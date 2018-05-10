You are here:
Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: On last day of campaigning, BJP deploys 50 netas on poll duty

Politics FP Staff May 10, 2018 15:53:25 IST
  • 15:53 (IST)

    BJP deploys 50 of its netas to on last day of campaigning 

    According to NDTVUnion Ministers Ananth Kumar,  Anurag Thakur, DV Sadananda Gowda,  Krishnapal Gujjar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, and Santosh Gangwar are in Karnataka. They are among the senior leaders scheduled to address around 50 mega road shows across the state. The BJP's three-time Chief Ministers Raman Singh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are also part of the group that will address the roadshows.

    15:45 (IST)

    'Karnataka is BJP's door to south': Amit Shah on party's poll prospects and 2019 Lok Sabha elections

    In an interview given to Firstpost, Amit Shah discussed the prospects of his party in the Karnataka elections at length. "We are not taking any chances. It is very important for us. The Karnataka polls are the BJP's door to the south. This shows how much importance we are giving these elections," he said. 

    Read the full interview here 

  • 15:34 (IST)

    BJP set up committee to grant reservation to OBC communities 

    "Our government increased the creamy layer income cap from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh per year and also constituted a commission to sub-categorise OBC communities to benefit them with reservation within constitutional sanctity," Modi said.  

  • 15:16 (IST)

    Narendra Modi addresses SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha Karyakartas of BJP through NaMo app

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the SC/ST/OBC and Slum Morcha workers of karnataka BJP through the NaMo app. He said that the BJP firmly believed in BR Ambedkar's ideology and was committed to fulfilling his dream.

    "Taking inspiration from the great saints of Karnataka like Madara Chennaiah, Basaveswara and Urilinga Peddiare, we trying to fulfill Baba Saheb's dream of making a powerful and prosperous nation," Modi said.  

    15:08 (IST)

    'Rebel' MH Ambareesh opts out of Mandya contest as Congress seeks his support to reclaim lost ground

    This pre-poll season, Ambareesh, known as 'rebel star' in the Kannada movie industry, indulged in a cat-and-mouse game with Congress leaders by refusing to accept the Assembly ticket. While Ambareesh seems upset, there is discontent among his fans and followers as well. However, regardless of him refusing to contest, the party was counting on him for support.

    Though Ambareesh, a Vokkaliga, has opted out of the poll fray, his meeting with JD(S) state president and Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy has alerted political workers since JD(S) is already gaining support among a major chunk of the Vokkaliga population in the district.

    Ambareesh hasn't formally endorsed JD(S) yet. Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying: "He is disappointed with the way he was treated by the Congress... Ambareesh treats me as his younger brother. I am hopeful he will take a decision in a couple of days." Ambareesh has, however, stated that he is still loyal to the Congress.

  • 14:39 (IST)

    My govt's singular focus was to bring glory back to Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Twitter that his government's "singular focus" was to bring glory back to Karnataka. "We have come a long way from being the most corrupt state in 2010 to become the investment capital of India by 2018," he said.

  • 13:46 (IST)

    "I don't want to get a certificate from Rahul Gandhi or Siddaramaiah about the secular identity of JD(S)," HD Kumaraswamy tells CNN-News18

  • 13:31 (IST)

    BJP on personal slander trip, not serious about Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the BJP has restricted itself to only mounting personal attacks on him and his party leaders during its Karnataka campaign and lacked seriousness about what they wished to deliver to the people in the state.

    "We put up a vision for the state while our opposition restricted itself to making personal attacks at the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah), (Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun) Khargeji, and myself and others," Rahul told the media in Bengaluru.

    "They (BJP) have not really named what they want to do for Karnataka. What the Congress wants to do for the state is very very clear," he said.

    IANS

  • 13:24 (IST)

    Watch: Amit Shah holds road show in Badami constituency

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Amit Shah holds roadshow in Badami constituency

  • 12:34 (IST)

    'Congress press meet a desperate attempt to convey their leaders are united'

    At the BJP press conference, Piyush Goyal said that he was "amazed" that there was a press conference that seemed only to have been called to try and address the issue of internal dissent and discontent in the Congress.


    "It was a desperate attempt to convey that Congress' leaders are united and there are no divisions in the party," Goyal said.

  • 12:29 (IST)

    Congress press meet almost looked tutored, says BJP

    At a press conference by the BJP, Union minister Piyush Goyal lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for not addressing issues particular to Karnataka. "It almost looked like a tutored press conference Many weren't allowed to ask questions. If an attempt was made to ask, questions were paraphrased," he said.

    "Congress, their president, along with the failed and corrupt Siddaramaiah government have no answers on issues of Karnataka," he said.

  • 11:54 (IST)

    'My mother is more Indian than many Indians I see'

    Responding to Narendra Modi's "personal attacks" against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "My mother is Italian, she also lived larger part of her life in India. She is more Indian than many Indians I see."

    He lashed out at Modi for bringing up Sonia's Italian heritage. "My mother sacrificed for this country; she has suffered for it. It shows the quality of the prime minister when he makes these types of comments," Rahul said.

  • 11:34 (IST)

    'Congress will win hands down'

    Alleging that RSS-BJP want to snatch the spirit of Karnataka and impose upon regressive ideology, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress "will never allow" them to do so.

    He asserted that that Congress will win the Karnataka Assembly polls "hands down". He said, "Whatever comes out of the prime minister's mouth is what is actually in his heart. He is absolutely convinced now, and he is right, that he is going to lose Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and he is going to lose 2019,"

  • 11:17 (IST)

    'It is my job to visit religous institutions'

    Responding to BJP's tag of 'Election Hindu' for him, Rahul Gandhi said, "Our people have different religious beliefs. As a leader of the political party, it is my job to visit the religious institution that invites me. I will however not go to a single institution that divides the society."

  • 11:16 (IST)

    'Narendra Modi has anger inside of him'

    Responding to personal attacks made by Narendra Modi against him, Rahul Gandhi narrated a story of Buddha and said that the prime minister had anger inside of him. "He is angry with everybody, not only me. I am a lightning rod for anger, I attract anger. But that is his problem. It is not my problem," he said.

    He claimed that the Union ministers were visiting state to campaign for the BJP because of "panic". "Congress has clearly demonstrated to them what it is capable of in Karnataka. This is a fight between the spirit of Karnataka and the RSS. We are depending on our extremely solid leadership in Karnataka. The RSS is trying to take over your state," he said.

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Rahul slams Modi for not raising Doka La issue during Wuhan summit

    Rahul Gandhi  spoke on his concerns over Narendra Modi's "heart-to-heart" summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping. "The prime minister went to China and didn't mention a word about Doka La. Are you telling me no agenda? What does he mean by going to China and Nepal with no agenda?"

    "Our foreign policy has been decimated. And it because he views foreign policy as individual exercise. There are huge forces and he needs to take into account the people sitting in the foreign ministry," he added.

    He justified why he raised his concern in the first place. "I am very passionate about the China issue. The central challenge is our ability to give jobs to our youngsters. China is a competitor. I am very passionate when I see fundamental errors being made. There is a disaster in the foreign policies," he said.

  • 11:01 (IST)

    'Atrocities against women a national issue, will continue to raise it'

    Rahul Gandhi responded to the row after he held candlelight march against Kathua and Unnao rape case. "Kathua and Unnao rape cases are fundamental issues. The treatment of our women is a fundamental issue. Narendra Modi likes to talk about bullet trains, but not about these issues," he said.

    He accused the prime minister of not talking on farmers' issues or the tickets given to Reddy brothers. "Modi has not given one rupee for the farmers of Karnataka. He comes and says, he fights for corruption. On his stage, there is Yeddyurappa and on the other side there are the Reddy brothers, who've stolen as much money as the Congress put in MGNREGA. In none of his speeches does he talk about the eight tickets given to the Reddy brothers."

    "And by the way, atrocities against women is a national issue and we will continue to raise it," he added.

  • 10:54 (IST)

    'Modi has nothing to say about Karnataka's future'

    Responding to Narendra Modi's "naamdaar" jibe, "Modi has nothing to say anything about the future of Karnataka. I am not going to engage in his distractions."

    He also addressed the Rafale deal. "Modi said the Rafale deal was a cracked by the NDA government was better than the deal cracked by UPA. I agree with Modi, it was a good deal for him and his friends. He didn't follow the procedure. He paid Rs 1,500 crore for a Rs 700 crore plane. You can see the effects of it with the kind of money they are throwing around in the state.," he siad.

  • 10:41 (IST)

    There is a lack of seriousness in BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

    Beginning the press conference, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "​I've been now travelling around Karnataka for a couple of months. The Congress has got a very good campaign. Our party is united. Our Opposition has restricted itself from making personal attacks against our chief minister and leaders. We are confident of winning the election."

    Lashing out at the BJP for its "lack of seriousness", Rahul said, "We prepared a manifesto and it is truly on the essence of Karnataka. In contrast, the BJP made another manifesto in three-four days, copying things from our manifesto. There is a lack of seriousness in  the BJP." 

  • 10:36 (IST)

    We are here to create history, says Siddaramaiah

  • 09:58 (IST)

    'Congress blocked OBC Commission'

    Narendra Modi accused the Congress of doing vote bank politics and blocking the bill in the Rajya Sabha that gives constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. "Congress wants the votes of OBC community but they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional status," he said.

  • 09:47 (IST)

    'BJP working to empower SC/ST/OBCs'

    "Today through various schemes, the government is working towards providing social justice and equality," Narendra Modi said during his interaction with the BJP workers from SC/ST/OBC category.

    He said that the BJP was working to empower the backward classes. "Stand up and MUDRA schemes are helping to make SC/ST/OBC and women financially empowered," he said.

  • 09:30 (IST)

    Modi urges BJP workers to work tirelessly for members of SC/ST/OBC

    In his address to BJP workers of belonging to SC/ST/OBCs category, Narendra Modi urged them to work tirelessly for the welfare of deprived and women.

    "Go to the homes of the SC/ST/OBC and minority members of the society and communicate the policies of the government to them. Convey to them that the BJP is working towards the betterment of one and all," he said.

  • 09:27 (IST)

    Modi speaks on BR Ambedkar's dream of India

    Hailing BR Ambedkar's contribution, Narendra Modi said, "BR Ambedkar had a dream of India as a country which takes each and every person forward."

  • 09:24 (IST)

    'Congress has no room in its heart for Dalits and OBCs'

    Lashing out at the Congress, Narendra Modi said, "Congress has no room in it's heart for Dalits and those belonging to the backward classes. Congress also has no respect for BR Ambedkar. I urge Congress to tell one work that it has done to honour Ambedkar's efforts."

    "BJP has always fought to ensure Ambedkar's gets due respect," he added.

  • 09:18 (IST)

    Modi hails BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao's Phule's contributions

    Addressing the SC/ST/OBC workers of the BJP in Karnataka, Narendra Modi, "Despite the presence of several communities and classes, in some way we'll all unite. I have no doubt of it."

    Hailing social reformer Jyotirao Phule, he said, "Before Babasahab, Mahatma Phule spearheaded the movement to fight the atrocities on the backward classes." 

  • 09:08 (IST)

    Narendra Modi addresses BJP's SC/ST/OBC workers through his app

    Addressing Karnataka BJP workers through his app, Narendra Modi said, "Today the most people from SC/ST/OBC are connected to the BJP. BJP believes in equality. Maximum number of SC/ST/OBC MPs are from the BJP. We believe in development for all"

    "BJP has always been committed to he welfare of those belonging to the backward classes," Modi said.

  • 09:01 (IST)

    Roadshow and a press conference in Amit Shah's schedule for the day

    BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a road show in Badami constituency at 11.30 am and later address a press conference at the BJP media centre in Bengalury at 4 pm.

  • 08:37 (IST)

    23 BJP leaders to hold roadshows today

    On the last day of campaigning, 23 leaders from the BJP, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ananth Kumar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Prakash Javadekar are scheduled to hold megaroad shows in different parts of Karnataka on Thursday.

    BJP chief ministers from Shivraj Singh and Raman Singh will also hold roadshows in the state.

  • 08:35 (IST)

    Updates begin for 10 May, Thursday

  • 20:51 (IST)

    Congress keeps questioning what Modi govt has done: Modi

    "We have approved stringent punishments for those who commit crimes against women. Such crimes cannot be tolerated. Heinous crimes are not a political issue, I wish the Congress understood this," says Narendra Modi.

  • 20:50 (IST)

    Congress should tell people what they have done for Karnataka, says Modi

  • 20:24 (IST)

    Congress thinks that the prime minister's seat is reserved for just one dynasty, says Modi

  • 20:20 (IST)

    Congress has always worked for their own family: Modi

    Narendra Modi says the Congress has always worked for their own goodwill, for their own family. Their actions have deteriorated the condition of the country. He goes onto say, "This is a democracy and you cannot say one fine day that you are going to be the prime minister of the country, the public will decide that." 

    "When Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Batukeshwar Dutt, Veer Savarkar, greats like them were jailed fighting for the country's independence, did any Congress leader went to meet them? But the Congress leaders go and meet the corrupt who have been jailed," adds Modi.

  • 20:17 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi visits the memorial of Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar in Bengaluru

  • 20:11 (IST)

    Congress will be defeated soon, Modi tells Bidar people

    Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Bidar, says the affection of people for the BJP across Karnataka is a clear indication that Congress party will be defeated in these elections.

  • 20:00 (IST)

    Watch: Narendra Modi to address rally in Bidar

  • 19:56 (IST)

    Watch Amit Shah's roadshow in Shanthinagar constituency, Bengaluru

    19:43 (IST)

    1.5 lakh security personnel, including 50,000 from paramilitary forces, to be deployed for polls

    Nearly 1.5 lakh security personnel, including more than 50,000 from the central paramilitary forces, will be deployed during the Assembly elections in Karnataka on 12 May to ensure free and fair polls, officials said on Wednesday. The Union home ministry has earmarked around 520 companies drawn from various paramilitary forces like the CRPF, BSF and ITBP to keep strict vigil and ensure peace during the polling process in the southern state. (Read more here)

  • 19:10 (IST)

    Elections to Rajrajeshwari constituency must be countermanded: Smriti Irani

  • 19:02 (IST)

    Have appealed to EC to countermand the election in Rajrajeshwari seat: BJP delegation

    "We have appealed to the Election Commission to countermand the election in the Rajrajeshwari seat," said Meenakshi Lekhi.

    The BJP delegation has also asked the Election Commission to find out whether such 'scams' are found in other areas in Karnataka.

  • 18:56 (IST)

    Visuals of Amit Shah's road show in Bengaluru

  • 18:53 (IST)

    Around 1.5 lakh security personnel to be deployed during Karnataka polls

    Nearly 1.5 lakh security personnel, including more than 50,000 from the central paramilitary forces, will be deployed during the Assembly elections in Karnataka on 12 May to ensure free and fair polls, officials said.

    The Union Home Ministry has earmarked around 520 companies drawn from various paramilitary forces like the CRPF, BSF and ITBP to keep strict vigil and ensure peace during the polling process in the southern state.

    The central security personnel will assist the nearly a lakh strong Karnataka Police, who will be deployed in every nook and corner of the state during the single-phase polling, a home ministry official said. — PTI

  • 18:13 (IST)

    BJP delegation meets Election Commission over seized voter ID cards

  • 18:08 (IST)

    Over 6,000 voter application acknowledgement receipts found: Karnataka CEO

    "Three malfunctioning copier machines, five laptops including one broken laptop, nine mobiles, apart from other documents like PAN cards, ATM cards, driving licenses, etc were also found in the flat," said Karnataka CEO Sanjiv Kumar.

    "There were 6,342 voter application acknowledgement receipts were also found. 20,700 acknowledgement receipts which do not carry seals were also found," he also said.

  • 18:03 (IST)

    Watch: No evidence that any of them (the voter ID cards) are bogus or concocted, says Karnataka CEO

  • 17:53 (IST)

    Voter ID cards seized were genuine: EC

    "The case is under observation....The cards were collected for a reason," Sanjiv Kumar, CEO, Karnataka told reporters. "We have seized 9,896 cards," he added.

    Kumar also said that the voter ID cards seized were genuine.

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Congress sure of its defeat in Karnataka: Modi

    "Congress is now sure of its defeat in Karnataka. That's why their campaigning haws reduced," said Narendra Modi. "Now, the Congress has resorted to such measures which insult democracy. Today, there were bundles of fake voter ID cards found," he said.

    "Why were these fake voter IDs needed? This must not be limited to just one place. Congress must have engaged in this scam throughout Karnataka," Modi said.

    "A raid was conducted in the resort in which the Karnataka chief minister was staying. Lakhs of rupees were found there," he added.

  • 17:43 (IST)

    Karnataka CM keeps talking about Modi: PM

    "I had thought that the Congress government in Karnataka would have tried highlighting its work in the campaigning so far," said Narendra Modi. "In the entire election campaign, they have talked of nothing apart from Modi," he added.

    "Now this Modi has gone into their hearts to such an extent that the Karnataka chief minister kept talking about Narendra Modi. This shows there truly is a God. Because He forced him to speak the truth," he said.

    "I ask the people of Belagavi to be alert. Convince other people to vote and vote for the BJP," Modi said.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government's focussed on bringing glory back to Karnataka. "We have come a long way from being the most corrupt state in 2010 to become the investment capital of India by 2018," he said.

Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against JD(S), the party's chief ministerial face HD Kumaraswamy said that he does not need a certificate on JD(S) secular identity from the Congress president.

BJP took a dig at the Congress for conducting a press conference that "almost look tutored. Union minister Piyush Goyal said, "It was a desperate attempt to convey that Congress' leaders are united and there are no divisions in the party," Goyal said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, at a press conference in Bengaluru, responded to Narendra Modi's "naamdaar" jibe. "Modi has nothing to say anything about the future of Karnataka. I am not going to engage in his distractions."

Addressing the SC/ST and slum morcha BJP workers on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of blocking the bill in the Rajya Sabha that gives constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. "Congress wants the votes of OBC community but they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional status," he said.

BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a road show in Badami constituency at 11.30 am and later address a press conference at 4 pm.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a press conference with Siddaramiah, Karnataka unit chief G Parmeshwara, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Meanwhile, 23 political leaders are expected to hold road shows on Thursday, which is the last day of campaigning in Karnataka.

Both Modi and Rahul wrapped up their individual campaigns in Karnataka on Wednesday. While Rahul held roadshows in Bengaluru to give a final push to his party's prospects in the 12 May Assembly polls, Modi mocked the Congress president for publicly declaring his prime ministerial ambition.

With just three days left before Karnataka goes to poll, the BJP and Congress, the two main contenders for power, also went after each other on Wednesday claiming that the flat — from where the cards were recovered — belonged to a woman associated with the rival party.

The Election Commission on Wednesday sent a deputy election commissioner as a 'special observer' to Karnataka after recovery of nearly 10,000 "fake" voter ID cards in Rajrajeshwari Nagar assembly seat of the state.

Deputy EC Chandrabhushan Kumar was sent this afternoon to the state and will submit a report to the poll panel at the earliest, the Commission officials said, amid a raging war of words between Congress and BJP over the incident.

Citing details provided by the state poll machinery, sources said prima facie, some of the the cards recovered seem original.

"Now we have to ensure that genuine voters can cast their votes using voter slips distributed to electors. Also, the machinery has to ensure that no voter is intimidated," an official said.

The recovery of the 'fake' voter cards has prompted the BJP to demand countermanding of the election claiming Congress was behind the racket, a charge dismissed by the latter as a "lie".

Karnataka chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar told a press conference in Karnataka that till now, two persons have been arrested. More arrests are likely and the case is already under investigation.


