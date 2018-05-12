Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: As polls continue in Karnataka, Election Commission figures showed that Dakshina Kannada district recorded the highest polling percentage at 16 percent, reported CNN-News18.
The Election Commission said the voter turnout across Karnataka stood at 10.6 percent on Saturday morning till 9.15 am. Voting for the Karnataka Assembly election began at 7 am.
JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda cast his vote at polling booth number 24 in Holenarasipura town in Hassan district on Saturday morning. "We expect a possibility of forming the government, we have done well," he told ANI.
82,157 people have been deployed across Karnataka for poll duty that includes DSPs, home guards and civil defence, and forest guards and watchers, Karnataka DGP Neelamani N Raju told News18. The number also includes about 7,500 personnel from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtram Chattisgarh, Kerala and Goa.
BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa cast his vote early in the Shikaripura constituency in Karnataka on Saturday. Meanwhile, a BJP worker was arrested in Hebbal for "threatening voters not to vote before local BJP MLA Narayanaswamy cast his vote, delaying the voting by 10 minutes, according to News18.
EVM malfunction was reported from a booth in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar and at the Lamington School booth in Hubbali, in Karnataka reported News18.
As voters gathered to exercise their franchise across Karnataka on Saturday, reports emerged that voters were facing inconvenience as an EVM in a booth at Bengaluru's Chamarajapete was not working due to power outage after rains on Friday night. The EC said the machine will be replaced.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will lock horns in the triangular contest on Saturday, with Karnataka voters set to elect a new government.
Polling will be conducted at 222 of the 224 seats with the elections deferred at Jayanagar and Rajrajeshwari Nagar Assembly seats.
The election to the Jayanagar Assembly constituency was postponed following the death of BN Vijay Kumar, MLA and BJP candidate, while polling at RR Nagar seat was deffered following recovery of nearly 10,000 voter I-cards from a flat owned by a BJP leader.
The Election Commission has set up voter information booths at all polling sites and standardised voter information posters are also displayed to help voters use EVMs and find their polling centres easily.
For voters convenience, photograph of the candidates will be affixed on each voting machine. Further, electronically-transmitted postal ballot will be available to all service voters and to those serving in Indian missions aboard.
Voters can check the polling booths allotted to them on the state election commission website, or alternatively voters can also install the Chunavana App, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices. Launched by the state election commission, Chunavana app is a handy guide for voters on tracking polling booths, reading up on candidates, contact numbers of officials to lodge complaints etc. The app can also be used to book a wheelchair for physically challenged persons or elderly voters.
The EC has set up 600 all-women run polling booths to push voter percentage among women; five such booths will be present in urban areas while one will be in rural areas. Twenty eight special polling booths bearing an ethnic look have also been set up in the state to encourage primitive and nomadic tribes to vote.
Over 4.96 crore voters, including 2.52 crore men, 2.44 crore women and over 4,500 people who identify themselves as 'transgenders', have registered to vote.
A total of 15.42 lakh voters, aged 18-19, have registered to cast their ballot for the first time.
The voter turnout in the previous Assembly election held in the state in 2013 was 71.45 percent. The poll panel hopes the voting percentage would surpasses 75 per cent in 2018, after it held several voting awareness programmes across the state.
The Election Commission has also decided to continue the pilot phase of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in this election, in which one polling station will be chosen and checked.
Indian Oil hands out Re 1 discount per litre to encourage voting in Belagavi
The Indian Oil is handing out Re 1 discount per litre petrol to all those who exercised their franchise in Belagavi. While the regular price is Rs 75.86, on Saturday voters can fuel at 74.86.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
'Moderate to brisk' voting witnessed in 222 seats
According to News18, election authorities said "moderate to brisk" voting was seen in 222 seats out of the 224 where polling began at 7 am. There were also several reports about delay in voting due to some EVM glitches from different parts of the state.
Dakshina Kannada records highest voter turnout at 16%
As polls continue in Karnataka, EC figures showed that Dakshina Kannada district recorded the highest polling percentage at 16 percent, reported CNN-News18.
Congress, JD(S) locked in close contest in Old Mysuru region
The Congress and JD(S) are locked a close battle in Old Mysuru region. The BJP is clearly third there. With BJP gaining in North Karnataka and coastal region, it boils down to how much the Congress can secure in Old Mysuru.
10.45% polling registered till 9.30 am
According to CNN-News18, 10.45 percent voter turnout was registered till 9.30 am on Saturday.
Bharat Ratna recipient CNR Rao casts his vote
Speaking to CNN-News18, scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee said, "We deserve a good government. I have friends in all parties. But I will vote for whoever is deserving."
EVM glitches, power outage, missing names from voter's list mar first two hours of Karnataka polls
In the first two hours since voting began at 7 am, EVM malfunctioning was reported from several booths across the state, including in Bengaluru and Hubbali. A power crisis was also reported from a pollng booth in Rajajinagar constituency, according to NDTV. Names of voters were also missing at a few booths. In Belagavi, burqa-clad women were asked to reveal their faces, the report mentioned.
'Welcome all young friends voting for the first time in Karnataka': Rahul Gandhi
"The voter turnout is a sign of dynamic democracy. I welcome all my young friends who are voting for the first time in Karnataka.
People from Karnataka will be able to celebrate the largest festival of democracy with a great number of celebrations," Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Defective EVMs reported from Srirangapatna, polling delayed
A technical error was reported in Melapura village in Srirangapatna due to defective EVMs. Voters who came to the poll early were disappointed as polling that was to start at 7 am was delayed. The error came into light when BJP taluk president T Sridhar came to vote at the booth. At Hebbadihundi, in the same constituency similar problems arose.
Input from Shivranjini S/101Reporters
58,000 voting booths set up across Karnataka
Officials said 58,008 polling stations have been set up across Karnataka, of which 12,002 have been designated as "critical", with over 3,50,000 polling personnel on duty, according to News18.
Shortage of public transport inconveniences voters
Nearly 2,000 passengers were reported to be stranded at Kempegowda bus station on Friday evening in Bengaluru as state buses were deployed for election duty, according to News18.
82,000 security forces deployed across Karnataka
"82,157 people have been deployed for poll duty that includes DSPs, home guards and civil defence, and forest guards and watchers," Karnataka DGP Neelamani N Raju told News18. This also includes about 7,500 personnel from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtram Chattisgarh, Kerala and Goa, she said, adding, central forces have been deployed.
Voters to use NOTA for first time in Karnataka Assembly polls
According to News18, voters will get to use the NOTA (None of the Above Option) for the first time in the Karnataka election. A total of 2.57 Karnataka residents had used the option in Lok Sabha elections in 2014, but this will be the first time it will be used in Assembly elections in the state.
Voters in Belgaum district's Chikkod-Sadalaga Assembly seat may also face trouble arriving at voting booths due to rainfall.
BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, Sadananda Gowda cast vote
The BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa and senior leader Sadananda Gowda cast their votes in their respective constituencies.
Preparations for polls were underway late into Friday night at Kamthana Village, Bidar
Voting for Karnataka Assembly polls 2018 begins, confirm reports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges citizens to come out and 'vote in large numbers'
Gender demographics of the voters eligible to vote today
Over 4.96 crore voters, including 2.52 crore men, 2.44 crore women and over 4,500 people who identify themselves as 'transgenders', have registered to vote.
A total of 15.42 lakh voters, aged 18-19, have registered to cast their ballot for the first time.
Information booths set up for voters' convenience
The Election Commission has set up voter information booths at all polling sites and standardised voter information posters are also displayed to help voters use EVMs and find their polling centres easily.
For voters convenience, photograph of the candidates will be affixed on each voting machine. Further, electronically-transmitted postal ballot will be available to all service voters and to those serving in Indian missions aboard.
Preparations underway
Elections postponed for two of the 224 seats
The election to the Jayanagar Assembly constituency was postponed following the death of BN Vijay Kumar, MLA and BJP candidate, while polling at RR Nagar seat was deffered following recovery of nearly 10,000 voter I-cards from a flat owned by a BJP leader.
Voting for 222 seats to be held today
The Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will lock horns in the triangular contest on Saturday, with Karnataka voters set to elect a new government.
Polling will be conducted at 222 of the 224 seats with the elections deferred at Jayanagar and Rajrajeshwari Nagar Assembly seats.
Indpendent candidate Hosahalli Venkatesh arrive to vote in ambulance
Independent candidate in Krishnarajanagara Assemby constituency Hosahalli Venkatesh arrives to vote, in an ambulance from JSS Hospital. Venkatesh was attacked on Thursday night after he had wrapped up his campaign.
Input by Shivaranjini S/101Reporters
Activist Manjunath after casting his vote in Mandya
Social activist Manjunath after casting his vote at KR Pet town of Mandya district.
Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters
Indian Oil hands out Re 1 discount per litre to encourage voting in Belagavi
The Indian Oil is handing out Re 1 discount per litre petrol to all those who exercised their franchise in Belagavi. While the regular price is Rs 75.86, on Saturday voters can fuel at 74.86.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
BJP aware of its weakness in Old Mysuru region
The BJP is aware of its weakness in Old Mysuru and it seems to have tactically fielded weak candidates in selective constituencies to propel JD(S) chances. More the JD(S) gains, troubles for Congress increase in direct proportion.
'Moderate to brisk' voting witnessed in 222 seats
According to News18, election authorities said "moderate to brisk" voting was seen in 222 seats out of the 224 where polling began at 7 am. There were also several reports about delay in voting due to some EVM glitches from different parts of the state.
Dakshina Kannada records highest voter turnout at 16%
As polls continue in Karnataka, EC figures showed that Dakshina Kannada district recorded the highest polling percentage at 16 percent, reported CNN-News18.
Congress, JD(S) locked in close contest in Old Mysuru region
The Congress and JD(S) are locked a close battle in Old Mysuru region. The BJP is clearly third there. With BJP gaining in North Karnataka and coastal region, it boils down to how much the Congress can secure in Old Mysuru.
BJP will not win more than 60-70 seats, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We are confident. BJP will not win more than 60-70 seats maximum, forget getting 150. They are just dreaming of forming the government."
10.45% polling registered till 9.30 am
According to CNN-News18, 10.45 percent voter turnout was registered till 9.30 am on Saturday.
Bharat Ratna recipient CNR Rao casts his vote
Speaking to CNN-News18, scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee said, "We deserve a good government. I have friends in all parties. But I will vote for whoever is deserving."
EVM glitches, power outage, missing names from voter's list mar first two hours of Karnataka polls
In the first two hours since voting began at 7 am, EVM malfunctioning was reported from several booths across the state, including in Bengaluru and Hubbali. A power crisis was also reported from a pollng booth in Rajajinagar constituency, according to NDTV. Names of voters were also missing at a few booths. In Belagavi, burqa-clad women were asked to reveal their faces, the report mentioned.
Moorusavir Mutt's swami casts his vote in Hubbali
'Welcome all young friends voting for the first time in Karnataka': Rahul Gandhi
"The voter turnout is a sign of dynamic democracy. I welcome all my young friends who are voting for the first time in Karnataka.
People from Karnataka will be able to celebrate the largest festival of democracy with a great number of celebrations," Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Visuals of HD Deve Gowda's family casting vote in Haasan
Former cricketer Anil Kumble set to vote, urges people to exercise their franchise
WATCH: MP Prahlad Joshi waits to cast vote in Bhavan Nagar as EVM glitches delays voting
Member of Parliament Prahlad Joshi waiting at the polling station in Bhavan Nagar due to the failure of the EVM. Voting hadn't started even until 8.30 am.
Input by Kiran Bakale/101Reporters
Gauri Lankesh's brother, Indrajit, casts vote in Koramangala
Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother, Indrajit, cast his vote at Reddy Jana Sangha School in south Bengaluru's Koramangala, reported News18.
Image courtesy: News18
Defective EVMs reported from Srirangapatna, polling delayed
A technical error was reported in Melapura village in Srirangapatna due to defective EVMs. Voters who came to the poll early were disappointed as polling that was to start at 7 am was delayed. The error came into light when BJP taluk president T Sridhar came to vote at the booth. At Hebbadihundi, in the same constituency similar problems arose.
Input from Shivranjini S/101Reporters
Karnataka minister KJ George casts his vote in Bengaluru
Polling percentage stands at 10.6% as of 9.15 am: EC
The Election Commission said the voter turnout across Karnataka stood at 10.6 percent on Saturday morning till 9.15 am. Voting for the Karnataka Assembly election began at 7 am.
'Expect possibility of forming government': HD Deve Gowda
JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda cast his vote at polling booth number 24 in Holenarasipura town in Hassan district on Saturday morning. "We expect a possibility of forming the government, we have done well," he told ANI.
Voting underway in Indiranagar, Bengaluru
Voting in process at Cambridge School polling booth in Indiranagar, CV Raman Nagar Assembly constituency.
Input from Archita Puranik/101Reporters
Visuals of JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda casting his vote in Haasan
'People of Karnataka to make history today,' tweets Siddaramaiah
Head of Mysuru royal family to cast vote
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the reigning head of the Mysuru royal family, in line to cast his vote.
Input from Shivaranjini S/101Reporters
JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda casts his vote
Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda cast his vote in Haasan, reported NDTV.
58,000 voting booths set up across Karnataka
Officials said 58,008 polling stations have been set up across Karnataka, of which 12,002 have been designated as "critical", with over 3,50,000 polling personnel on duty, according to News18.
Swaraj India's Darshan Puttannaiah casts vote
Swaraj India's Darshan Puttannaiah, who is contesting from Melkote, cast his vote from Kyathanahalli.
Input from Shivranjini S/101Reporters
HD Kumaraswamy meets Jayanagar mutt seer
Shortage of public transport inconveniences voters
Nearly 2,000 passengers were reported to be stranded at Kempegowda bus station on Friday evening in Bengaluru as state buses were deployed for election duty, according to News18.
WATCH: Wheelchair access in polling booths encourages elderly voters to participate in Haveri
Input from Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
WATCH: 'Request all citizens of Karnataka to come out and vote,' says Sanjiv Kumar, CEO, Karnataka
Wheelchair access encourages elderly to vote in Haveri
Wheelchair access at polling stations has encouraged senior citizen voters to participate in Haveri.
Input from Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar casts vote from Koramangala in Bengaluru
82,000 security forces deployed across Karnataka
"82,157 people have been deployed for poll duty that includes DSPs, home guards and civil defence, and forest guards and watchers," Karnataka DGP Neelamani N Raju told News18. This also includes about 7,500 personnel from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtram Chattisgarh, Kerala and Goa, she said, adding, central forces have been deployed.
First man to cast vote from Hubbali booth
Sanjeev Kulkarni is the first man to cast his vote from the Giants English Medium School booth in Hubballi. Ever since his first time at the polls since the age of 18 in Haveri, he tries to be the first in line on election day.
Input by Sandhya Ghouli/101Reporters
First time voters in Mangaluru
Sneha (left) turned 18 in March and has voted in this election for the first time in South Mangaluru. "I must thank my parents for getting my papers ready and I am proud to vote," she said with her parents Janardhan and Jyoti gleaming by her side.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
'Voting is the voice of democracy,' says Amit Shah urging citizens to vote
WATCH: Textile Minister Rudrappa Lamani performs pooja before casting vote in Haveri
Muzrai and Textile Minister Rudrappa Lamani performed pooja at a Ganesh temple in Vidya Nagar, Haveri, before heading off to cast his vote.
Input from Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
BJP candidate B Sreeramulu performs 'gau pooja'
One of the top BJP leaders in Karnataka, B Sreeramulu performed 'gau pooja' before casting his vote in Badami. He is contesting against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from the same constituency.
Elderly voters exercise franchise early in Mangaluru
MP Bhakta, 85, and his wife Anuradha Bhakta arrived at polling booth 77 at Urva in Mangaluru city south Assembly constituency.
Input M Raghuram/101Reporters
Voters to use NOTA for first time in Karnataka Assembly polls
According to News18, voters will get to use the NOTA (None of the Above Option) for the first time in the Karnataka election. A total of 2.57 Karnataka residents had used the option in Lok Sabha elections in 2014, but this will be the first time it will be used in Assembly elections in the state.
Voting picks up pace in Madikeri
Voting picks up pace in a pink polling station at St Michael's school in Madikeri, one of the two constituencies from Coorg.
Input from Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
BJP worker arrested in Hebbala constituency
The police arrested a BJP worker at Hebbala Assembly seat for "threatening" voters not to vote before local BJP MLA Narayanaswamy cast his vote, delaying the voting by 10 minutes, reported News18.
Visuals of voters in Ramanagara
Early birds: Voters line up at a Mangaluru booth at 7 am
This queue was seen at 7 am in front of a polling booth in Mangaluru city south.
Input from M Raghuram/101Reporters
Faulty VVPAT machine replaced in Hubbali booth, voting yet to resume
A faulty Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine reported at a Hubbali's booth number 108, is currently being replaced. Voting at the booth is yet to resume.
Citizens vote in KR Puram Assembly constituency
People cast their vote in KR Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru where incumbent Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj and BJP's Nandiesh Reddy among those contesting.
Input from Prabhu Mallikarjun/101Reporters
Ten NRI voters from Kundapur, in Udupi district for first time
For the first time, 10 people from Kundapur in Udupi district have registered as Non-Resident Indian voters for the Karnataka Assembly election, reported News18. They have filed their details under Form-6A meant for NRIs. These NRIs, residing in Gulf countries, will cast their votes in the Kundapur constituency.
EVM malfunction reported from Bengaluru, Hubbali
EVM malfunction was reported from a booth in Bengaluru's Shivajinagara and at the Lamington School booth in Hubbali, reported News18.
Voters in Belgaum district's Chikkod-Sadalaga Assembly seat may also face trouble arriving at voting booths due to rainfall.