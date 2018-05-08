Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be in Vijyapura for campaigning on Tuesday.
Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Vijayapura, Koppal, and Bengaluru on Tuesday, while BJP national president Amit Shah is expected to hold roadshows in four constituencies.
While Congress president Rahul Gandhi will interact with "eminent citizens" through the Samruddha Bharat platform, Sonia will be addressing a mega rally at BLDE New Campus grounds in Vijayapura on Tuesday.
With just five days left for Karnataka to go for polls, BJP, Congress, and JD(S) are have putting up a tough fight to assert that each is capable of forming government on its own.
On Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by likening him to a mobile phone, saying that "Modiji uses only speaker and airplane mode and not work mode".
His retort came in response to a query from reporters about Modi's jibe at an election rally that the Congress would be reduced to "PPP (Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar) Congress" after the Karnataka polls.
"There are three modes in a cell phone: the first is the work mode, the other two are speaker mode and airplane mode. Modiji only uses speaker and airplane mode, he never uses work mode," Rahul said.
Keeping up the heat on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his alleged links with a company running a Ponzi scheme, BJP on Monday sought to know his connection with its head Vijay Eswaran, who was under serious scrutiny of the UPA government.
Union Minister for communications and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad sought to know why Siddaramaiah feted a person who, despite being investigated by the UPA government, came to Karnataka and initiated ponzi schemes.
He sought to know from the chief minister who Vijay Eswaran was and how he had feted him in China.
"...a person against whom the Serious Fraud Investigation office had investigatedunder Manmohan Singh, not only feted by you in China, but atyour instance comes to Karnataka to invest and initiates ponzischemes," he said.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah served a Rs 100-crore legal notice on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and party's Karnataka unit chief BS Yeddyurappa for alleged defamatory speeches and advertisements against him in the media.
The BJP leaders will have to face civil and criminal action and pay damages of Rs 100-crore in the event of the BJP leaders failed to withdraw their statements and issuing an unconditional public apology, the notice added.
With no Muslims among BJP candidates, state's largest religious minority may turn to Siddaramaiah
In at least eight constituencies Muslims make up at least half the population and in a dozen more seats they can play a decisive role in deciding the winner. Not surprisingly, the BJP does not have a single Muslim candidate. The Congress and JD(S) do have Muslim candidates, but their numbers in the Assembly have been dwindling with each election, even though it is expected that this election will see caste and religious lines being drawn more sharply than usual.
The Congress has fielded 15 Muslim candidates (Congress Muslim leaders had demanded 30), while the JD(S) has 17. But the JD(S) faces a “trust deficit among Muslims as they are seen as having helped the BJP grow in the state.
