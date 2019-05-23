Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karimganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 07:43:08 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AIFB Ajoy Kumar Sarkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Swarup Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
HND Nikhil Ranjan Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Probash Chandra Sarkar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Parikshit Roy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Anupam Singha 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIUDF Radheshyam Biswas 0 Votes 0% Votes
AITC Chandan Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Raju Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rabindra Chandra Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ramnarayan Suklabaidya 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Satyajit Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Harilal Rabidas 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Kripanath Mallah 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 11,65,997 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,15,198

Female electors: 5,50,799

Assembly Constituencies: Ratabari (SC), Patharkandi, Karimganj North, Karimganj South, Badarpur, Hailakandi, Katlicherra, Algapur

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AIUDF’s Radheshyam Biswas is the MP from Karimganj since 2014. In 2004 and 2009 elections, Lalit Mohan Suklabaidya of the Congress won the seat. In 1998 and 1999, Nepal Chandra Das held the seat while representing the Congress party.

Demographics: Part of the Barak Valley, Karimganj is notably a Muslim-dominated constituency. The community forms over 50 percent of the electorate. The AIUDF, a Muslim dominated party, has made inroads into this constituency in recent years.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:43:08 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile