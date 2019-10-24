Associate Partner

Karmala Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 15:52:29 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Ram Tukaram Waghmare 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Shaikh Jainuddin Dastgir 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Patil Sanjay Krishnarao 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Narayan Aaba Govindrao Patil 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Adv. Vijay Bhimarao Awhad 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Atul Bhau Bhairavnath Khupase 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Bagal Rashmi Digambar 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes

  • Karmala Vidhan Sabha constituency is a city and a municipal council in Solapur district in Maharashtra

  • The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Maharashtra Assembly on 21 September.

  • This year, the total number of electors in Karmala are 301806. Out of the total, 141798 are female and 160006 are male electors

Karmala Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name—Karmala

Constituency Number—244

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—301806

Female Electors—141798

Male Electors—160006

Third Gender – 2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Narayan Govindrao Patil received 60,674 votes against then incumbent MLA Bagal Digambar of NCP who received 60,417 votes.

In 2009, Digambar won 70,943 votes against Narayan Patil of JSS who secured 43,126 votes. In 2004, Shiv Sena was ruling the seat in 2004 when Jagtap Namdevrao won the elections with 62,692 votes against Bagal Digambar of NCP who received 59,052 votes.

In 2019, Shiv Sena will be fielding Bagal Rashmi Digambar against Shaikh Jainuddin Dastgir of BSP, Patil Sanjay Krishnarao of NCP and Independent candidate Ram Tukaram Waghmare among others.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 15:52:29 IST

