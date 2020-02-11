You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karawal Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates: Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Staff Feb 11, 2020 12:29:30 IST

Election Result 2020 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Mohan Singh Bisht 96,721 Votes 50.59% Votes
AAP Durgesh Pathak 88,498 Votes 46.29% Votes
INC Arbind Singh 2,242 Votes 1.17% Votes
BSP Nathu Ram 824 Votes 0.43% Votes
CPM Ranjit Tiwari 414 Votes 0.22% Votes
TSP Imran Khan 61 Votes 0.03% Votes
SDPI Mohd Ilias 169 Votes 0.09% Votes
SPP Pradesh Kumar Raghav 63 Votes 0.03% Votes
SPI Bandana Pandey 168 Votes 0.09% Votes
SUCIC Bhaskaranand Mundepi 189 Votes 0.1% Votes
RRP Mohd Mehbob Alam 66 Votes 0.03% Votes
RRP Vipin Kumar Tiwari 104 Votes 0.05% Votes
PPID Sunita N Kumar 257 Votes 0.13% Votes
MKVP Harish 81 Votes 0.04% Votes
IND Ajay Singh Rathor 206 Votes 0.11% Votes
IND Mohan Singh 248 Votes 0.13% Votes
IND Yogesh Swamy 131 Votes 0.07% Votes
IND SN Singh 371 Votes 0.19% Votes
See More

  • For the 2020 Assembly election scheduled on 8 February, AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak, while the BJP and Congress have fielded Mohan Singh Bisht and Arbind Singh respectively

  • Bisht was fielded as the BJP's candidate in 2013 too, when he won by a margin of around 3,000 votes after a close fight with the AAP candidate

  • However, in the 2015 fresh election, Kapil Mishra, who was fielded as the AAP candidate, won an easy victory over Bisht

Karawal Nagar Assembly Elections 2020: Four-time MLA from Karawal Nagar and BJP candidate Mohan Singh Bisht is leading wit ha margin of almost 9,000 votes. Trailing behind is AAP's Durgesh Pathak with, 21,713 votes.

The Karawal Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency in the northeast region of Delhi, is going to be a closely followed fight with the seat being former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra's stronghold. Mishra was sacked from the ruling party in Delhi and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August 2019.

For the 2020 Assembly election scheduled on 8 February, AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak, while the BJP and Congress have fielded Mohan Singh Bisht and Arbind Singh respectively.

Karawal Nagar Election Result 2020 Latest Updates: Delhi Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Representational image. Reuters

Mishra, who has been fielded as the BJP's candidate from the Model Town constituency, courted controversy recently when he tweeted on 23 January that the upcoming polls will be a contest "between India and Pakistan". Mishra was criticising the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in different parts of the city and tweeted, "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will be a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8."

The Election Commission on 25 January imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on Mishra.

Past election results:

BJP fielded Bisht in 2013, when he won by a margin of around 3,000 votes after a close fight with the AAP candidate. However, in the 2015 election, Mishra, who was fielded as the AAP candidate, won an easy victory over Bisht.

The constituency has traditionally supported the BJP, with the saffron party's candidates winning the seat since the 1993 election until the 2015 polls, when the then AAP candidate Mishra won.

BJP's Bisht is a four-time MLA from the constituency, winning the seat from 1998 to 2015.

Here is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 58

Total electors: 2,81,331

Male: 1,57,726

Female: 1,23,593

Transgender (as of 2015): 16

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 69 percent

Polling stations: 213

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 11, 2020 12:29:30 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores