Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karimnagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Sanjay Kumar wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 20:31:52 IST pollpedia

Karimnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 1,550,810 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,69,382

Male electors: 5,50,760

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Husnabad, Huzurabad, Choppadandi (SC), Karimnagar, Manakondur (SC), Vemulawada, Sircilla

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao won the election in 1999. He was defeated by TRS candidate KCR in 2004 elections. In the 2009 election, TRS was defeated by Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhakar. TRS came back to power in 2014 when Boianapalli Vinod Kumar swooped 44.93 percent votes.

Demographics: As per the 2011 Census data, the Karimnagar district has a population of 1,005,711. Once his own constituency, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is confident of his party’s win here. However, BJP supremo Amit Shah recently visited the constituency as part of the party’s strategy for the state.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 20:31:52 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile