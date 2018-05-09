Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: Speaking in Bangarapet, Narendra Modi said, "This election is not just about who becomes or does not become an MLA. It is an election to decide the fate of Karnataka and its youth."
A political slugfest erupted in Karnataka after the Election Commission confirmed that 9,746 voter IDs were seized from an apartment in Bengaluru. The BJP and Congress accused each other of interfering in the election process, and are both seeking to approach the poll panel over the issue.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter that Congress vs BJP is a "no contest" in Karnataka. Apart from addressing three rallies on Wednesday, Rahul will visit two temples and a garment factory.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend public meetings in Bangarapet, Chikmagalur, Belagavi, and Bidar on Wednesday. BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address one public meeting and hold roadshows in five constituencies on Wednesday.
With just two days left before the adrenaline-charged campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections comes to an end, the BJP and Congress, the two major contenders for power, fielded their top commanders, who attacked each other over corruption and hardline Hindutva.
Leading the charge for the BJP, Modi claimed people of Karnataka had decided to "uproot" the Congress and "punish" it for its wrongdoings, and that the party was already trying to find excuses like faulty EVMs for its "impending" defeat.
Taking on the Siddaramaiah government over alleged corruption at the three rallies he addressed today, Modi said there was not even a single minister who was not facing accusations of financial irregularities.
Campaigning in the Lingayat stronghold of Vijayapura, he alleged the state's ruling Congress was trying to divide the society and spread the "poison of casteism".
Rahul attacked the BJP and RSS, likening them to the Islamist organisation Muslim Brotherhood, and saying their agenda was to come to power, and capture institutions.
"The BJP and RSS will repeat one more cycle of getting elected democratically and then discard democracy," he alleged in Bengaluru.
"The RSS over here and the Muslim brotherhood in Egypt,Pakistan, Tunisia, Turkey....they are doing the same thing. The RSS and Muslim brotherhood do not see elections the way we seethem. We win an election and we are okay with losing anelection," he said.
Rahul, who earlier in the day said he was ready to occupy the post of the prime minister if the Congress emerged as the "biggest" party after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, claimed the saffron outfits were trying to disrupt open-minded atmosphere, peace and the brotherhood that existed inIndia. He said the BJP praised Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambekdar upfront but destroyed their legacy.
"Their method is to praise the leader, praise the icon,worship the icon and destroy every single thing he used to do," Rahul said.
After a hiatus of two years, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi addressed an election rally in Vijayapura, hours after Modi's public meeting, and claimed the prime minister was "possessed by the devil" of Congress-mukt Bharat.
His only accomplishment in the last four years was to have undone the good work of the previous Congress governments, she said.
"Modi ji is proud that he can make speeches well. I agree he is a good orator. He speaks like an actor. If speeches could fill the country's stomach, I wish he gave more speeches," she said, taking a swipe at the prime minister.
Sonia Gandhi's rally in Vijayapura in north Karnataka, where Lingayats wield considerable electoral influence, was seen as an attempt to reach out to the community, which has traditionally backed the BJP.
"Modi ji has junoon (passion) of Congress-mukt Bharat. He is possessed by the devil of Congress-mukt bharat (Congress-mukt Bharat ka bhoot laga hai), Sonia told the audience, as she attacked the prime minister for doing nothing for the middle class, women, girls, dalits and backward classes.
Taking on the prime minister over steps to tackle corruption, she wanted to know why the Lokpal, the proposed anti-graft ombudsman, had not been constituted.
Sonia claimed Congress-ruled Karnataka was discriminated against as it got "too little" by way of central assistance for drought relief. "Modi ji, is this your 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'? (together will all, development of all)," she asked.
Modi, who addressed rallies at Vijayapura, Koppal and Bengaluru, accused the Congress of pursuing the policy of "divide and rule".
"Congress believes in the policy of divide and rule... divide on the basis of caste and religion....make brother fight brother. But people of this land of Basaveshwara will not allow it to happen," he told the rally at Vijayapura.
The state's ruling Congress has recommended religious minority status for the Lingayats, a traditional vote base of the BJP, a move many feel was aimed at splitting their votes.
BJP's chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa belongs to the the Lingayat community.
Modi said with defeat staring the Congress in the face, it was busy trying to find excuses like blaming the EVMs for the loss. He also said attempts were being made to confuse the voters with the claim that the elections will throw up a hung Assembly.
"Can you tell me the name of a single minister who is not facing allegations of corruption," he said targeting the Congress government, a day after Siddaramaiah sent legal notices to Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, threatening to file civil and criminal defamation suit against them for making unsubstantiated allegations.
BJP president Amit Shah, who held a road show in Mangaluru and also addressed a rally, said the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah would be "sent home" on 15 May, the day the results would be declared.
Shah claimed many Hindus were "murdered" in Dakshina Kannada district but nobody was even arrested.
BJP to meet Election Commission at 10.30 am over voter IDs recovered from Bengaluru
Congress delegation to meet Election Commission officials at 10 am in New Delhi over voter IDs recovered from Bengaluru
Congress has handed over Bengaluru to notorious trio
"II do not understand why the CM dislikes Bengaluru. He has handed over Bengaluru to an infamous trio- and we all know this trio- we also know they have been given charge of this city due to vote bank politics. This trio excels in all the wrong things," Modi said.
If Narendra Modi tries to change Constitution there will be bloodshed in this country: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that minorities in the country were feeling terrorised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dubbing the BJP a "communal party" Siddaramaiah warned the party of bloodshed if it tries to alter the basic structure of Constitution of India. "If Narendra Modi tries to change Constitution, there will be bloodshed in this country," he said.
Ananth Kumar hegde a 'nalayak', not even fit for being panchyat leader, says Siddaramaiah
Hitting out at the BJP, Siddaramaiah said, "BJP doesn't believe in social justice, welfare of the poor or socialism. Ananth Kumar Hegde is 'nalayak.' He is not fit to be a gram panchayat leader and they have made him Union Minister."
BJP, Congress talk corruption but 391 candidates in fray face criminal charges
Both BJP and Congress have been training guns on each other over the issue of corruption. However, neither seems to be spot free in the Karnataka elections.
An ADR report states that 28 percent of candidates contesting the 12 May elections are facing criminal cases. The BJP tops the list with 83 of its 224 candidates (37 percent) facing criminal cases. The Congress comes in second with 59 (26 percent) of its 220 candidates embroiled in criminal cases.
Siddaramaiah aide sends legal notice to PM Modi for 'ease of murder comment', says report
A key aide of Siddaramaiah has sent a legal notice for defemation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making 'unfounded allegations' against the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The notice has been sent in view of the prime minister calling Siddaramaiah, "seedha rupaiya CM" and "10 percent CM."
Narendra Modi lost moral high ground to talk about women's safety after Unnao rape case
Rahul Gandhi, while addresses a gathering in Hoskote, said that Narendra Modi was out of topics in the election-bound state. He said that the PM especially cannot talk about women's security in Karnataka after what happened in Unnao. The Congress president was referring to the gangrape of a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, where the sitting BJP MLA was accused of rape and murdering victim's father.
Meanwhile, liquor, cash, gold jwellery flow free in poll-bound Karnataka
In the poll-bound state, where the Model Code of Conduct is already binding, cash worth Rs 75,94,03,703 was seized by the Income Tax department and state police.
Liquor worth Rs 23,98,82,621.02 was also confiscated by Static Surveillance teams & excise department. Gold and silver worth Rs 43,25,84,717 were seized by the I-T dept, ANI reported.
Siddaramaiah throws open second challenge, dares Modi, Yeddyurappa for extempore debate
PM says BJP wants to promote modern India; calls Congress regressive
PM Modi works in speaker and airplane modes only, says Rahul Gandhi
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that the PM functions in two modes only. "There are 3 modes in a mobile phone, work mode, speaker mode & airplane mode. Modi Ji only uses speaker mode & airplane mode, he never uses work mode," said Rahul.
Cycle rally protest against rising fuel prices: Rahul Gandhi
Speaking to reporters after a corner meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that his cycle rally earlier in the day was a move to protest against the rising fuel prices in India.
Improvement of Bengaluru's infrastructure will be BJP's priority, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Addressing a press conference in Karnataka, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the state needs good monitoring. "The Government of India and Karnataka will work together for it," he said. He further said that if voted to power, improvement of infrastructure of Bengaluru will be our BJP's priority.
He lashed out at Congress for stalling the triple talaq bill. "Rahul Gandhi keeps talking about dignity of women. The triple talaq bill has been passed by Lok Sabha but is stuck in Rajya Sabha, where Congress is not letting the debate happen," he said.
'PM looting poor to help Nirav Modi'
"The prime minister should tell, why he is not reducing fuel prices. He should tell the nation that he is taking the money from common man and giving it to Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi," Rahul Gandhi said in Kolar.
Rahul Gandhi leads protest in Kolar against fuel prices
Leading the protest in Kolar against the rising fuel prices, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Has the central government given a single rupee to the farmers of Karnataka? Modi ji, you could've waived farmer loans across the country."
Raising the pitch against the BJP, he said. "Narendra Modi should tell Karnataka about the qualifications of BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa. He should tell the voters how many times he has gone to jail. The BJP will know only after the election how strong Congress is in Karnataka."
'Siddaramaiah govt is 10% commission govt'
BJP national president Amit Shah accused the Congress government of corruption. "Siddaramaiah wears a watch worth Rs 40 lakh. That indicates how much corruption they have done. His government has now become symbol of corruption. It is 10 percent commission government," he said in Nargund.
He added, "Give BJP a chance this time. In five years, Narendra Modi and BS Yeddyurappa will turn Karnataka into India's number one state."
BJP will release water from Mahadayi river in Karnataka within six months of power, says Amit Shah in Nargund
BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a rally in Nargund. "I urge you to vote BJP to power. We will release water from Mahadayi in Karnataka within six months. Kisan apne khet mein jayega, Mahadayi ka paani ayega (The farmer will go back to his farm when Mahadayi water is released), he said. BS Yeddyurappa government will ensure that Karnataka gets water.
'Shocking that Narendra Modi stoops so low for elections'
Manmohan Singh accused the BJP of polarising the populations ahead of the 12 May polls in Karnataka. "It is shocking that the prime minister stoops so low during election, it is unbecoming of the prime minister. Particularly, when he is in state where election are set to take place. No prime minister has used election time to say things in manner that Modi ji has tried," he said
'Modi govt has punished the people'
Speaking at the press briefing in Bengaluru, ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh criticised the NDA government for increase in fuel prices. "Petrol and diesel prices are at a historic high.This is in spite of lower international crude oil prices because the Narendra Modi government chooses to levy excessive excise taxes. Instead of passing on the benefits of low prices to the people, the Modi government has punished the people," he said.
"Every time we have sought an answer for any of the disastrous policies of the present BJP government, all we hear is that the intentions are virtuous," he said, adding that Modi government's policies has resulted in "massive losses" for the country.
'Demonetisation, GST dealt a blow to rural economy and common man'
"Growth rate under NDA is lower than UPA despite favourable global conditions and changes in calculation methods," Manmohan Singh said at a press conference in Bengaluru.
"Demonetisation and hasty implementation of GST dealt a blow to the rural economy and to the common man. High petrol prices have made the situation worse and mismanagement of the Modi government is evident," he said.
Manmohan Singh slams Modi govt on economic policies
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh addressed a press conference to lash out at the Narendra Modi government over its "mismanagement of vision" in terms of economic policies. "Our farmers are facing an acute crisis, our aspirational youth are not finding opportunities, and the economy is growing below its potential. The unfortunate truth is that each of these crises was entirely avoidable," he said.
JD(S) releases manifesto
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy released the party's manifesto. The party has promised farm loan waiver within 24 hours of taking oath, if elected to power.
Siddaramaiah hits back at BJP for alleging connection with Ponzi scheme
A day after BJP accused Siddaramaiah of having links with a Ponzi scheme, Siddaramaiah hit back on Twitter and said, "If BJP wants to go with this logic of using a photo to accuse me, then it should also accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his photo with Nirav Modi in Davos."
In the photograph, Siddaramaiah is seen alongside absconder Vijay Ishwaran at the World Economic Forum in 2013.
Siddaramaiah lists 5 reason why Karnataka shouldn't vote for BJP
In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah listed five reasons why Karnataka should not vote for the BJP:
Siddaramaiah challenges Yeddyurappa for an open debate, says Modi also welcome
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah claimed on Monday that Narendra Modi is deliberately confusing voters in Karnataka with his speeches on non-issues. "All hot air & no substance," he said in a tweet.
He said that his contest was with Yeddyurappa and not Modi. "I challenge him (Yeddyurappa) to an open debate on issues on a single platform. Will he accept? Modi is also welcome," he tweeted.
Modi promise to the youth: Five world-class sport centres, 60 BPO complexes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address through his app, praised the youth of Karnataka for proving their "mettle in all fields". Five world-class sports centres will be established in Karnataka under the BJP government. "After coming to power, BJP will establish 60 state-of-the-art Namma BPO complexes across Karnataka and a corpus of Rs 250 Crore for low interest loans to encourage local entrepreneurs to set up BPO businesse," he said.
Modi appeals to BJP workers to not resort to political violence
Asserting that violence in any form should not be allowed by any political party in a democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to BJP’s youth karyakartas in Karnataka to not "act in vengeance even when they have lost their several karyakartas in political violence".
India making its spot in global start-up scene, says Modi
Claiming that BJP has embraced technology unlike Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India is making's its spot in the global start-up scene. The youth of Karnataka are energetic, brave and hardworking. The youth of this state will get many benefits from the central government.
"More than 1.27 MUDRA loans have been given under our government. Through our schemes, 1 lakh youth have been trained for skills."
Narendra Modi speaks on poll violence
"In 1984 there was a phase of violence after Indira Gandhi's assassination. Since then it seems violence has become a part of the political system. Our workers were killed in Tripura, Kerala, Karnataka. This doesn't suit democracy. Violence must be opposed," Narendra Modi said in his address.
Narendra Modi addresses youth BJP workers through app
Addressing BJP workers in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There is no space for violence in a democracy. When a person loses faith in himself and doesn't have the strength to speak or accept the truth, he chooses the path of politcial violence."
