'll be happy if his speeches can end hunger of the country but speeches cannot fill empty stomachs, food is needed for that. It cannot empower women or heal the sick either, you need a strong determination and noble intent for that," Sonia said. 

    She claimed that nobody would have seen a prime minister who talks so much but is always quiet on issues that matter. "I ask him, what has he done? What has he doen for the farmers, for the poors, for the middle class," Sonia asked. 

  • 16:43 (IST)

    BJP meted out differential treatment to Karnataka, insulted state by refusing to meet Siddaramaiah

    "You must know that the central government is working in a biased manner when it comes to Karnataka. Farmers of Karnataka have been suffering due to drought, your CM Siddaramaiah wanted to meet PM over this issues but he refused. By doing this he has insulted not only the farmers but also the state of Karnataka. I want to ask him, is this his 'sabka sath sabka vikas'," Sonia said.  

  • 16:39 (IST)

    Congress made Karnataka Number 1 state: Sonia Gandhi

    "Congress has worked for development of Karnataka. Congress made Karnataka country's number one state and started numerous scheme for people: Sonia Gandhi in Bijapur, We even started Indira canteen where even the poorest of poor can have a full meal in just 10 years," Sonia said.  

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi hits campaign trail, addresses rally in Vijayapura 

    Sonia Gandhi addressed a election rally in Vijayapur in Karnataka to seek votes for her party. She started off her speech by praising the culture of the state, while adding that Vijayapura was considered to be an amalgamation of cultures. 

  • 16:21 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Tiptur

    Rahul Gandhi is holding a corner meeting at Titpur in Karnataka. Lauding the Congress government in the state, he said, "We built the world’s largest solar park and will continue to put Pavagada on the world map. I also promise to fight to get the groundnut farmers the right MSP for their produce."

  • 15:56 (IST)

    Modi ends speech with chants of 'BJP gelli si, sarkara badli si'

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Those born with silver spoon don't understand problems of poor

    "When I had spoken about Swachh Bharat and building toilets from the Red Fort, the Naamdaars mocked me. Those who are born with a golden spoon, never understand the difficulties of poor. We are committed to serve the poor and would continue to do so," Modi said.  

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Congress did nothing to protect women, says Modi

    "These people have done nothing for the protection of women, whereas our government has brought in a strict to law to give death sentence to those who do such devilish deeds with our daughter," Modi said. 

    He also "congratulated Yeddyurappa" for promising to include a whopping 10,000 crore to further women empowerment. 

  • 15:32 (IST)

    'Congress slept while female foeticide continued unabated' 

    "I will recount another sin of the Congress party for you. As you know, the sex ratio is unbalanced in a lot of districts in our country. As the trend to kill female fetus continued unabated, the Congress governments only snoozed. We ave started schemes so that this pit is filled and the number of females match the number of male children in our society," Modi said. 

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Modi speaks on Swachch Bharata Abhiyan

    "Two years ago, I mentioned Mallama in Mann ki Baat. A young girl from a village in Karnataka fought for construction of toilets. I'm proud that there are many girls like her who are supporting the Swachch Bharat movement," Narendra Modi said in Koppal.

    "Cleanliness is related to the dignity of a woman. Our women have to defecate in the open. They go outside before the sun rise and wait for the sun to set to go the next time," he said. "When I had spoken about Swachh Bharat and building toilets from the Red Fort, the 'naamdaars' mocked me. But how will the man born with a golden spoon in his mouth know the problems faced by our old mothers? We are poor people and only we understand this problem," he added.

  • 15:12 (IST)

    Narendra Modi addresses rally in Koppal, says BJP believes in 'rashtra bhakti'

    Speaking in Koppal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We only have one mantra, 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. But on the other hand, there is a party that ruled for 60 years out of the 70 years of independence. But they only run and oust the government for their family.

    "They can go to any extent for power. Their game is to plot brothers against each other," he said.

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Congress pursuing divide and rule policy: Modi​

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of pursuing the policy of "divide and rule", and asserted the party would be uprooted from Karnataka in the Assembly elections.

     
    Modi lashed out at the Siddaramaiah government over alleged corruption, saying there is not a single minister who is not facing allegations of financial wrongdoing.
     
    "Congress believes in the policy of divide and rule... divide on the basis of caste and religion....make brothers fight among themselves But people of this land of Basaveshwara will not allow it to happen," he told an election rally in Vijayapura.
     
    PTI

Load More

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: A Congress delegation led by senior leader Anand Sharma delegation has arrived at Election Commission's office in Delhi over "fake" voter IDs recovered in Bengaluru.

Interacting with women factory workers in Bengaluru, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed the issue of unemployment due to closure of small businesses. "In India, 90 percent of money in the banks goes to selected 10-15 people. How many people did Nirav Modi employ? He didn't employ anyone, but the banks gave him Rs 33,000 crore to him," he said.

In Bangarapet, Narendra Modi lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his aspiration to become the prime minister. "How can someone just declare himself as the prime minister? This is simply nothing but arrogance," Modi said.

A political slugfest erupted in Karnataka after the Election Commission confirmed that 9,746 voter IDs were seized from an apartment in Bengaluru. The BJP and Congress accused each other of interfering in the election process, and are both seeking to approach the poll panel over the issue.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter that Congress vs BJP is  a "no contest" in Karnataka. Apart from addressing three rallies on Wednesday, Rahul will visit two temples and a garment factory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend public meetings in Bangarapet, Chikmagalur, Belagavi, and Bidar on Wednesday. BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address one public meeting and hold roadshows in five constituencies on Wednesday.

With just two days left before the adrenaline-charged campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections comes to an end, the BJP and Congress, the two major contenders for power, fielded their top commanders, who attacked each other over corruption and hardline Hindutva.

Leading the charge for the BJP, Modi claimed people of Karnataka had decided to "uproot" the Congress and "punish" it for its wrongdoings, and that the party was already trying to find excuses like faulty EVMs for its "impending" defeat.

Taking on the Siddaramaiah government over alleged corruption at the three rallies he addressed today, Modi said there was not even a single minister who was not facing accusations of financial irregularities.

Campaigning in the Lingayat stronghold of Vijayapura, he alleged the state's ruling Congress was trying to divide the society and spread the "poison of casteism".

Rahul attacked the BJP and RSS, likening them to the Islamist organisation Muslim Brotherhood, and saying their agenda was to come to power, and capture institutions.

"The BJP and RSS will repeat one more cycle of getting elected democratically and then discard democracy," he alleged in Bengaluru.

"The RSS over here and the Muslim brotherhood in Egypt,Pakistan, Tunisia, Turkey....they are doing the same thing. The RSS and Muslim brotherhood do not see elections the way we seethem. We win an election and we are okay with losing anelection," he said.

Rahul, who earlier in the day said he was ready to occupy the post of the prime minister if the Congress emerged as the "biggest" party after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, claimed the saffron outfits were trying to disrupt open-minded atmosphere, peace and the brotherhood that existed inIndia. He said the BJP praised Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambekdar upfront but destroyed their legacy.

"Their method is to praise the leader, praise the icon,worship the icon and destroy every single thing he used to do," Rahul said.

After a hiatus of two years, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi addressed an election rally in Vijayapura, hours after Modi's public meeting, and claimed the prime minister was "possessed by the devil" of Congress-mukt Bharat.

His only accomplishment in the last four years was to have undone the good work of the previous Congress governments, she said.

"Modi ji is proud that he can make speeches well. I agree he is a good orator. He speaks like an actor. If speeches could fill the country's stomach, I wish he gave more speeches," she said, taking a swipe at the prime minister.

Sonia Gandhi's rally in Vijayapura in north Karnataka, where Lingayats wield considerable electoral influence, was seen as an attempt to reach out to the community, which has traditionally backed the BJP.

"Modi ji has junoon (passion) of Congress-mukt Bharat. He is possessed by the devil of Congress-mukt bharat (Congress-mukt Bharat ka bhoot laga hai), Sonia told the audience, as she attacked the prime minister for doing nothing for the middle class, women, girls, dalits and backward classes.

Taking on the prime minister over steps to tackle corruption, she wanted to know why the Lokpal, the proposed anti-graft ombudsman, had not been constituted.

Sonia claimed Congress-ruled Karnataka was discriminated against as it got "too little" by way of central assistance for drought relief. "Modi ji, is this your 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'? (together will all, development of all)," she asked.

Modi, who addressed rallies at Vijayapura, Koppal and Bengaluru, accused the Congress of pursuing the policy of "divide and rule".

"Congress believes in the policy of divide and rule... divide on the basis of caste and religion....make brother fight brother. But people of this land of Basaveshwara will not allow it to happen," he told the rally at Vijayapura.

The state's ruling Congress has recommended religious minority status for the Lingayats, a traditional vote base of the BJP, a move many feel was aimed at splitting their votes.
BJP's chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa belongs to the the Lingayat community.

Modi said with defeat staring the Congress in the face, it was busy trying to find excuses like blaming the EVMs for the loss. He also said attempts were being made to confuse the voters with the claim that the elections will throw up a hung Assembly.

"Can you tell me the name of a single minister who is not facing allegations of corruption," he said targeting the Congress government, a day after Siddaramaiah sent legal notices to Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, threatening to file civil and criminal defamation suit against them for making unsubstantiated allegations.

BJP president Amit Shah, who held a road show in Mangaluru and also addressed a rally, said the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah would be "sent home" on 15 May, the day the results would be declared.

Shah claimed many Hindus were "murdered" in Dakshina Kannada district but nobody was even arrested.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 13:16 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores