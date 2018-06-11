You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Kapil Mishra files plea in Delhi HC accusing Arvind Kejriwal of low attendance in Assembly

Politics FP Staff Jun 11, 2018 15:41:19 IST

Kapil Mishra filed a plea against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi High Court accusing him of having less than 10 percent attendance in Delhi Assembly, according to several media reports.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Getty images

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Getty images

Mishra, in his plea, claimed that the Assembly had 27 sessions but Kejriwal was present only seven times in 2017, reported Hindustan Times.

Mishra's petition also alleged that Kejriwal was also not present during the Question Hour in past 40 months, which “showed how serious the CM was in discussing matters related to the people of Delhi and their development and performing duties expected of him”, according to the report.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 15:41 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores