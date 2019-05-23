Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Kanyakumari Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 13:05:39 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
TFIP Subi. T 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Ebenezer. J 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Vasanthakumar. H 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Paulraj. C.M. 0 Votes 0% Votes
DCLF Jackson. M. S. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Esakkimuthu. N 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK Jainteen. V 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Balasubramanian. E 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Santhakumar. N 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Enose. M 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Nagoor Meeran Peer Mohamed. U 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Peachi Muthu. E 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Lekshmanan. E 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ravi Kumar. T 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Radhakrishnan. P 0 Votes 0% Votes
Kanyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 39

Total Electors:  14,67,796 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,43,378

Female Electors: 7,24,418

Assembly Constituencies: Kanyakumari, Colachel, Killiyur, Nagercoil, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: J Helen Davidson of the DMK defeated Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan in the 2009 elections. However, he bounced back against Congress candidate H Vasanthkumar in the 2014 elections.

Demography: Unlike other parts of Tamil Nadu, religious polarisation is a major factor in Kanyakumari. The district of Kanyakumari has an equal number of Hindus and Christians -- around 46 percent each. If one includes Muslims, then Hindus become a minority. According to reports, BJP has been able to win the seat twice due to the split in minority vote and the consolidation of Hindu voters.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:05:39 IST

