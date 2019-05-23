Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Karakat Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:23:50 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Basudeo Hazarika 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rameshwar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Ayodhya Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Neelam Kumari 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Punam Devi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Raj Narayan Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
JDR Arif Isain Husain 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Ghanshyam Tiwari 0 Votes 0% Votes
RSSD Jyoti Rashmi 0 Votes 0% Votes
VPI Gorakh Ram 0 Votes 0% Votes
SBSP Kamlesh Ram (Prasad) 0 Votes 0% Votes
SSD Usha Sharan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dharmendra Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kumar Saurabh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLND Pradeep Chouhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
JPJD Manoj Singh Kushvaha 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Prakash Chandra Goyal 0 Votes 0% Votes
ADP Prithvi Nath Prasad 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP(L) Nand Kishor Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
RSMP(S) Mamta Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
ANC Mohammad Atahar Husain 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Mahabali Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abhiram Priyadarshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMF Shashikant Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
AHFB(K) Ramjee Singh Kanta 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) Raja Ram Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
RLSP Upendra Kushwaha 0 Votes 0% Votes
Karakat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 15,69,989

Female electors: 7,24,282

Male electors: 8,45,707

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Goh, Obra, Nabinagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Mahabali Singh became the MP in 2009. RSLP’s Upendra Kushwaha is the sitting MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Rohtas and Aurangabad districts. Caste plays an important role in this constituency, which is dominated by Yadav, Rajput and Kushwaha castes, all of whom contribute at least 2 lakh voters each. They are followed by 1.6 lakh Brahmin and Bhumihar voters. Mahadalits and Economically Backward Castes are also found in sizeable numbers.

 

 

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:23:50 IST

