Karmala Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Karmala Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Solapur district — Mohol and Malshiran.

Constituency Name—Karmala

Constituency Number—244

District Name—Solapur

Total Electors—301806



Female Electors—141798

Male Electors—160006



Third Gender – 2

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Shiv Sena candidate Narayan Govindrao Patil received 60,674 votes against then incumbent MLA Bagal Digambar of NCP who received 60,417 votes.

In 2009, Digambar won 70,943 votes against Narayan Patil of JSS who secured 43,126 votes. In 2004, Shiv Sena was ruling the seat in 2004 when Jagtap Namdevrao won the elections with 62,692 votes against Bagal Digambar of NCP who received 59,052 votes.

In 2019, Shiv Sena will be fielding Bagal Rashmi Digambar against Shaikh Jainuddin Dastgir of BSP, Patil Sanjay Krishnarao of NCP and Independent candidate Ram Tukaram Waghmare among others.

