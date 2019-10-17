Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Karjat Jamkhed profile: BJP incumbent Ram Shankar Shinde faces MNS' Appasaheb Navnath Palve and NCP's Rohit Pawar

Karjat Jamkhed Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Ahmednagar district — Akole (ST) and Shrirampur (SC).

Constituency Name—Karjat Jamkhed

Constituency Number—227

District Name—Ahmednagar

Total Electors—3,18,953

Female Electors—1,50,090

Male Electors—1,68,860

Third Gender—3

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–In 2014, Ram Shankar Shinde of BJP won with 84,058 votes against Shiv Sena's Khade Ramesh Bhivrao who received 46,242 votes in total. In 2009, Shinde defeated Congress candidate Deshmukh Keshavrao who received 32,673 votes.

Shinde is also a cabinet minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. He is the minister for Marketing and Textiles.

In 2019 elections, Appasaheb Navnath Palve of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and NCP's Rohit Pawar will be challenging Shinde for this seat.