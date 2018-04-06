Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: Congress, BJP likely to release candidate list by next week

As the campaign for the Karnataka Assembly election gathers pace, both the BJP and Congress are expected to release their first list of candidates by next week, according to media reports.

The Economic Times reported that both the parties are expected to bring out their first list by 11 April. The Congress has completed two rounds of discussions – one for the seats that it did not win in 2013 and the second for the 122 that it did, the report further said.

Meanwhile, Muralidhar Rao, BJP general secretary in charge of Karnataka, was also quoted in the report as saying, "We will release the first list in the next four days. The second list will be released after that."

The Hindu had reported that the BJP's first list is expected to have 140 names. Sources told the newspaper that most of the incumbent MLAs are likely to get tickets to contest the forthcoming elections. "At the most, two to three sitting MLAs may miss out on tickets," a prominent leader was quoted as saying in the report.

Congress leader G Parameshwara had earlier told PTI that the party would announce its candidates for all the 224 Assembly seats in the state in a "single phase" by 15 April.

Karnataka is slated to go to polls on 12 May, while counting of votes will take place on 15 May.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has asserted that he will be contesting from the Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru, amidst reports that it will not be an easy battle for him in the 12 May polls. There were also reports about Siddaramaiah looking for more than one constituency for contesting following demands from Congress workers in northern districts.

Siddaramaiah had declared that he will be contesting from Chamundeshwari, the constituency that gave him "political birth".

However, reports suggest that a section of local party leaders have warned Siddaramaiah that the contest would not be easy for him in Chamundeshwari.

Speculation is rife that the chief minister, who has already indicated that the 2018 Assembly polls could "most likely" be his last election, is keen on fielding his son Yatindra from Varuna.

Reports also suggest that BJP chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra will be pitted against Yatindra.

With inputs from PTI