Karawal Nagar Assembly Elections 2020: Kapil Mishra bastion set for close contest between BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht and AAP's Durgesh Pathak

Karawal Nagar Assembly Elections 2020: The Karawal Nagar Vidhan Sabha constituency in the northeast region of Delhi, is going to be a closely followed fight with the seat being former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra's stronghold. Mishra was sacked from the ruling party in Delhi and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in August 2019.

For the 2020 Assembly election scheduled on 8 February, AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak, while the BJP and Congress have fielded Mohan Singh Bisht and Arbind Singh respectively.

Mishra, who has been fielded as the BJP's candidate from the Model Town constituency, courted controversy recently when he tweeted on 23 January that the upcoming polls will be a contest "between India and Pakistan". Mishra was criticising the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in different parts of the city and tweeted, "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will be a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8."

The Election Commission on 25 January imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on Mishra.

Past election results:

BJP fielded Bisht in 2013, when he won by a margin of around 3,000 votes after a close fight with the AAP candidate. However, in the 2015 election, Mishra, who was fielded as the AAP candidate, won an easy victory over Bisht.

The constituency has traditionally supported the BJP, with the saffron party's candidates winning the seat since the 1993 election until the 2015 polls, when the then AAP candidate Mishra won.

BJP's Bisht is a four-time MLA from the constituency, winning the seat from 1998 to 2015.

Here is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 58

Total electors: 2,81,331

Male: 1,57,726

Female: 1,23,593

Transgender (as of 2015): 16

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 69 percent

Polling stations: 213

