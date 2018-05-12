Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: How to check if your name in on the voter's list on eci.nic.in

In a crucial day for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), Karnataka goes to the polls on Saturday. The counting of votes, for the election on 12 May, will take place on 15 May.

The Election Commission deferred the polls in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Jayanagar Assembly constituency following recovery of nearly 10,000 voter IDs from a flat owned by a BJP leader and death of BJP MLA and candidate BN Vijay Kumar this week, respectively.

The EC has published the electoral roll for 2018 on its official website eci.nic.in. An electoral roll or voter's list is a comprehensive list consisting of names of all citizens who can vote in a particular constituency. The names of voters are listed irrespective of caste and religion.

The EC updates the voter's list ahead of every election to ensure new names are added and those of deceased are removed.

Here's how you can check if your name is listed on the electoral roll:

Go to the official website of the Election Commission of India: eci.nic.in.

Scroll down and click on 'Electoral Roll' on the left hand-side panel.

Alternatively, you can click on the National Voters Service Portal on the top-right of the homepage.

Click on the 'Search' bar on the left-hand side.

You can check if your name is included in the list in two ways: entering details such as name, age, gender, constituency etc. or search using the EPIC number.

You can also locate your polling booth through this.

Enter the relevant details and the captcha code.

Hit 'Search'.

If your name is registered, the EC portal will retrieve your record from the government database and display it.

If not, the page will show 'No Record Found'.

Apart from the above, voters can check the polling booths allotted to them on the state election commission website, or through the Chunavana App, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices. Launched by the state election commission, Chunavana app is a handy guide for voters on tracking polling booths, reading up on candidates, contact numbers of officials to lodge complaints etc. The app can also be used to book a wheelchair for physically challenged persons or elderly voters.

