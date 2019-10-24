Karad North Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Karad North Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Satara district — Phaltan

Constituency Name—Karad North

Constituency Number—259

District Name—Satara

Total Electors—292038



Female Electors—142693



Male Electors—149344



Third Gender – 1

Reserved –No

Results in previous elections—The incumbent MLA and NCP candidate Patil Shamrao Alias Balasaheb Pandurang has won all consecutive elections held since 1999. In 2014, Balasaheb defeated Congress candidate Kadam Dhairyashil Dyandeo's 57,817 votes by securing 78,324 votes for the seat.

In 2009, Balasaheb fought elections independently securing a majority of 1,01,658 votes against NCP candidate Atul Suresh Bhosale's 60,571 votes for the seat.

In 2004, Balasaheb won 71,541 votes representing NCP against independent candidate Arun Sopanrao Jadhav's 67,920 votes. In 1999, Balasaheb won by 59,427 votes against Congress candidate Anandarao Raghoji Patil's 42,322 votes.

In 2019, Balasaheb urf Shamrao Pandurang Patil of NCP will be defending his seat against Jagannath Laxman Waghmare of BSP, Dhairyashil Dyandeo Kadam of Shiv Sena and Vishnu Krishna of Yalmar Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi among others.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .