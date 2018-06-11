Kapil Mishra files plea in Delhi HC accusing Arvind Kejriwal of low attendance in Assembly

Kapil Mishra filed a plea against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi High Court accusing him of having less than 10 percent attendance in Delhi Assembly, according to several media reports.

Mishra, in his plea, claimed that the Assembly had 27 sessions but Kejriwal was present only seven times in 2017, reported Hindustan Times.

Mishra's petition also alleged that Kejriwal was also not present during the Question Hour in past 40 months, which “showed how serious the CM was in discussing matters related to the people of Delhi and their development and performing duties expected of him”, according to the report.

The Delhi HC is likely to hear the petition tomorrow, ANI reported. When the matter was mentioned before a vacation bench comprising Justices Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and C Hari Shankar, it asked the lawyer for Mishra to file the petition.

With inputs from PTI