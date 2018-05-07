Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah listed five reasons why BJP should not be voted to power in Karnataka and challenged BS Yeddyurappa for an open debate. Meanwhile, Prime Minster Narendra Modi interacted with youth BJP workers and exuded confidence in BJP through his app on Monday.
With just six more days left for Karnataka to go to polling, campaigning in the state has gathered steam as the Congress, the BJP, and the JD(S) are pulling out all stops to woo the voters. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have been busy with campaigning as the BJP is making a strong bid to unseat the Congress.
Addressing as many as four rallies on Sunday, Modi flayed the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka for celebrating the "jayantis of Sultans" for the sake of "vote bank politics".
Look at the Congress character....whose jayanti needs to celebrated with respect, from whom we have to draw inspiration for generations to generations, they can't think about celebrating their jayantis".
"Veera Madakari and Onake Obavva are forgotten, but for the sake of vote bank politics they are into celebrating jayantis of Sultans," he said.
Batting for the Congress' return in Karnataka, party leader P Chidambaram said on Twitter that the voters would compare five years of "development" under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah versus five years of "instability" from 2008 under BJP's three chief ministers.
The former finance and home minister claimed on Saturday that the people would remember that it was the same three "incompetent" men, who were leading the BJP's campaign in 2018.
BS Yeddyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar were the chief ministers when the BJP was in power in Karnataka from 2008 to 2013.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has urged BJP to stop dragging Islamabad in the election campaign in Karnataka.
"BJP's concoctions continue unabated. Be it Gujarat or Karnataka, Pakistan is sadly invoked to try to get electoral gains within India," foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Saturday.
Elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly are due on 12 May.
10:41 (IST)
Siddaramaiah hits back at BJP for alleging connection with Ponzi scheme
A day after BJP accused Siddaramaiah of having links with a Ponzi scheme, Siddaramaiah hit back on Twitter and said, "If BJP wants to go with this logic of using a photo to accuse me, then it should also accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his photo with Nirav Modi in Davos."
In the photograph, Siddaramaiah is seen alongside absconder Vijay Ishwaran at the World Economic Forum in 2013.
10:29 (IST)
Siddaramaiah lists 5 reason why Karnataka shouldn't vote for BJP
In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah listed five reasons why Karnataka should not vote for the BJP:
10:04 (IST)
Siddaramaiah challenges Yeddyurappa for an open debate, says Modi also welcome
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah claimed on Monday that Narendra Modi is deliberately confusing voters in Karnataka with his speeches on non-issues. "All hot air & no substance," he said in a tweet.
He said that his contest was with Yeddyurappa and not Modi. "I challenge him (Yeddyurappa) to an open debate on issues on a single platform. Will he accept? Modi is also welcome," he tweeted.
09:56 (IST)
Modi promise to the youth: Five world-class sport centres, 60 BPO complexes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address through his app, praised the youth of Karnataka for proving their "mettle in all fields". Five world-class sports centres will be established in Karnataka under the BJP government. "After coming to power, BJP will establish 60 state-of-the-art Namma BPO complexes across Karnataka and a corpus of Rs 250 Crore for low interest loans to encourage local entrepreneurs to set up BPO businesse," he said.
09:50 (IST)
Modi appeals to BJP workers to not resort to political violence
Asserting that violence in any form should not be allowed by any political party in a democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to BJP’s youth karyakartas in Karnataka to not "act in vengeance even when they have lost their several karyakartas in political violence".
09:47 (IST)
India making its spot in global start-up scene, says Modi
Claiming that BJP has embraced technology unlike Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India is making's its spot in the global start-up scene. The youth of Karnataka are energetic, brave and hardworking. The youth of this state will get many benefits from the central government.
"More than 1.27 MUDRA loans have been given under our government. Through our schemes, 1 lakh youth have been trained for skills."
09:44 (IST)
Narendra Modi speaks on poll violence
"In 1984 there was a phase of violence after Indira Gandhi's assassination. Since then it seems violence has become a part of the political system. Our workers were killed in Tripura, Kerala, Karnataka. This doesn't suit democracy. Violence must be opposed," Narendra Modi said in his address.
09:42 (IST)
Narendra Modi addresses youth BJP workers through app
Addressing BJP workers in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There is no space for violence in a democracy. When a person loses faith in himself and doesn't have the strength to speak or accept the truth, he chooses the path of politcial violence."