Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah listed five reasons why BJP should not be voted to power in Karnataka and challenged BS Yeddyurappa for an open debate. Meanwhile, Prime Minster Narendra Modi interacted with youth BJP workers and exuded confidence in BJP through his app on Monday.

With just six more days left for Karnataka to go to polling, campaigning in the state has gathered steam as the Congress, the BJP, and the JD(S) are pulling out all stops to woo the voters. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have been busy with campaigning as the BJP is making a strong bid to unseat the Congress.

Addressing as many as four rallies on Sunday, Modi flayed the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka for celebrating the "jayantis of Sultans" for the sake of "vote bank politics".

Look at the Congress character....whose jayanti needs to celebrated with respect, from whom we have to draw inspiration for generations to generations, they can't think about celebrating their jayantis".

"Veera Madakari and Onake Obavva are forgotten, but for the sake of vote bank politics they are into celebrating jayantis of Sultans," he said.

Batting for the Congress' return in Karnataka, party leader P Chidambaram said on Twitter that the voters would compare five years of "development" under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah versus five years of "instability" from 2008 under BJP's three chief ministers.

The former finance and home minister claimed on Saturday that the people would remember that it was the same three "incompetent" men, who were leading the BJP's campaign in 2018.

BS Yeddyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar were the chief ministers when the BJP was in power in Karnataka from 2008 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has urged BJP to stop dragging Islamabad in the election campaign in Karnataka.

"BJP's concoctions continue unabated. Be it Gujarat or Karnataka, Pakistan is sadly invoked to try to get electoral gains within India," foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Saturday.

Elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly are due on 12 May.