Kanthi Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Kanthi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 14,90,409 (2014 estimated)

Male electors: 7,77,345

Female electors: 7,13,064

Assembly Constituencies: Chandipur, Patashpur, Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri (SC), Kanthi Dakshin, Ramnagar

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008. Egra constituency was shifted to Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, while Mugberia Assembly segment ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Nitish Sengupta of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the seat in 1999 elections. In 2004 elections, Prasanta Pradhan of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) won the seat. Since the 2009 election, TMC’s Sisir Kumar Adhikari is representing the constituency.

Demographics: Part of Purba Midnapore district in southern Bengal, Kanthi, a largely rural constituency, has a substantial Muslim population, which can be a major factor in deciding close contests.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.