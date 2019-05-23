Co-presented by


Kanpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Satyadev Pachauri from BJP is leading with 61.3% votes at 2:02 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:02:43 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Satyadev Pachauri 59,925 Votes 61% Votes
INC Sriprakash Jaiswal 31,057 Votes 32% Votes
SP Ram Kumar 5,268 Votes 5% Votes
NOTA Nota 546 Votes 1% Votes
SBJP Alok Kumar 219 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shivam Kushwaha 138 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Gopal Uttam 122 Votes 0% Votes
BSCP Poonam Shukla 83 Votes 0% Votes
IND Chandra Bhan Sankhwar 76 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dilshad Ahmad 68 Votes 0% Votes
IND Triveni Narayan Jaiswal 60 Votes 0% Votes
IND Javed Mohammad Khan 58 Votes 0% Votes
SFP Reena Urf Renu 57 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Balveer Singh Chandel 53 Votes 0% Votes
BRM Mukti Yadav 42 Votes 0% Votes
Kanpur Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 43

Total electors: 16,11,248

Female electors: 7,21,903

Male electors: 8,89,345

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kidwai Nagar Assembly constituency was added to the Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Govind Nagar, Sisamau, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister Sri Prakash Jaiswal won the seat thrice on a Congress ticket before losing to BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The industrial hub of Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur is an urban constituency. Muslims, Scheduled Castes, often non-Jatavs, Yadavs and upper castes voters form a bulk of the electorate.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:02:43 IST

