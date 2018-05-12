Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa cast his vote early in the Shikaripura constituency in Karnataka on Saturday. Meanwhile, a BJP worker was arrested in Hebbal for "threatening voters not to vote before local BJP MLA Narayanaswamy cast his vote, delaying the voting by 10 minutes, according to News18.
EVM malfunction was reported from a booth in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar and at the Lamington School booth in Hubbali, in Karnataka reported News18.
As voters gathered to exercise their franchise across Karnataka on Saturday, reports emerged that voters were facing inconvenience as an EVM in a booth at Bengaluru's Chamarajapete was not working due to power outage after rains on Friday night. The EC said the machine will be replaced.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will lock horns in the triangular contest on Saturday, with Karnataka voters set to elect a new government.
Polling will be conducted at 222 of the 224 seats with the elections deferred at Jayanagar and Rajrajeshwari Nagar Assembly seats.
The election to the Jayanagar Assembly constituency was postponed following the death of BN Vijay Kumar, MLA and BJP candidate, while polling at RR Nagar seat was deffered following recovery of nearly 10,000 voter I-cards from a flat owned by a BJP leader.
The Election Commission has set up voter information booths at all polling sites and standardised voter information posters are also displayed to help voters use EVMs and find their polling centres easily.
For voters convenience, photograph of the candidates will be affixed on each voting machine. Further, electronically-transmitted postal ballot will be available to all service voters and to those serving in Indian missions aboard.
Voters can check the polling booths allotted to them on the state election commission website, or alternatively voters can also install the Chunavana App, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices. Launched by the state election commission, Chunavana app is a handy guide for voters on tracking polling booths, reading up on candidates, contact numbers of officials to lodge complaints etc. The app can also be used to book a wheelchair for physically challenged persons or elderly voters.
The EC has set up 600 all-women run polling booths to push voter percentage among women; five such booths will be present in urban areas while one will be in rural areas. Twenty eight special polling booths bearing an ethnic look have also been set up in the state to encourage primitive and nomadic tribes to vote.
Over 4.96 crore voters, including 2.52 crore men, 2.44 crore women and over 4,500 people who identify themselves as 'transgenders', have registered to vote.
A total of 15.42 lakh voters, aged 18-19, have registered to cast their ballot for the first time.
The voter turnout in the previous Assembly election held in the state in 2013 was 71.45 percent. The poll panel hopes the voting percentage would surpasses 75 per cent in 2018, after it held several voting awareness programmes across the state.
The Election Commission has also decided to continue the pilot phase of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in this election, in which one polling station will be chosen and checked.
08:43 (IST)
WATCH: 'Request all citizens of Karnataka to come out and vote,' says Sanjiv Kumar, CEO, Karnataka
08:40 (IST)
Wheelchair access encourages elderly to vote in Haveri
Wheelchair access at polling stations has encouraged senior citizen voters to participate in Haveri.
Input from Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
08:37 (IST)
BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar casts vote from Koramangala in Bengaluru
08:35 (IST)
82,000 security forces deployed across Karnataka
"82,157 people have been deployed for poll duty that includes DSPs, home guards and civil defence, and forest guards and watchers," Karnataka DGP Neelamani N Raju told News18. This also includes about 7,500 personnel from states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtram Chattisgarh, Kerala and Goa, she said, adding, central forces have been deployed.
08:33 (IST)
First man to cast vote from Hubbali booth
Sanjeev Kulkarni is the first man to cast his vote from the Giants English Medium School booth in Hubballi. Ever since his first time at the polls since the age of 18 in Haveri, he tries to be the first in line on election day.
Input by Sandhya Ghouli/101Reporters
08:31 (IST)
First time voters in Mangaluru
Sneha (left) turned 18 in March and has voted in this election for the first time in South Mangaluru. "I must thank my parents for getting my papers ready and I am proud to vote," she said with her parents Janardhan and Jyoti gleaming by her side.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
08:22 (IST)
'Voting is the voice of democracy,' says Amit Shah urging citizens to vote
08:21 (IST)
WATCH: Textile Minister Rudrappa Lamani performs pooja before casting vote in Haveri
Muzrai and Textile Minister Rudrappa Lamani performed pooja at a Ganesh temple in Vidya Nagar, Haveri, before heading off to cast his vote.
Input from Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
08:18 (IST)
BJP candidate B Sreeramulu performs 'gau pooja'
One of the top BJP leaders in Karnataka, B Sreeramulu performed 'gau pooja' before casting his vote in Badami. He is contesting against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from the same constituency.
08:16 (IST)
Elderly voters exercise franchise early in Mangaluru
MP Bhakta, 85, and his wife Anuradha Bhakta arrived at polling booth 77 at Urva in Mangaluru city south Assembly constituency.
Input M Raghuram/101Reporters
08:14 (IST)
Voters to use NOTA for first time in Karnataka Assembly polls
According to News18, voters will get to use the NOTA (None of the Above Option) for the first time in the Karnataka election. A total of 2.57 Karnataka residents had used the option in Lok Sabha elections in 2014, but this will be the first time it will be used in Assembly elections in the state.
08:13 (IST)
Voting picks up pace in Madikeri
Voting picks up pace in a pink polling station at St Michael's school in Madikeri, one of the two constituencies from Coorg.
Input from Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
08:09 (IST)
BJP worker arrested in Hebbala constituency
The police arrested a BJP worker at Hebbala Assembly seat for "threatening" voters not to vote before local BJP MLA Narayanaswamy cast his vote, delaying the voting by 10 minutes, reported News18.
08:08 (IST)
Visuals of voters in Ramanagara
08:06 (IST)
Early birds: Voters line up at a Mangaluru booth at 7 am
This queue was seen at 7 am in front of a polling booth in Mangaluru city south.
Input from M Raghuram/101Reporters
08:04 (IST)
Faulty VVPAT machine replaced in Hubbali booth, voting yet to resume
A faulty Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine reported at a Hubbali's booth number 108, is currently being replaced. Voting at the booth is yet to resume.
07:58 (IST)
Citizens vote in KR Puram Assembly constituency
People cast their vote in KR Puram Assembly constituency in Bengaluru where incumbent Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj and BJP's Nandiesh Reddy among those contesting.
Input from Prabhu Mallikarjun/101Reporters
07:55 (IST)
Ten NRI voters from Kundapur, in Udupi district for first time
For the first time, 10 people from Kundapur in Udupi district have registered as Non-Resident Indian voters for the Karnataka Assembly election, reported News18. They have filed their details under Form-6A meant for NRIs. These NRIs, residing in Gulf countries, will cast their votes in the Kundapur constituency.
07:51 (IST)
EVM malfunction reported from Bengaluru, Hubbali
EVM malfunction was reported from a booth in Bengaluru's Shivajinagara and at the Lamington School booth in Hubbali, reported News18.
Voters in Belgaum district's Chikkod-Sadalaga Assembly seat may also face trouble arriving at voting booths due to rainfall.
07:49 (IST)
BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, Sadananda Gowda cast vote
The BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa and senior leader Sadananda Gowda cast their votes in their respective constituencies.
07:44 (IST)
Special prayers for Siddaramaiah, son Yathindra
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife arranged for special prayers to be performed at the Nanjundeswara temple for her husband and son Dr Yathindra, who between them are contesting in three seats.
Input from Shivaranjini S/101Reporters
07:43 (IST)
Electronic Voting Machines in Bengaluru's Chamarajapete booth are not working after heavy rains last night, reports News18
07:38 (IST)
Visuals from Gulbarga South
07:33 (IST)
How to check if your name is listed on the electoral roll:
07:30 (IST)
Visuals from Dommasandra B Munireddy School in Bengaluru
07:26 (IST)
More visuals of Election Commission officials in Bidar
Image: Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
07:20 (IST)
Preparations for polls were underway late into Friday night at Kamthana Village, Bidar
Image: Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
07:18 (IST)
Visuals from an all-women booth set up at Muddebihal in Bijapur, Karnataka
Image: Tamanna Nasser/101Reporters
07:12 (IST)
600 all-women run polling booths set up
The Election Commission has set up 600 all-women run polling booths to push voter percentage among women. Twenty eight special polling booths bearing an ethnic look have also been set up in the state to encourage primitive and nomadic tribes to vote.
07:07 (IST)
Voting for Karnataka Assembly polls 2018 begins, confirm reports
07:03 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges citizens to come out and 'vote in large numbers'
07:03 (IST)
Poll panel hopes for better voter turnout than last elections
The voter turnout in the previous Assembly election held in the state in 2013 was 71.45 percent. The poll panel hopes the voting percentage would surpasses 75 per cent in 2018, after it held several voting awareness programmes across the state.
The Election Commission has also decided to continue the pilot phase of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in this election, in which one polling station will be chosen and checked.
07:00 (IST)
Gender demographics of the voters eligible to vote today
Over 4.96 crore voters, including 2.52 crore men, 2.44 crore women and over 4,500 people who identify themselves as 'transgenders', have registered to vote.
A total of 15.42 lakh voters, aged 18-19, have registered to cast their ballot for the first time.
06:55 (IST)
Visuals from polling booths in Karnataka
06:55 (IST)
51 out of 222 seats reserved
A single-phase polling will be held in 222 constituencies, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 26 in Bengaluru from 7 am to 6 pm.
06:50 (IST)
People are 'fed up' with the current govt: BS Yeddyurappa
06:48 (IST)
Polling for Rajarajeshwari Nagar deferred until 28 May
The polling for Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Karnataka has been deferred by the Election Commission. Polling for the seat will now be held on 28 May and the counting will take place on 31 May.
06:42 (IST)
BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa ahead of the polling on Saturday
06:41 (IST)
How to check your allotted polling booth on your phones
Voters can check the polling booths allotted to them on the state election commission website, or alternatively voters can also install the Chunavana App, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices. Launched by the state election commission, Chunavana app is a handy guide for voters on tracking polling booths, reading up on candidates, contact numbers of officials to lodge complaints etc. The app can also be used to book a wheelchair for physically challenged persons or elderly voters.
06:40 (IST)
Information booths set up for voters' convenience
The Election Commission has set up voter information booths at all polling sites and standardised voter information posters are also displayed to help voters use EVMs and find their polling centres easily.
For voters convenience, photograph of the candidates will be affixed on each voting machine. Further, electronically-transmitted postal ballot will be available to all service voters and to those serving in Indian missions aboard.
06:38 (IST)
Election Commission officials at Kalburgi ahead of the polling
06:25 (IST)
Preparations underway
06:18 (IST)
Elections postponed for two of the 224 seats
The election to the Jayanagar Assembly constituency was postponed following the death of BN Vijay Kumar, MLA and BJP candidate, while polling at RR Nagar seat was deffered following recovery of nearly 10,000 voter I-cards from a flat owned by a BJP leader.
06:17 (IST)
Voting for 222 seats to be held today
The Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will lock horns in the triangular contest on Saturday, with Karnataka voters set to elect a new government.
Polling will be conducted at 222 of the 224 seats with the elections deferred at Jayanagar and Rajrajeshwari Nagar Assembly seats.