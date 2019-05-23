Karakat Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Karakat Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 35

Total electors: 15,69,989

Female electors: 7,24,282

Male electors: 8,45,707

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It came into existence in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Nokha, Dehri, Karakat, Goh, Obra, Nabinagar.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: JD(U)’s Mahabali Singh became the MP in 2009. RSLP’s Upendra Kushwaha is the sitting MP.

Demographics: It covers parts of Rohtas and Aurangabad districts. Caste plays an important role in this constituency, which is dominated by Yadav, Rajput and Kushwaha castes, all of whom contribute at least 2 lakh voters each. They are followed by 1.6 lakh Brahmin and Bhumihar voters. Mahadalits and Economically Backward Castes are also found in sizeable numbers.

