Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Karjat profile: NCP's Sureshbhau Lad seeks to defend seat against Shiv Sena's Mahendra Thorve

Karjat Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Results in previous elections—In 2014 elections, NCP candidate Sureshbhau Narayan Lad won with 57,013 votes against Mahendra Sadashiv Thorve of PWPI who received 55,113 votes. In 2009 elections, the current MLA had defeated Shiv Sena's Devendra Satam with a margin of about 16,000 votes. From 1999 to 2004 elections Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande won this seat consecutively against Congress candidates like Arvind Shahurao Kalookhe, Premanand Dadasaheb Rupwate and independent candidate Kalokhe Shahurao Bhaurao.

In 2019, Mahendra Sadashiv Thorve of Shiv Sena and Adv. Gopal Gunja Shelake of the Communist Party of India will stand against current MLA Sureshbhau Narayan Lad in this constituency.

