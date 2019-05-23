Kanpur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Satyadev Pachauri from BJP is leading with 61.3% votes at 2:02 PM

Kanpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 43

Total electors: 16,11,248

Female electors: 7,21,903

Male electors: 8,89,345

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Kidwai Nagar Assembly constituency was added to the Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly Constituencies: Govind Nagar, Sisamau, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Former Union minister Sri Prakash Jaiswal won the seat thrice on a Congress ticket before losing to BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi in 2014 elections.

Demographics: The industrial hub of Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur is an urban constituency. Muslims, Scheduled Castes, often non-Jatavs, Yadavs and upper castes voters form a bulk of the electorate.

