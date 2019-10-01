Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Karnal profile: BJP hopes for a cakewalk in Manohar Lal Khattar's citadel

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Karnal Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 21

Total electors: 2,34,738

Female electors: 1,12,422

Male electors: 1,22,313

Third gender electors: 3

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: In the 2000 elections, Jai Parakash — an independent candidate — gained over BJP’s Satish Kalra. But in the following elections, Parkash contested as an independent and later and HJC(BL) candidate and was defeated each time by Congress’ Sumita Singh. In 2014, Parkash lost to BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar who won with 63,773 votes more.

Demographics: Selected as one of the 100 cities to be developed as a smart city under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Smart Cities Mission, Karnal was once used as a refuge by the East India Company during India’s 1857 rebellion against the British. Karnal has a significantly higher sex ratio than its neighbouring constituencies. Moreover, Karnal also has one of the highest incomes per capita in Haryana and is ranked 24 out of over 4,000 cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2019, an annual cleanliness survey.