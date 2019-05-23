Karimnagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: BJP's Sanjay Kumar wins

Karimnagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 3

Total electors: 1,550,810 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 5,69,382

Male electors: 5,50,760

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Husnabad, Huzurabad, Choppadandi (SC), Karimnagar, Manakondur (SC), Vemulawada, Sircilla

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao won the election in 1999. He was defeated by TRS candidate KCR in 2004 elections. In the 2009 election, TRS was defeated by Congress candidate Ponnam Prabhakar. TRS came back to power in 2014 when Boianapalli Vinod Kumar swooped 44.93 percent votes.

Demographics: As per the 2011 Census data, the Karimnagar district has a population of 1,005,711. Once his own constituency, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is confident of his party’s win here. However, BJP supremo Amit Shah recently visited the constituency as part of the party’s strategy for the state.

