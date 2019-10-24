Karad South Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Karad South Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Satara district — Phaltan

Constituency Name—Karad South

Constituency Number—260

District Name—Satara

Total Electors—2,91,831

Female Electors—1,41,487

Male Electors—1,50,215

Third Gender—129

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—Since the Assembly polls of 1980, Congress candidate Balkrishna Patil has been in power in this constituency. It was in 2014 when the power shifted to another Congress candidate Prithviraj Chavan who won with 76,831 votes against former MLA Vilasrao Patil's 60,413 votes. In 2009, Congress candidate Vilasrao Patil won the election by securing 82,857 votes against independent candidate.

Similarly, in 2004 he received 1,08,367 votes and defeated Shiv Sena candidate Subhedar Kamlakar Gopal who received 12,914 votes only. In 1999, Vilasrao defeated NCP candidate Patil Vilasrao Govind's 39161 votes by securing 62,795 votes in the seat.

Demographics- In the Karad (South) segment sugarcane cultivation is the main occupation of people in rural areas.

Considered a Congress stronghold since the 1960s, Karad (south) will see a contest between sitting MLA Prithviraj Chavan, BJP’s Atul Bhosle and Independent candidate Udaysinh Undalkar-Patil, son of Vilasrao Undalkar-Patil, who was seven-time MLA from the seat till he was denied ticket by the Congress in 2014.

