Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: BS Yeddyurappa transfers state's top IPS, IAS officers hours after taking charge as CM

Hours after the Congress claimed BS Yeddyurappa will turn out to be a "one-day chief minister" as he lacks majority in the Assembly, several IAS and IPS officers were on Thursday transferred and a new advocate general appointed in a top level reshuffle.

In a major decision, the Yeddyurappa government appointed senior advocate Prabhuling K Navadagi as the Advocate General of Karnataka, in place of Madhusudan R Naik, who has since resigned.

Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed Navadagi to the post with immediate effect, a government notification said.

Effecting changes in the bureaucracy, the government appointed M Lakshminarayana, additional chief secretary, public works department, as the additional chief secretary to the chief minister.

It also notified that his position would be equivalent to the additional chief secretary in the home department.

Senior IPS officer Amar Kumar Pandey, serving as Additional Director General of Police, Railways, has been made ADGP, Intelligence, according to a government notification.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police Sandeep Patil will be the DIG, Intelligence.

Bidar superintendent of police D Devaraja has been transferred to Bengaluru Central division as the deputy commissioner of police.

Superintendent of police in the Anti-Corruption Bureau S Girish has been transferred as DCP of Bengaluru North East Division.

