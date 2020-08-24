Kapil Sibal rebuts Rahul Gandhi over 'collusion with BJP' remark, says 'never favoured' saffron party in 30 years

Rahul Gandhi, during a key CWC meeting on Monday, accused 'dissidents' behind an explosive letter to Sonia Gandhi of 'colluding with the BJP'

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remark that those who signed the letter seeking "sweeping changes" in the Congress party was written in collusion with the BJP, senior leader Kapil Sibal on Monday said that he has never issued a statement in favour of the saffron party in the "last 30 years".

Rahul Gandhi, during a key Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, accused "dissidents" behind an explosive letter to Sonia Gandhi of "colluding with the BJP", provoking a sharp response from the signatories, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad, who as per NDTV reports, offered to resign as he defended the letter during the meeting.

In a tweet expressing dismay over Gandhi's statement made during the CWC meeting, Sibal mentioned his role in defending the party when it was under threat in Rajasthan and Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi says “ we are colluding with BJP “ Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet “ we are colluding with the BJP “! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

Criticising the leaders who signed a letter seeking leadership changes in the party, Rahul said that the CWC is the forum for discussion of issues and hit out at the leaders for making it public through the media.

Rahul also stated that he was deeply hurt as the letter seeking "sweeping changes" in the Congress comes at a time when the party is putting up a fight in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and Sonia was admitted to the hospital, according to CNN-News18.

On Sunday, 23 senior Congress leaders, including five former chief ministers, Congress Working Committee members, sitting MPs, and former Union Ministers, had written a letter calling for sweeping changes, and organisational elections from the block level till the CWC. Acknowledging the rise of the BJP, the letter noted that the fall in support base and losing the confidence of the youth are matters of serious concern.

Amid a debate over the leadership issue, top Congress leaders are currently holding a meet in New Delhi through video-conferencing on Monday to discuss the matter. There has been a clamour within a section of Congressmen for Rahul to take over as the president of the grand old party again.

The CWC meeting comes close on the heels of Congress president Sonia completing a year as the interim party chief, a post she accepted last year after her son Rahul stepped down.

A debate is again raging in the Congress over the uncertainty related to its leadership. In an official media briefing two days ago, Congress said its workers across the country want Rahul to take charge of the party.

