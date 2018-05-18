You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: BS Yeddyurappa transfers state's top IPS, IAS officers hours after taking charge as CM

Politics PTI May 18, 2018 07:17:37 IST

Hours after the Congress claimed BS Yeddyurappa will turn out to be a "one-day chief minister" as he lacks majority in the Assembly, several IAS and IPS officers were on Thursday transferred and a new advocate general appointed in a top level reshuffle.

In a major decision, the Yeddyurappa government appointed senior advocate Prabhuling K Navadagi as the Advocate General of Karnataka, in place of Madhusudan R Naik, who has since resigned.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala greets newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, at a ceremony in Bengaluru. PTI

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala greets newly sworn-in chief minister BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru. PTI

Governor Vajubhai Vala appointed Navadagi to the post with immediate effect, a government notification said.

Effecting changes in the bureaucracy, the government appointed M Lakshminarayana, additional chief secretary, public works department, as the additional chief secretary to the chief minister.

It also notified that his position would be equivalent to the additional chief secretary in the home department.

Senior IPS officer Amar Kumar Pandey, serving as Additional Director General of Police, Railways, has been made ADGP, Intelligence, according to a government notification.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police Sandeep Patil will be the DIG, Intelligence.

Bidar superintendent of police D Devaraja has been transferred to Bengaluru Central division as the deputy commissioner of police.

Superintendent of police in the Anti-Corruption Bureau S Girish has been transferred as DCP of Bengaluru North East Division.

Click here follow LIVE updates on the Karnataka Assembly Elections


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 07:17 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores