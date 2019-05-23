Kanyakumari Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Kanyakumari Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 39

Total Electors: 14,67,796 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,43,378

Female Electors: 7,24,418

Assembly Constituencies: Kanyakumari, Colachel, Killiyur, Nagercoil, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: J Helen Davidson of the DMK defeated Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan in the 2009 elections. However, he bounced back against Congress candidate H Vasanthkumar in the 2014 elections.

Demography: Unlike other parts of Tamil Nadu, religious polarisation is a major factor in Kanyakumari. The district of Kanyakumari has an equal number of Hindus and Christians -- around 46 percent each. If one includes Muslims, then Hindus become a minority. According to reports, BJP has been able to win the seat twice due to the split in minority vote and the consolidation of Hindu voters.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.