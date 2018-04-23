Karnataka Assembly election: 1,056 nominations received for 12 May polls as process gathers pace

Bengaluru: KPCC chief G Parameshwara and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar were among the candidates who filed their nominations as the process gathered pace with 1,056 nominations being received on Monday alone for the 12 May Assembly polls.

Parameshwara filed his nomination from Koratagere in" Tumakuru district, Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George from Sarvagnanagar in Bengaluru and Shettar from Hubballi-Dharwad Central region.

Ministers Anjaneya (Holalakere),U T Khader (Mangaluru), Mahadevappa (T Narasipura), Tanveer (Narasimharaja) and M Krishnappa (Vijayanagar) also filed their papers.

Congress sitting MLA N A Harris filed nomination papers from Shanthinagar Assembly constituency.

Congress announced his name in the last list of candidates.

The MLA has been in the dock after his son, the sacked youth Congress leader Mohammed Nalpad Harris, allegedly assaulted a youth in a cafeteria about two months" ago. Nalpad Harris is in jail as he has been denied bail.

There were some candidates who chose unusual"vehicles while coming to file their nomination papers.

While Congress candidate from Mangaluru north constituency Moinuddin Bawa reached the office of the returning officer on a bicycle, BJP's Krishnaiah Setty filed nomination papers from Maluru riding on a bullock cart.

Another interesting candidate who filed his papers was 'five Rupees doctor' Shankare Gowda, who will contest from" Mandya.

He came to be known as 'Five-Rupees-doctor' for charging"only Rs five from his patients as consultation fees.

So far, 2,200 nominations have been filed since the" process was set in motion on 17 April.

Tuesday is the last day for filing nominations.