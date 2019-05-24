Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Kanthi Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 17:01:05 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Adhikari Sisir 711,872 Votes 50% Votes
BJP Dr.Debasish Samanta 600,204 Votes 42% Votes
CPI(M) Paritosh Pattanayak 76,185 Votes 5% Votes
INC Dipak Kumar Das 16,851 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 8,687 Votes 1% Votes
SHS Kenaram Misra 4,147 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Manas Pradhan 3,297 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Barman Khokan 3,004 Votes 0% Votes

Kanthi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 31

Total electors: 14,90,409 (2014 estimated)

Male electors: 7,77,345

Female electors: 7,13,064

Assembly Constituencies: Chandipur, Patashpur, Kanthi Uttar, Bhagabanpur, Khejuri (SC), Kanthi Dakshin, Ramnagar

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes, in 2008. Egra constituency was shifted to Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, while Mugberia Assembly segment ceased to exist.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Nitish Sengupta of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the seat in 1999 elections. In 2004 elections, Prasanta Pradhan of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) won the seat. Since the 2009 election, TMC’s Sisir Kumar Adhikari is representing the constituency.

Demographics: Part of Purba Midnapore district in southern Bengal, Kanthi, a largely rural constituency, has a substantial Muslim population, which can be a major factor in deciding close contests.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 17:01:05 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile