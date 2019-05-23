Karimganj Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 11,65,997 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 6,15,198

Female electors: 5,50,799

Assembly Constituencies: Ratabari (SC), Patharkandi, Karimganj North, Karimganj South, Badarpur, Hailakandi, Katlicherra, Algapur

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: AIUDF’s Radheshyam Biswas is the MP from Karimganj since 2014. In 2004 and 2009 elections, Lalit Mohan Suklabaidya of the Congress won the seat. In 1998 and 1999, Nepal Chandra Das held the seat while representing the Congress party.

Demographics: Part of the Barak Valley, Karimganj is notably a Muslim-dominated constituency. The community forms over 50 percent of the electorate. The AIUDF, a Muslim dominated party, has made inroads into this constituency in recent years.

